AfDB Spends $2bn To Train 6m African Scientists

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) has threatened to drag master bakers before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for defaulting in repaying loans for cassava bread production.

The ministry made the threat at the Cassava Bread Development Fund stakeholders meeting organised by the Bank of Industry (BOI) in collaboration with FMARD in Abuja, yesterday.

At the meeting, which had in attendance Master Bakers Associations and National Processors Associations and Marketers nationwide, it was gathered that some bakers, especially from the South West sold their equipment contravening the agreement with the BOI.

The Tide reports that the Cassava Bread Fund was created during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan as part of the transformation policy in the agribusiness sector.

The cassava bread initiative was to ensure that Nigeria becomes the largest cassava processor having occupied the position of largest producer of the commodity in the world to guarantee the reduction of food import bills and production of the cassava composite bread.

Under the fund, the ministry, through the BOI, gave some of the bakers loans in form of equipment for between N5 million and N7 million to help in the successful production of cassava bread.

Director, Agric, Business and Marketing Department, (FMARD) Mr Musibau Azeez, warned the bakers that any attempt not to repay the loans would land them in the EFCC’s net.

Azeez said that it was in their interest to repay the loans because “the EFCC is waiting to arrest violators’’.

He said that if all condition stated were not met, the ministry would have no option than to toe the path of recovering the loan via the EFCC.

As part of the condition, he mandated the associations, both the bakers and processors to conduct free and fair elections to elect new executives to organise themselves.

”There is also need for BOI to engage the master bakers to see how to help them out of the present situation to enable them repay their loans,’’ Azeez said.

Mr Jimoh Iyiola, a member from the South West of the association, said it was true that most bakers in the region sold the equipment obtained via BOI, adding that “it was done with the consent of BOI’’.

”We had a meeting in Osogbo with BOI and we agreed that the equipment given out was not up to standard and we had to sell them to other smaller bakers who bake two or three bags a day,’’ he said.

Chairman, Master Baker, Makurdi, Benue branch, Mr Augustine Fagbola, said the reason it would be difficult for members to pay back was the inflation in prices of raw material.

According to him, in 2014, a 50kg bag of flour was N6, 500, now it is N11, 000. Sugar was N7, 500, now it sells for N14, 000 and at a time it was even sold for N27,000.