2023: Group Insists On 30% Affirmative Action In Political Particpation
The Inter-Party Women Network (IPWN), a non-governmental organisation, says that it will continue to fight to ensure that women gets 30 per cent affirmative action on participation in politics.
The Team Leader of IPWN, Mr Chukwudi Ojielo, announced this on Wednesday when he led members of the group to a courtesy call to the Acting South-East Manager of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mrs Ifeyinwa Okonkwo.
Ojielo said that the group was building a critical mass of number of women through political education and awareness to be able to raise women standard and push to seek and occupy political positions in the country.
According to him, IPWN in collaboration with the National Democratic Institute (NDI) wants to create a platform where women and women groups can aggregate their numerical strength and negotiate for power at all levels.
“Our target is that by 2023; we must have grown the network to have millions of women, who must have been enlightened and mentally conditioned, to seek, vie and hold political offices nationwide.
“IPWN will achieve this through politic-based networking involving women from various political parties and interest groups.
“We will also use clear-out women mass education and enlightenment workshops and media interactions on issues limiting women in politics and other relevant issues to our course,” he said.
The team leader, however, appealed to NAN for comprehensive coverage of its activities and other women political activities to use it wide reach to give women a voice in the country.
“We want NAN to help project our activities and programme to create that conscious political awareness that Nigerian women have come of age.
“In this country, we have produced great women politicians and administrators; but we need more political space to further display the innate qualities inherent in our women,” he added.
Responding, Okonkwo noted that NAN, as the lead wire agency in Africa, had been in the fore-front of gender participation and mainstreaming in politics in Africa, especially in Nigeria.
“NAN has more tentacles than any other media houses or group and with our vast reach, we will give your programmes the needed coverage and exposure.
“Women should be given a chance to excel and lead in order to make a difference,” she noted.
Monarch Wants APC To Redeem Pledge Of Supporting Wike
A traditional ruler in Rivers State, HRH Christopher Wonodi has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) to redeem the promise it made to support the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration to enable him succeed and deliver democratic dividends to the people.
Wonodi, who is the Eze Mbam Abali X11, Eze Risiohia, Rebisi in Port Harcourt made the call during a chat with The Tide in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital on Wednesday.
Recall that the APC leadership in the state had through Senator Andrew Uchendu at a news briefing promised to support Governor Wike to succeed, even as the former had made some suggestions for the state chief executive to achieve good governance.
But Chief Wonodi said several months after that promise was made, he was yet to see anything concrete that suggests that the main opposition party in the state is willing to honour its own promise aimed at ensuring the development, peace and security of the state.
He said, “Well it was a good thing for the APC to have come out then that they want to support Wike’s government and the PDP to ensure peace and security in the state. But in my opinion, I am yet to see any form of support from them, at least openly. They may be doing so in the background but I am yet to see them keep the promise they made. But I think they should come out clearly and openly,” he said.
The monarch explained that supporting the government in power does not necessarily mean backing or agreeing with everything it does, but that constructive criticism is a form of support because it keeps the government on its toes.
“When that (constructive criticism) is done, sincerely it may even keep the government on its toes. Government will come to terms with the fact that it is being watched and monitored in terms of policies and programmes. So, I also feel that any government that does not experience any opposition is not worth it. Constructive criticism, rather than criticizsing for the fun of it is one of the essence of opposition.
“When the opposition sees something good in the government, they should commend same and if they feel policies are not good, they can criticize and proffer solution.
“But when you come out to say we will support you to succeed without seeing you do so openly and sincerely and you choose to pick holes in anything and everything the government does, that is sheer docility and it does not speak well of an opposition,” Eze Wonodi stated.
Chief Wonodi therefore reminded the APC to redeem its promise to the governor by showing some support, just as he called on other political parties to rally round the ruling Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), especially as Wike has just begun his second term in office.
Dennis Naku
Group Moves To Ensure Credible Polls In Kogi, Bayelsa
Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth And Advancement (YIAGA) Africa, a non-governmental organisation says that it will engage security agencies and traditional rulers to ensure a credible and peaceful governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa on Nov.16.
Mr Samson Itodo, executive director, YIAGA Africa said this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.
According to him, as the elections are fast approaching it is becoming more imperative to advocate peaceful and credible elections in both states.
Itodo said that there was need for election stakeholders to put mechanisms in place for participatory credible and peaceful elections in the two states.
“As the largest citizen movement committed to credible elections in Nigeria, YIAGA Africa’s Watching The Vote (WTV) has commenced advocacy visits to election stakeholders in both Bayelsa and Kogi.
“This is in a bid to share its election observation deployment plan, seek stakeholder’s buy-in and explore areas of collaboration as well as provide information on the pre-election observation deployment for both states,’’ he said.
He said that the board and management of WTV had already met with the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) and other officials of the commission in Bayelsa.
The executive director said that the team was glad that the REC and other officials were receptive to the plan to deploy Parallel Vote Tabulation (PVT) election observation which remained the “gold standard for election observation across the world.
“The REC also promised to take stakeholders along while providing information on the commission’s activities ahead of the Nov.16 governorship election in the state.’’
Itodo said that YIAGA also visited the commissioner of police and the Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Bayelsa to discuss peace.
He said that the visit to the security agencies would enable them to analyse and share early warning signals against security threats for immediate response ahead of the elections.
He also said that while informed citizen’s participation was vital to a credible election, education of voters remained the joint responsibility of all stakeholders.
“Other stakeholders including religious and traditional leaders can play huge roles as influencers to their followers in preaching the credible and peaceful polls,’’ he said.
Itodo said that the team also successfully engaged head of the state’s Traditional Rulers Council, Pa Alfred Papapreye Diette-Spiff.
Mitee Warns Against Politicising Crime
Human rights lawyer and former President, Movement of the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), Ledum Mitee has appealed to opinion leaders including politicians to avoid politicising crime.
Mitee who made the appeal while speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt was reacting to the recent violence in some communities in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.
“I believe that we cannot we cannot continue this kind of politicization of crime. How does politics influence the insecurity that we are having, especially in state like ours?
He stated that such attitude was the bane of the Nigerian federation, especially going by social media comments by members of various political parties; even as he frowned on the frequent change of security chiefs in Rivers State.
“It seems to me that this is a classic example of what is wrong with our federation. Because if you look by social media comments you will even hear how which political persuasion any commentator he is.
“Those who belong to the party that controls the centre, any security breaches in the state they celebrate it as something that runs down the government in the state and vice versa.”
Mitee however, called on the Police Service Commission to partner the Rivers State Government in fighting crime effectively by reviewing the time frame in which commissioners of police in the state are changed.
“There is a perception out there that there seems to be some effort by political gladiators to say let us undermine this level of government. That cannot work in a system.
“How can you for instance see in a state that we cannot even say one commissioner of police maybe if he stays two years, he is gone, one year, he is gone. That cannot work,” the human rights lawyer stated.
Dennis Naku
