‘#OurStateOurResponsibility’ …Pomp, Pageantry As Rivers Non-Indigenes Hail Wike, Nsirim

It was an occasion of pomp and pageantry as the highly influential convivial assembly, Non- Indigenes Without Borders, in Rivers State, recently received the pragmatic advocacy missive from the Ministry of Information and Communications,’ “Our State Our Responsibility”, seeking to keep them abreast of the developmental ethos of Governor Nyesom Wike.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, emerging from his state media tour on the same Rivers development reality, told the elated motley crowd that Wike’s second tenure is a paradigm shift from the perceived tradition of lack!ustre leadership to a proactive all-inclusive administration.

Nsirim assured the non-indigenes that as variegated and congruous as the State is, so is their union and that following a proactive government, Wike was determined to appease everybody. Rather than shirk his responsibilities in governance that earned him national and international recognition, Nsirim said Wike would execute more people oriented projects as already manifested in the commissioning of high profile projects coming up in his second tenure’s first 100 days in office.

Latching on the campaign theme, “Our State Our Responsibility,” the permanent secretary, who is also the state chairman of Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) commended the non indigenes made up of notable tribes in Nigeria for their level of decency and disciplined lifestyle in Rivers State.

He expressed confidence that non-indigenes under their umbrella would, no doubt, continue to abide by the laws of the State and advised the group to take the new law against street trading, illegal markets and motor parks seriously and inform their members as Governor Wike was passionate about restoring the garden city status of Port Harcourt.

Acknowledging their high sense of integrity, the Rivers State NIPR boss admonished members of the group to shun undue yellow press that lack content but merely figment of imagination of mischief makers strictly aimed at demarketing Rivers State. He therefore called for unflinching support to Wike’s administration to conquer this army whose stuck in trade is character assassination.

He said the novel initiative of the Ministry of Information and Communications, “Our State Our Responsibility, was choreographed to change the negative narratives of brutish existence, danger and under development from detractors to the new vision positives of infrastructural development, sound economy and security which the Wike administration had been identified with. Nsirim noted that the state was blessed and remained the economic life-wire of the country despite frustrating moves to destroy its economy and relevance by detractors, regretting that the state sea ports had been deliberately rendered comatose.

Nevertheless, he said God had endowered the state with economic resources that attract the cream of professionals all over the world, giving credence to the new Turkish Airline which otherwise would not be possible in a state of anomie or crisis.

That informs the reason why many of the non-indigenes are successfully plying their trade and succeeding in their businesses without molestation, he stated, while commending them for their contributions in developing the state.

Besides the benefits of hydrocarbon, oil and gas, Nsirim further said God blessed Rivers State with a visionary and altruistic leader with the intention to positively transform the state to the advantage of indigenes and non-Indigenes. He took special interest on the massive support from non-Indigenes to the Governor during the general elections which he noted was not surprising to him considering their long-existing partnership in Wike-Ied administration.

Responding on behalf of Non-Indigenes Without Borders, the Deputy National Leader. Hon. Obong Inyang said the relationship between the government of Nyesom Wike and non-indigenes was at its highest echelon and members of the group were better with Wike’s administration than in their home states. Inyang who doubles as leader, Aqua-Cross community of the group, represented the National leader, Hon. Emeka Onowu. He said the non-indigenes were

ready to sacrifice for the sake of Governor Wike just as they stood by him during the general elections without travelling to their villages.

Corroborating Inyang, the National Woman leader, Hon. (Mrs) Eunice Alfred Obire, expressed joy over the visit by the Permanent

Secretary and Directors of the Ministry, saying it was strange that after election government thought it necessary to visit the people, an

attitude she said was comforting. She congratulated Wike for excellence in governance in all sectors and for improving the lots of non indigenes. But for Governor Wike, Obire said many non

indigenes could not have held positions in government or travelled abroad for pilgrimage or business.

Ditto for representative of Edo-Delta Community, Ambassador Henry Iyoha, whose joy knew no bounds when he considered Wike as the best administration so far in the state even as he promised that the group would transmit the Permanent Secretary’s campaign to the grassroots and disabuse the minds of the people from the lies of disgruntled elements. He recounted the governor’s goodwill and the promises fulfilled just as be hailed Wike for granting them their Certificate of Occupancy (C.of Os). Iyoha said the non indigenes were ready to confront the fifth columnists in all ramifications.

Hon. Macy Onyeuka represents the Ibo community in the group. For him, the voices of the most populated non indigenous tribe in Rivers-the Ibos, are behind Governor Nyesom Wike who he commended for disarming the opposition that believed he (Wike) would dump them after election. Onyeuka said, instead, Governor Wike disappointed his critics and ensured the non indigenes never regretted identifying with him. He blamed Wikes antagonists who out of ignorance refused to learn that there are multiple benefits for the state from a visionary leader who is a development protagonist.

Onyeuka’s view was shared by Alhaji Ibrahim Mesundu, representing the Hausa Community. He posited that the Hausa Community was in total support of Governor Wike’s administration as well as the Ministry of Information and Communications campaign, “Our State Our Responsibility”. Mesundu regrets that despite visible efforts of government to transform the state positively some people are bent on sabotaging the peoples collective progress. He called on the authorities to arrest and prosecute such persons irrespective of their tribe.

The Yoruba community was not different, their representative, Alhaji Rojas Durojaiye, noted categorically that Yorubas were law abiding. He did not mince words when he said that the Yoruba community in Rivers State were determined to continue with Governor Wike because they have been taken care of variously.

In the same vein, the Bayelsa Community was not left out.

Their representative, Hon. Francis Jacobs commended the Governor for the peaceful co-existence between Rivers and Bayelsa States. He agreed with the position of other representatives but added that he had been a beneficiary of the largesse by means of occupying certain positions in service of the people.

But for time factor, the Non-Indigenes Without Borders said they were set for the campaign for Wike’s administration not minding the rain that compelled some of them to seek shelter with umbrellas.

It would be recalled that the Permanent Secretary and his Directors from Ministry of Information and Communications had recently traversed the state on the campaign “Our State Our

Responsibility,” to counter the barrage of misinformation meted out by enemies of the state who are determined to ensure the failure of Governor Wike’s administration.

After the media tour, they are engaging other stakeholders even as they are ready to launch out of the state for the campaign.

The team is currently parleying with the Legislators, Judiciary, CEOs, Business Organisations, Local Governments, the Clergy, Civil

Societies, Youth Bodies, Traditional Rulers etc.