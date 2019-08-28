Health
Paediatrician Okays Two Years For Breast Feeding
The Consultant Paediatrician with Federal Medical Centre ( FMC) Jabi, Dr Bessie Eziechila, says two years is the normal duration for breastfeeding for the advantage of both child and mother.
Eziechila told newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday that “two years is the complete, adequate period and ideal for breastfeeding a child.’’
She urged working mothers to explore necessary avenues of breastfeeding their children for their wellbeing, saying “working mothers can express breast milk and store for varying number of hours depending on the mode of storage.’’
“Their work environment can also be made baby-friendly to enable them breastfeed at work, I mean when they resume from maternity leave,” Eziechila said.
She described breastfeeding as non negotiable aspect of childcare, adding “it is a roadmap to healthy society’’.
Our correspondent reports that the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended the practice of up to two years and beyond for breastfeeding.
Exclusive breastfeeding which is described as the best, according to paediatricians helps in family planning by slowing the return of ovulation.
Medical experts are of the opinion that children exclusively breastfed tend to be healthier and more intelligent than others.
Health
School Deworming: Body Tasks RSG On Funding
The Programme Manager of Evidence Action (EA), South-South, a non-governmental organisation working on children’s health and development, Joseph Kumbur, has called on the Rivers State Government to increase funding on mass deworming exercise in the state.
Kumbur, who stated this recently while fielding questions from journalists in Port Harcourt, said if the State Ministry of Health can leverage resources from the government, it will go a long way to increase school-based deworming exercise in the state.
He recalled that Evidence Action in collaboration with World Health Organisation (WHO) recently dewormed about 1.4 million children of school age in Rivers State.
According to him, “deworming is a control programme, and the overall intention is to sustain it. There is therefore need for the government to increase funding to the state ministry of Health so that the deworming programme can run even without the involvement of partners.
“The target of about 1.4 million children took place in 17 LGAs, namely: Abua/Odual, Ahoada West, Asari-Toru, Akuku-Toru, Degema, Etche, Ogu/Bolo, Obio/Akpor, Okirika.
Others are Omuma, Emohua, Tai, Khana, Gokana, Opobo/Nkoro, Ogba/Egbema and Eleme.
On her part, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Mrs Caroline Wali, stated that the exercise actually started in 2014 in collaboration with the federal ministry of health, WHO, and Children Investment fund Foundation (CIFF).
“The journey to this day began in 2014, when the FMOH in collaboration with WHO and support from CIFF concluded the survey in the state to ascertain the endemicity status of Soil Transmitted Helminthes (STH).
“The result from the survey indicated that 12 out of 23 LGAs of the state had prevalence of 20% and above, which is the minimum threshold, thus meeting the ministry of health criteria for mass deworming of school age children.
“As follow-up to the actualization of the state qualifying for mass dewormning of school age children, E.A, a non-governmental development organization, wrote to the state government in 2017, through the SMOH, indicating their intention to partner with the state to actualize this”, she said.
The Permanent Secretary used the opportunity, to assure that the state government will continue to do “the needful to ensure that this exercise is carried out in the state”.
This is because, she continued, “deworming of school children leads to the control of anaemia, amongst other illness improves concentration and capacity to learn, improves nutritional intake of children, as well as their immunity”.
Sogbeba Dokubo
Health
Cancer: NGO Decries Dearth Of Radiotherapy Machines In S’South
An NGO, ‘Project Pink Blue’, has decried the lack of functioning radiotherapy machines for cancer treatment in the South-South region of Nigeria.
Its Executive Director, Mr Runcie Chidebe, made the assertion on Tuesday in Abuja.
According to Chidebe, it is saddening that there are no functioning radiotherapy machines in all the states in the South-South zone.
He said that it was important for governments at all levels to invest in the diagnostic equipment capacities and improve public awareness about the ailment.
“There is no single working radiotherapy cancer treatment machine in the whole of South-South of Nigeria.
“This means that if a woman who lives in Yenagoa get a breast cancer diagnosis, she may need to travel to Sokoto to get radiotherapy treatment.
“Likewise, a man who is diagnosed with colon cancer in Okrika may need to travel to Ibadan or Enugu for radiotherapy treatment.
“This is a shame that a region that produces the greatest resources for the country does not have one single radiotherapy machine for effective cancer treatment.
Health
Tackling Urinary Problems Naturally
Infections in the urinary tract is a common ailment among both male and female. In women it may come in the form of difficulty holding urine and in the men, it may be in the form of difficulty passing urine. So no matter the form it comes, one needs to be alert and take necessary steps to treat it.
One common urinary problem in women is called ‘Cystititis,’ which is simply inflammation of the bladder. Cystititis, is more common in women than in men, because women have a shorter urethra and so bacteria have a shorter distance to travel to infect the bladder.
Symptoms of Cystititis include urgent, frequent desire to urinate, leaking urine involuntarily, burning or pain on urination and blood in the urine.
In men, urinary infections stems from sexual infections such as gonorrhea, syphilis, prostate, can and others.
When once the bladder gets problem discharging, it begins to affect the kidney and other organs that are responsible for producing wastes in the body.
Some of the ailments that can lead to urinary problems include, diabetes and high blood pressure. Too much passing of urine can lead to fatigue, weakness and dizziness.
Obesity has also been touted to lead to urinary problems since the body is overwhelmed with wastes and fatty acids, which often leads to diabetes.
Nature has provided lots of remedies to tackle this malady. Apart from conventional medicine, there are many local verifiable cures to urinary problem discovered by local people.
One natural remedy to urinary problem is corn silk. As the season of corn sets in a month’s time, a lot will be eating corn and be discarding those whitish silk hairs on the corn knobs.
Corn silk has potassium which acts as a diuretic by reducing fluid retention and it has been used safety for centuries to aid healing.
The best way to use corn silk is to make tea with it. A handful of corn silk is added to boiling water and allowed to infuse for 10 minutes before drinking.
Herbalists also believe plantain and thyme combined together can help urine. Also is cranberry juice, the juice of cranberries contain compounds that may help to prevent urinary tract infections.
Since parsley leaves are diuretic to make the body pass most urine, a blend of parsley and garlic gloves can help check infection. Garlic are natural antibiotics, so if combined with the leaves they can help clear the tract by making urine flow naturally.
However, pregnant women are advised to avoid parsley due to its effect on the womb.
