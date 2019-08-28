News
‘#OurStateOurResponsibility’ …Pomp, Pageantry As Rivers Non-Indigenes Hail Wike, Nsirim
It was an occasion of pomp and pageantry as the highly influential convivial assembly, Non- Indigenes Without Borders, in Rivers State, recently received the pragmatic advocacy missive from the Ministry of Information and Communications,’ “Our State Our Responsibility”, seeking to keep them abreast of the developmental ethos of Governor Nyesom Wike.
Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, emerging from his state media tour on the same Rivers development reality, told the elated motley crowd that Wike’s second tenure is a paradigm shift from the perceived tradition of lack!ustre leadership to a proactive all-inclusive administration.
Nsirim assured the non-indigenes that as variegated and congruous as the State is, so is their union and that following a proactive government, Wike was determined to appease everybody. Rather than shirk his responsibilities in governance that earned him national and international recognition, Nsirim said Wike would execute more people oriented projects as already manifested in the commissioning of high profile projects coming up in his second tenure’s first 100 days in office.
Latching on the campaign theme, “Our State Our Responsibility,” the permanent secretary, who is also the state chairman of Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) commended the non indigenes made up of notable tribes in Nigeria for their level of decency and disciplined lifestyle in Rivers State.
He expressed confidence that non-indigenes under their umbrella would, no doubt, continue to abide by the laws of the State and advised the group to take the new law against street trading, illegal markets and motor parks seriously and inform their members as Governor Wike was passionate about restoring the garden city status of Port Harcourt.
Acknowledging their high sense of integrity, the Rivers State NIPR boss admonished members of the group to shun undue yellow press that lack content but merely figment of imagination of mischief makers strictly aimed at demarketing Rivers State. He therefore called for unflinching support to Wike’s administration to conquer this army whose stuck in trade is character assassination.
He said the novel initiative of the Ministry of Information and Communications, “Our State Our Responsibility, was choreographed to change the negative narratives of brutish existence, danger and under development from detractors to the new vision positives of infrastructural development, sound economy and security which the Wike administration had been identified with. Nsirim noted that the state was blessed and remained the economic life-wire of the country despite frustrating moves to destroy its economy and relevance by detractors, regretting that the state sea ports had been deliberately rendered comatose.
Nevertheless, he said God had endowered the state with economic resources that attract the cream of professionals all over the world, giving credence to the new Turkish Airline which otherwise would not be possible in a state of anomie or crisis.
That informs the reason why many of the non-indigenes are successfully plying their trade and succeeding in their businesses without molestation, he stated, while commending them for their contributions in developing the state.
Besides the benefits of hydrocarbon, oil and gas, Nsirim further said God blessed Rivers State with a visionary and altruistic leader with the intention to positively transform the state to the advantage of indigenes and non-Indigenes. He took special interest on the massive support from non-Indigenes to the Governor during the general elections which he noted was not surprising to him considering their long-existing partnership in Wike-Ied administration.
Responding on behalf of Non-Indigenes Without Borders, the Deputy National Leader. Hon. Obong Inyang said the relationship between the government of Nyesom Wike and non-indigenes was at its highest echelon and members of the group were better with Wike’s administration than in their home states. Inyang who doubles as leader, Aqua-Cross community of the group, represented the National leader, Hon. Emeka Onowu. He said the non-indigenes were
ready to sacrifice for the sake of Governor Wike just as they stood by him during the general elections without travelling to their villages.
Corroborating Inyang, the National Woman leader, Hon. (Mrs) Eunice Alfred Obire, expressed joy over the visit by the Permanent
Secretary and Directors of the Ministry, saying it was strange that after election government thought it necessary to visit the people, an
attitude she said was comforting. She congratulated Wike for excellence in governance in all sectors and for improving the lots of non indigenes. But for Governor Wike, Obire said many non
indigenes could not have held positions in government or travelled abroad for pilgrimage or business.
Ditto for representative of Edo-Delta Community, Ambassador Henry Iyoha, whose joy knew no bounds when he considered Wike as the best administration so far in the state even as he promised that the group would transmit the Permanent Secretary’s campaign to the grassroots and disabuse the minds of the people from the lies of disgruntled elements. He recounted the governor’s goodwill and the promises fulfilled just as be hailed Wike for granting them their Certificate of Occupancy (C.of Os). Iyoha said the non indigenes were ready to confront the fifth columnists in all ramifications.
