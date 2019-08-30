News
Anambra Lawmaker Tasks Obiano On Abandoned Road Projects
The lawmaker representing Anaocha 1 Constituency in the Anambra House of Assembly, Mr Ebele Ejiofor, has appealed to Governor Willie Obiano to complete abandoned road projects in the constituency.
Ejiofor, elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the appeal in an interview with newsmen in Agulu near Awka yesterday.
He listed some roads in his constituency which he described as “deathtraps” to include Nwa-agu junction, Agulu, Nneogidi-Agulu-Nise road and Neni-Adazi-Enu road, among others.
The lawmaker, who is also the Deputy Minority Leader of the Assembly, expressed worry that the potholes on the roads could prove to be catastrophic, if not fixed.
“In my community Adazi-Nnukwu, there is a road project that was started there but has been abandoned for many months now without any reason by the contractors.
“The situation is the same in other communities in my constituency, making many roads impassable; I am appealing to the state governor to come to our rescue to avert road crashes,” he pleaded.
Ejiofor, also the Chairman, House Committee on Sustainable Development Goals and Foreign Partners, said Obeleagu Community Secondary School in Agulu had been burgled severally due to absence of perimeter fencing.
“Virtually everything has been stolen from the science laboratory of the school in spite of countless pleas by the principal to government to protect the school from external forces.
“Corps members posted to the school are afraid to live there for fear of being attacked by hoodlums,” the lawmaker said, while urging the governor to consider a perimeter fence for the school.
He reassured members of his constituency of people-oriented representation and to expand his educational scholarship scheme to accommodate more beneficiaries this year.
News
FG To Recruit 40,000 Policemen For Community Policing -IGP
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, says the Federal Government is to recruit 40,000 Community Police Constables across the federation as part of the measures to strengthen community policing in the country.
Adamu said this, yesterday, in Enugu during the launch of the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV).
He said: “Each of the 774 council areas in the country will have a minimum of 50 constables to strengthen security at the local levels.
“It will also involve engaging community-based organisations, groups and institutions to see that it works for the betterment of all.’’
The I-G, represented by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 9, Mr Baba Tijini, said that the adoption of POCACOV as a national programme was in line with Federal Government’s community policing agenda.
He said that the idea of community policing was to involve all stakeholders in the onerous task of crime reduction in Nigeria.
He said that the police would sensitise members of the public to join the fight against crime and criminality at the community level.
The I-G said: “I want all Nigerians to key into this programme for the overall reduction of crime in all our communities in the country.
“We want to engage and work together with local citizens to easily identify security threats and proffer local solutions to them”.
Earlier, the General Officer Commanding 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Abubakar Maikobi, who spoke on behalf of service chiefs in the state, assured the I-G of the continuous support of the security agencies.
Maikobi, represented by the 82 Division Garrison Commander, Brig.-Gen. Sylvester Oloyede, said that the existing synergy among the security agencies in Enugu state and other parts of the country had continued to yield positive results.
“The I-G should be assured that he will get our unwavering support towards this campaign to ensure that it succeeds,’’ he said.
In a message, Team Leader, Nigeria Policing Programme (NPP), Mrs Kemi Okenyodo, said that the launch of POCACOV was an illustration of the commitment of the police to fully adopt community policing as a strategy in the country.
Okenyodo described the joint identification of societal problems and cross-sectorial consultation to achieve local solutions to local problems as the key message from the event to all Nigerians.
The Chairman of the occasion and Chairman of Enugu State Traditional Rulers’ Council, Igwe Lawrance Agubuzu, thanked the I-G for involving everyone and taking the fight against cultism and crime to the community level.
According to Agubuzu, POCACOV is a bottom-up approach meant to tackle the root cause of most crimes.
“We also have to look inwards and ensure that those that supply or sell hard drugs to children in the communities are apprehended,’’ he said.
In an address of welcome, Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi lauded the I-G for choosing Enugu for the launch of the campaign meant to reform the life-style of the nation’s future leaders.
Ugwuanyi, represented by the state Head of Service, Mr Chidi Ezema, extolled the qualities of the I-G, citing his achievements in crime prevention as commissioner of police in the state.
He said, “It was during your time as commissioner of police here that POCACOV was initiated by you and it made the state to be ranked as the most peaceful in the country.
“The state government will continue to support the activities of the police to ensure that the state remains safe and secure while protecting the future of our children.”
The governor commended the efforts of the police and other security agencies for stemming insecurity in the state.
He specifically thanked the security agencies for the rescue of a permanent secretary in the state from the hands of his abductors unhurt.
Highlights of the event were the inauguration of the POCACOV ambassadors, comprising celebrities from the state, and POCACOV NYSC Community Development Service group.
