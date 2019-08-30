Domestic Airlines Record 16,429 Delayed Flights In Six Months – NCAA

Users of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa have urged the Minister for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, to make the newly completed arrival terminal building at the airport one of his priority projects to be commissioned on or before December this year.

Some of the users and those who do business at the airport made their views known while speaking to our correspondent on the issue.

They said that the commissioning of the arrival terminal building was long overdue.

An executive of the aviation workers union, Felix Okwugen, said he could not understand why the commissioning of the terminal building was still being delayed since the project has been long completed.

He urged the minister to put the arrival terminal building to use in the domestic wing of the airport.

Also speaking, one of the regular travellers at the airport, Andrew Agara, said that because the new arrival terminal building has not been put to use, passengers at the airport were suffering as the facilities at the old terminal can not guarantee quick processing of luggage at the airport.

According to him, facilities like the conveyor belt that facilitate quick handling of cargo are not yet in use, because the arrival terminal building is not in use.

He called on the minister to without further delay commission the terminal building and put it to use.

Meanwhile, a management staff of one of the car rental companies at the airport, Mrs Favor Obi, confirmed to The Tide that all necessary facilities in the domestic arrival terminal building have been fixed, but expressed worries when they would be put to use.

She said if not for political issues, that the terminal building would have been put to use, since it’s completion, adding that it had not been easy on their side in terms of their work, since every body now use the departure terminal now for both arrival and departure business.

Obi, therefore, urged Sirika to give the commissioning of the newly completed arrival terminal building at the airport a top priority.

Corlins Walter