Hon. Macy Onyeuka represents the Ibo community in the group. For him, the voices of the most populated non indigenous tribe in Rivers-the Ibos, are behind Governor Nyesom Wike who he commended for disarming the opposition that believed he (Wike) would dump them after election. Onyeuka said, instead, Governor Wike disappointed his critics and ensured the non indigenes never regretted identifying with him. He blamed Wikes antagonists who out of ignorance refused to learn that there are multiple benefits for the state from a visionary leader who is a development protagonist.
Onyeuka’s view was shared by Alhaji Ibrahim Mesundu, representing the Hausa Community. He posited that the Hausa Community was in total support of Governor Wike’s administration as well as the Ministry of Information and Communications campaign, “Our State Our Responsibility”. Mesundu regrets that despite visible efforts of government to transform the state positively some people are bent on sabotaging the peoples collective progress. He called on the authorities to arrest and prosecute such persons irrespective of their tribe.
The Yoruba community was not different, their representative, Alhaji Rojas Durojaiye, noted categorically that Yorubas were law abiding. He did not mince words when he said that the Yoruba community in Rivers State were determined to continue with Governor Wike because they have been taken care of variously.
In the same vein, the Bayelsa Community was not left out.
Their representative, Hon. Francis Jacobs commended the Governor for the peaceful co-existence between Rivers and Bayelsa States. He agreed with the position of other representatives but added that he had been a beneficiary of the largesse by means of occupying certain positions in service of the people.
But for time factor, the Non-Indigenes Without Borders said they were set for the campaign for Wike’s administration not minding the rain that compelled some of them to seek shelter with umbrellas.
It would be recalled that the Permanent Secretary and his Directors from Ministry of Information and Communications had recently traversed the state on the campaign “Our State Our
Responsibility,” to counter the barrage of misinformation meted out by enemies of the state who are determined to ensure the failure of Governor Wike’s administration.
After the media tour, they are engaging other stakeholders even as they are ready to launch out of the state for the campaign.
The team is currently parleying with the Legislators, Judiciary, CEOs, Business Organisations, Local Governments, the Clergy, Civil
Societies, Youth Bodies, Traditional Rulers etc.
News
Boat Mishap: ‘Seven Bodies Recovered, 180 Persons Rescued’
Efforts to rescue victims of the boat mishap that occurred last Sunday evening is still ongoing as only 108 people have been rescued while seven dead bodies have been recovered so far, says Colonel Kinvy Nkande of Cameroon Army Special Battalion Intervention, SBI Unit.
The Tide learnt that the vessel left the Terminal C of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) operated by Shoreline Logistics before the incident occurred on the high sea on the way to Cameroon.
Speaking with our correspondent on the telephone yesterday, Colonel Kinvy Nkande also confirmed that so far seven bodies have been recovered while 108 persons have been rescued and many others were still missing.
He further revealed that the search and rescue operation was still ongoing as divers and other officers from his unit were still at work in the area where the incident occurred trying to find missing persons.
His words: “That the boat was overloaded with passenger and cargo and as we speak, 108 persons have been rescued and seven dead bodies have been recovered so far, three were brought out yesterday while four others (corpses) were recovered today (Tuesday)
“Other people are still trapped, we are seeking for joint intervention from Nigeria’s safety authority. Because most of the passengers are Nigerians and the boat came from Nigeria. So far, the rescue and search operations are being done by Cameroon authority alone.
When contacted, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ben Ayade, Mr Christian Ita, said “the information we had was that the thing happened in Cameroonian waters, not Nigerian waters.
“When Navy got the information, they mobilised men and went there only to discover that it happened in Cameroonian territorial waters. So there was nothing they could do about it. It is the duty of Cameroon to handle that. “Our security agencies are liaising with their Cameroonian counterparts to ensure adequate response to the situation.”
On his part, Director-General of the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Princewill Anyim told newsmen that they were not in a position to out figures but the Nigerian Navy.
He said: “We are not in a position to give the figure but the Nigerian Navy who are in charge of the waterways.
News
EFCC, FBI Nab 28 Internet Fraudsters, Recover $314,000, N373m
The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, yesterday, disclosed that the collaboration between the commission and the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), has led to the recovery of the sums of $314,000 and about N373million from perpetrators of computer-related fraud.