News
$9.6bn UK Judgement: I Didn’t See Contract Papers, Ex-AGF Clarifies
Former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Michael Aondoakaa has said he was in total support of efforts by President Muhammadu Buhari and Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami to probe the $9.6billion United Kingdom (UK) commercial court judgement debt against the country.
In an interview with newsmen, yesterday, Aondoakaa, who was the AGF between July, 2007 and February, 2010, stated that throughout his tenure no such contract was brought to Federal Executive Council (FEC) for deliberation.
He said: As the then Chief Law Officer of the federation and a member of the FEC, I can tell you that no such contract was brought for deliberation to the best of my knowledge”.
According Aondoakaa, with such a huge contract sum involved, the best practice was after due process might have been certified alongside tenders board, the contract with Process and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID) should have been forwarded to FEC for deliberation and final approval before the Ministry of Petroleum Resources would go ahead with the award of the contract of such nature because of the involvement of another country.
“But I can tell you without fear of contradictions that I saw nothing like that before FEC.
“I did not see such contract, and since the news broke out, I’m wondering how this could have been possible,” said the former AGF.
He dismissed media reports of his alleged involvement in the contract, and called for a thorough probe by the Federal Government to unravel those behind the mystery contract.
Meanwhile, the Federal Government, yesterday, denied the allegation that it did not diligently defended the case leading to the award of $9.6 billion judgment debt against it over a botched gas contract.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, gave the government position when he appeared as guest on the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) programme: “Good Morning Nigeria’’, in Abuja.
He said the insinuation in certain quarters that the government did not defend the case both at arbitration and court stages was “untrue and unfair’’.
A UK court had in a ruling authorised an Irish engineering and project management company, Process and Industrial Developments Ltd. (P&ID) to seize $9.6 billion in Nigerian assets over the failed contract.
The court judgment was fallout of the contract purportedly entered into in 2010 between the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources and P&ID and the subsequent award made in July 2015 by an arbitration panel sitting in London in favour of the company.
“It is not true that we did not defend it or we were not represented,’’ he said.
He said the government successfully applied to have the award set aside by the Federal High Court in Lagos, but the tribunal ignored this decision.
“The contract was entered into in 2010 and from the records made available, there were three arbitrators.
“The arbitrators were the parties to be nominated by the company, the other by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources while the two of them will agree on the third arbiter.
“Nigeria was represented on the arbitration by the former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Bayo Ojo (SAN).’’
The minister said that after the award in July, 2015 by the arbitration panel sitting in London, the government went into negotiations with the company, but all to no avail. Mohammed said that when the company also filed the case for the enforcement order in both the UK and the U.S. courts simultaneously, the government engaged services of solicitors to defend the action.
“We succeeded to some extent in the U.S. court and our lawyers are still there trying to defend the action.
“It is quite disturbing the way Nigerians are commenting about this issue.
“It is about all of us because $9.6 billion translates to about N3.5 trillion and that is 20 per cent of foreign reserves.
“Imagine what is going to happen when $9.6 billion of our assets are attached. “It is going to affect every Nigerian, and that is why we are appealing for patriotism and objectivity of the media in handling this delicate matter,’’ he said.
The minister reiterated that the award was unprecedented, unjustifiable and an attempt to inflict economy injury on Nigeria and its people.
He, however, reassured Nigerians that there was no imminent threat to Nigeria’s assets in spite of the award, stressing that the government would do all things, diplomatic and legal to upturn the decision.
News
N1.6bn Fraud: Jonathan’s Aide Wins EFCC In Court
The Federal High Court in Lagos has discharged and acquitted a former Senior Special Adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Domestic Affairs, Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, and a banker, Joseph Iwuejo, who were charged with N1.6billion fraud.
The court, in a judgment by Justice Mohammed Idris, yesterday, said it found it difficult to convict the ex-presidential aide and the banker because the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC) failed to prove the charges against them beyond reasonable doubts.
The judge held that the EFCC failed to call vital witnesses, including Jonathan, one Somprei Omeibi, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor and ex-National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, who were essential to the proving of the case.
Justice Idris said the failure of the EFCC to call Jonathan, Omeibi, CBN governor, and Dasuki to testify in the case was fatal to the case of the prosecution.
While saying that money laundering was difficult to prove, the judge said the prosecution tried its best to prove the case, but its best did not measure up to the expected minimum requirement to secure a conviction.
Justice Idris said the case of the EFCC was built on suspicion and suspicion, no matter how strong, could not be used to secure a conviction.
He held that the EFCC did not conclude an investigation before rushing to court, thereby living loopholes.
He dismissed the entire 22 counts against Dudafa and Iwuejo, discharged and acquitted them.
The defendants had been standing trial since 2016.
