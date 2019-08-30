Business
AfDB Invests $25bn In Agriculture, Agricbusiness
The African Development Bank (AfDB) says it is currently investing 25 billion dollars to help make agriculture and agribusiness Africa’s biggest industry.
A statement by the bank’s Communication and External Relations Department yesterday, said the AfDB’s president, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, made the disclosure at the ongoing Tokyo International Conference of African Development (TICAD) in Japan.
Adesina said the reason was not far-fetched and predicted that the size of food and agriculture would rise to one trillion dollars by 2030.
According to him, a lot of progress has been made in this renewed drive to transform agriculture on the continent.
“The AfDB inaugurated the Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT) to help ramp up technologies to millions of farmers.
“TAAT connects the global agricultural research centres, national agricultural research centres, private sector and agricultural value chains in Africa, in an unprecedented effort to connect the supply and demand side of technologies seamlessly.
“For the first time, accountability was built into the approach, with technology delivery compacts signed by all participating institutions and partners.
“TAAT partners, which include the World Bank, AGRA, IFAD and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation have mobilised one billion dollars, he said.
Loan Default: FG Threatens To Drag Master Bakers Before EFCC
The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) has threatened to drag master bakers before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for defaulting in repaying loans for cassava bread production.
The ministry made the threat at the Cassava Bread Development Fund stakeholders meeting organised by the Bank of Industry (BOI) in collaboration with FMARD in Abuja, yesterday.
At the meeting, which had in attendance Master Bakers Associations and National Processors Associations and Marketers nationwide, it was gathered that some bakers, especially from the South West sold their equipment contravening the agreement with the BOI.
The Tide reports that the Cassava Bread Fund was created during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan as part of the transformation policy in the agribusiness sector.
The cassava bread initiative was to ensure that Nigeria becomes the largest cassava processor having occupied the position of largest producer of the commodity in the world to guarantee the reduction of food import bills and production of the cassava composite bread.
Under the fund, the ministry, through the BOI, gave some of the bakers loans in form of equipment for between N5 million and N7 million to help in the successful production of cassava bread.
Director, Agric, Business and Marketing Department, (FMARD) Mr Musibau Azeez, warned the bakers that any attempt not to repay the loans would land them in the EFCC’s net.
Azeez said that it was in their interest to repay the loans because “the EFCC is waiting to arrest violators’’.
He said that if all condition stated were not met, the ministry would have no option than to toe the path of recovering the loan via the EFCC.
As part of the condition, he mandated the associations, both the bakers and processors to conduct free and fair elections to elect new executives to organise themselves.
”There is also need for BOI to engage the master bakers to see how to help them out of the present situation to enable them repay their loans,’’ Azeez said.
Mr Jimoh Iyiola, a member from the South West of the association, said it was true that most bakers in the region sold the equipment obtained via BOI, adding that “it was done with the consent of BOI’’.
”We had a meeting in Osogbo with BOI and we agreed that the equipment given out was not up to standard and we had to sell them to other smaller bakers who bake two or three bags a day,’’ he said.
Chairman, Master Baker, Makurdi, Benue branch, Mr Augustine Fagbola, said the reason it would be difficult for members to pay back was the inflation in prices of raw material.
According to him, in 2014, a 50kg bag of flour was N6, 500, now it is N11, 000. Sugar was N7, 500, now it sells for N14, 000 and at a time it was even sold for N27,000.
Customs Arrests Seven, Confiscates N501.6m Contraband
The Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘C’ of the Nigeria Customs Service, Owerri, said it confiscated 16 exotic cars and other contraband with duty paid value of N501.65 million, in the past three months.
The Controller of the zone, Mr Kayode Olusemire, disclosed this while displaying the seized goods to journalists at the Benin Office of the NCS, yesterday.
He said that the the seized cars included an Armoured Toyota Land Cruiser (2013 Model) with a duty paid value of N63,530 million, adding that the zone confiscated 4,338 50kg bags of foreign rice, 781 cartons of fake pharmaceutical drugs and 53 bales of used clothing.
He told journalists that seven suspects were arrested in connection with the items.
Olusemire said that contraband had a direct negative impact on Nigerian economy, regretting that some people had yet to key into the Federal Government’s policy on agriculture and its directives on importation of goods.
“Despite efforts being made by the Federal Government, people are still bent on smuggling in goods into the country, but customs men are always ready; we are prepared to continue to fight smugglers.
“Our vegetation is green, we should have sufficient food, if the people buy into the agricultural policy of the Federal Government,” he said.
Olusemire, said that while the Customs Area Controllers Roving Information Team of the zone impounded the smuggled bags of rice, the Benin mobile patrol axis confiscated the cars.
He listed the seized cars to include a Toyota Hilux (2018 Model) worth N30.13 million and Toyota Land Cruiser Prado valued at N10.56 million.
“Also impounded are three Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, Toyota Camry, four Toyota Hilux, three Toyota Venza and four Matic MC 350 Mercedes Benz (2012 model).
“Included in the seizure are 4.338 bags of 50kg foreign rice in different conveyor trucks – both trucks and rice have a duty paid value of N66.97 million- and 53 bales of used clothing valued at N7.63 million.
“Some of the goods were concealed in plastic containers and other non-contraband,’’ he said.
He also said that the zone seized 781 cartons of Chakapacin Xtra Tablets with duty paid value of N39.50 million.
Olusemire said that the foreign rice had expired and had become unhealthy for human consumption.
He added that the pharmaceutical product had no NAFDAC number.
AfDB Spends $2bn To Train 6m African Scientists
The African Development Bank (AfDB) says it has committed $2 billion to the education and training of six million science students in Africa from 2005 to date.
A statement by the bank’s Communication and External Relations Department yesterday in Abuja, said the AfDB’s president, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, disclosed this at the Tokyo International Conference of African Development (TICAD) in Japan.
Adesina said the bank was strongly supporting Africa to train and develop the next generation of scientists.
“Since 2005, we have provided financing of over two billion dollars to support education; this has provided education opportunities for six million students.
“We are proud of our investment in supporting the establishment of the Regional Center of Excellence in Kigali, in conjunction with the Carnegie Mellon University, which is providing world class Masters degree training in ICT.
“I am delighted that all the students that have graduated from the university have 100 per cent employment, including setting up their own businesses.
“The bank has supported the establishment of ICT digital parks in Senegal and Cape Verde.
“We are working with the Rockefeller Foundation, Microsoft, Facebook, LinkedIn and Safaricom to establish coding centers in several countries” he said.
Adesina thanked the Government of Japan for its strategic partnership with the bank in promoting science and technology in Africa.
He said the bank supported the establishment of the Egypt-Japan University of Science and Technology in Egypt, the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, and the African University of Science and Technology in Nigeria.
According to him, in partnership with Japan, the Education for Sustainable Development in Africa (ESDA) has supported inter-university partnerships between eight African and four Japanese universities.
He added that the Japan Africa Dream Scholarship Programme between the AfDB and Japan had supported African students to study in diverse fields of specialisation, including energy, agriculture, health, environmental sciences and engineering.
He said the collaboration also promoted university-industry partnerships.
“We greatly appreciate the support of the Government of Japan for the Science, Technology and Innovation Forum.
“As we look toward the future, I would like to suggest seven key areas to prioritise on Africa’s drive in science and technology.
“Africa must establish more universities of science and technologies, especially regional centers of excellence and ensure they are very well funded.
“There’s an urgent need to increase the share of GDP that is devoted to science and technology to help Africa boost its competitiveness.