Magu also explained that while the sum of $314,000 had been recovered, the sum of N373million had been traced to various commercial banks by the Lagos Zonal Office of the commission.
The EFCC Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, yesterday.
He also disclosed that the recent joint operations coordinated by the commission had yielded 28 arrests, adding that 14 suspects had been charged and convicted.
He added, “Nine of the suspects are currently undergoing trial, while five are still under investigations.
“Over 80 cases are still under investigation from the EFCC-FBI joint operations.”
But Magu said the Lagos zone of the commission, prior to the collaborative efforts with the FBI, had independently launched a sustained operation on perpetrators of various computer-related frauds.
He said: “From 2018 to date, the EFCC had launched a sustained operation on perpetrators of various computer-related frauds, which resulted in over 200 arrests, 130 convictions and recovery of a large number of exotic cars and properties suspected to have been acquired through the proceeds of crime.
“We had independently launched intensive investigative actions against the infamous ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ boys culminating in various strategic raids and onslaught on their hideouts.
“Our efforts in this regard have recorded tremendous successes leading to a number of arrests, prosecutions and convictions’.
The EFCC acting chairman, therefore, called on the media to continue to lend its voice to the fight against corruption and economic and financial crimes, saying that “no one has the monopoly of knowledge of how the fight should be fought and won.
“All the critical stakeholders, particularly the media, must continue to collaborate and cooperate with us to make the fight a success.
“I urge you to continue to help us sensitize, mobilize and educate all the critical stakeholders to continue to support the fight against economic and financial crimes. We must collectively strive to achieve the Nigeria of our dream.
“It is very critical for you to understand that you owe the youth that social responsibility of awakening their consciousness to the importance of a noble life devoid of crimes.”
The FBI had released a list of 80 persons – mostly Nigerians – for their alleged role in email scams in which Americans were duped of over $70million.
News
Buhari Sacks Brambaifa, Names Pius Odubu NDDC Chairman
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the composition of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), naming a former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dr Pius Odubu as its chairman.
He also approved the appointment of a substantive Managing Director, two new executive directors (for projects and finance & administration), as well as 12 other commissioners for the nine states and three geo-political zones.
The Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Olusegun A. Adekunle, Esq, who disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, in Abuja, said the appointments are, however, subject to Senate confirmation.
Others in the reconstituted board are Bernard Okumagba (Delta) who will serve as Managing Director; Engr. Otobong Edem (Akwa Ibom) as Executive Director Projects; and Maxwell Okoh (Bayelsa), Executive Director Finance & Administration.
The representatives of the states and geopolitical zones are; Prophet Jones Erue (Delta), Chief Victor Ekhatar (Edo), Dr. Joy Yimebe Nunieh (Rivers), Nwogu Nwogu (Abia), Theodore A. Allison (Bayelsa), Victor Antai (Akwa Ibom), Maurice Effiwatt (Cross River), Olugbenga Elema (Ondo), and Hon. Uchegbu Chidiebere Kyrian (Imo).
Others are the North-West Representative, Aisha Murtala Muhammed (Kano); the North-East Representative, Ardo Zubairu (Adamawa); and the South-West Representative, Engr. Badmus Mutalib (Lagos).
The statement added that the interim management headed by Prof. Nelson Brambaifa has been directed to hand-over to the most senior director in the commission.
“The chairman and members of the newly composed Governing Board are by this release invited to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Monday, 2nd September, 2019 at 2.00 pm for proper documentation and briefing. They are to come along with their updated CVs and valid identification”, Adekunle added.
Trending
-
Sports3 days ago
Panther, Aladumo School Sign Football Academy Deal
-
Sports3 days ago
Arsenal’s Pepe SnapsVan Dijk’s Defensive Record
-
Sports3 days ago
Sports Council Promises To Assist Tennis Foundation
-
Sports3 days ago
LSSC Conducts Screening For Athletes Ahead NYG
-
Sports3 days ago
Bayelsa Queens Emerge Winners Of 2019 NWPL Champions Shield
-
Sports3 days ago
Basketball Clinic Ends In PH …Throws Up Talents
-
Politics3 days ago
RSHA Holds Valedictory Session For Igobo
-
Politics3 days ago
Task Before New Ministers