News
NMA Endorses ‘#OurStateOurResponsibility’ Campaign
The Rivers State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has endorsed #”OurStateOurResponsibility” advocacy campaign launched by the Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communications, recently.
The Chairperson of the association, Dr Obelebra Adebiyi, said during an advocacy visit by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, that the campaign was necessary and timely to instill the virtue of patriotism and moral values on the society.
Adebiyi said that medical doctors in Rivers State would not only key into the programme, but would take it beyond the shores of the state.
She also called on the ministry to take up the challenge by ensuring that the campaign gets to the door steps of every one living and doing business in the state.
Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, had said that the visit was to invite the association to join the clarion call on everyone living and doing business in the state to understand that the state belongs to all.
Nsirim regretted that despite the giant strides by the Chief Nyesom Wike-led administration in infrastructures and security, some persons who belong to the vocal minority, were still painting the state black, and creating the impression that the state is not safe for investment.
He said that the association must sensitise its members of the investment-friendly environment in the state, emphasising that the continuous flights of Turkish Airline to and from Port Harcourt were clear indication that Rivers State was an investors’ haven.
The permanent secretary also said that the recent launching of the “Operation Sting” security outfit by the governor has led to the mass exodus of criminals from the state.
He further called on the people to support the ongoing effort by the governor to ride the state of street trading, illegal markets and motor parks for the good of all.
John Bibor
News
Boat Mishap: ‘Seven Bodies Recovered, 180 Persons Rescued’
Efforts to rescue victims of the boat mishap that occurred last Sunday evening is still ongoing as only 108 people have been rescued while seven dead bodies have been recovered so far, says Colonel Kinvy Nkande of Cameroon Army Special Battalion Intervention, SBI Unit.
The Tide learnt that the vessel left the Terminal C of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) operated by Shoreline Logistics before the incident occurred on the high sea on the way to Cameroon.
Speaking with our correspondent on the telephone yesterday, Colonel Kinvy Nkande also confirmed that so far seven bodies have been recovered while 108 persons have been rescued and many others were still missing.
He further revealed that the search and rescue operation was still ongoing as divers and other officers from his unit were still at work in the area where the incident occurred trying to find missing persons.
His words: “That the boat was overloaded with passenger and cargo and as we speak, 108 persons have been rescued and seven dead bodies have been recovered so far, three were brought out yesterday while four others (corpses) were recovered today (Tuesday)
“Other people are still trapped, we are seeking for joint intervention from Nigeria’s safety authority. Because most of the passengers are Nigerians and the boat came from Nigeria. So far, the rescue and search operations are being done by Cameroon authority alone.
When contacted, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ben Ayade, Mr Christian Ita, said “the information we had was that the thing happened in Cameroonian waters, not Nigerian waters.
“When Navy got the information, they mobilised men and went there only to discover that it happened in Cameroonian territorial waters. So there was nothing they could do about it. It is the duty of Cameroon to handle that. “Our security agencies are liaising with their Cameroonian counterparts to ensure adequate response to the situation.”
On his part, Director-General of the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Princewill Anyim told newsmen that they were not in a position to out figures but the Nigerian Navy.
He said: “We are not in a position to give the figure but the Nigerian Navy who are in charge of the waterways.
News
EFCC, FBI Nab 28 Internet Fraudsters, Recover $314,000, N373m
The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, yesterday, disclosed that the collaboration between the commission and the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), has led to the recovery of the sums of $314,000 and about N373million from perpetrators of computer-related fraud.
Magu also explained that while the sum of $314,000 had been recovered, the sum of N373million had been traced to various commercial banks by the Lagos Zonal Office of the commission.
The EFCC Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, yesterday.
He also disclosed that the recent joint operations coordinated by the commission had yielded 28 arrests, adding that 14 suspects had been charged and convicted.
He added, “Nine of the suspects are currently undergoing trial, while five are still under investigations.
“Over 80 cases are still under investigation from the EFCC-FBI joint operations.”
But Magu said the Lagos zone of the commission, prior to the collaborative efforts with the FBI, had independently launched a sustained operation on perpetrators of various computer-related frauds.
He said: “From 2018 to date, the EFCC had launched a sustained operation on perpetrators of various computer-related frauds, which resulted in over 200 arrests, 130 convictions and recovery of a large number of exotic cars and properties suspected to have been acquired through the proceeds of crime.
“We had independently launched intensive investigative actions against the infamous ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ boys culminating in various strategic raids and onslaught on their hideouts.
“Our efforts in this regard have recorded tremendous successes leading to a number of arrests, prosecutions and convictions’.
The EFCC acting chairman, therefore, called on the media to continue to lend its voice to the fight against corruption and economic and financial crimes, saying that “no one has the monopoly of knowledge of how the fight should be fought and won.
“All the critical stakeholders, particularly the media, must continue to collaborate and cooperate with us to make the fight a success.
“I urge you to continue to help us sensitize, mobilize and educate all the critical stakeholders to continue to support the fight against economic and financial crimes. We must collectively strive to achieve the Nigeria of our dream.
“It is very critical for you to understand that you owe the youth that social responsibility of awakening their consciousness to the importance of a noble life devoid of crimes.”
The FBI had released a list of 80 persons – mostly Nigerians – for their alleged role in email scams in which Americans were duped of over $70million.
News
Buhari Sacks Brambaifa, Names Pius Odubu NDDC Chairman
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the composition of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), naming a former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dr Pius Odubu as its chairman.
He also approved the appointment of a substantive Managing Director, two new executive directors (for projects and finance & administration), as well as 12 other commissioners for the nine states and three geo-political zones.
The Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Olusegun A. Adekunle, Esq, who disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, in Abuja, said the appointments are, however, subject to Senate confirmation.
Others in the reconstituted board are Bernard Okumagba (Delta) who will serve as Managing Director; Engr. Otobong Edem (Akwa Ibom) as Executive Director Projects; and Maxwell Okoh (Bayelsa), Executive Director Finance & Administration.
The representatives of the states and geopolitical zones are; Prophet Jones Erue (Delta), Chief Victor Ekhatar (Edo), Dr. Joy Yimebe Nunieh (Rivers), Nwogu Nwogu (Abia), Theodore A. Allison (Bayelsa), Victor Antai (Akwa Ibom), Maurice Effiwatt (Cross River), Olugbenga Elema (Ondo), and Hon. Uchegbu Chidiebere Kyrian (Imo).
Others are the North-West Representative, Aisha Murtala Muhammed (Kano); the North-East Representative, Ardo Zubairu (Adamawa); and the South-West Representative, Engr. Badmus Mutalib (Lagos).
The statement added that the interim management headed by Prof. Nelson Brambaifa has been directed to hand-over to the most senior director in the commission.
“The chairman and members of the newly composed Governing Board are by this release invited to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Monday, 2nd September, 2019 at 2.00 pm for proper documentation and briefing. They are to come along with their updated CVs and valid identification”, Adekunle added.
