FOX9JA Investigates The Nigerian Casino Market And Shows Where The Money Is

FOX9JA, a new website, has been launched to open up the Nigerian online betting market to public scrutiny and demonstrate the money involved in these operations, company officials said yesterday.

“There is a lot of gambling in Nigeria today,” said Habib Adeyemi president of FOX9JA. “It is such a popular pastime. But we found that people do not realize just how much money is floating around in the betting market. We want to open that up and let the casinos starting from Bet9ja become accountable.”

Online bet shops are growing in Nigeria, and most people don’t necessarily understand how big they are becoming or what their level of influence is, Adeyemi said. This can lead to trouble down the line.

“Whenever an industry becomes as big as online gambling is in Nigeria, it can start to have an effect on local politics,” Adeyemi said. “And this trend can become quite disturbing as time goes on. We want to let people know exactly how much money is being wagered, and where that money is going.”

FOX9JA has set up a system for investigating all of the various betting houses that operate online in Nigeria. It then breaks down this information into the percentage of the market each one has, and the individual profits each one makes.

“The people of Nigeria are constantly bombarded with ads for various gambling sites,” he said. “They may not know which sites are large or small, and which sites have a good reputation. We do all of the research for them, and we report the information in an easy to follow way that we think will be quite eye-opening for the average Nigerian player.”

The site also details the various bonuses that each casino uses to lure players in, and explains how these offers really work.

“We think people will be quite surprised at the differences in welcome offers offered by the various casinos,” he said. “Some of them are quite good. But others have odd strings attached that make them much less attractive. We want to let Nigerians know the good, the bad and the ugly.”

FOX9JA plans to update its site continuously as the betting market in Nigeria changes.

“When this much money is involved, the status of the industry does not stay the same for long,” he said. “Big players become bigger and push the smaller players out of the market. We want to make sure that Nigerian bettors know as much as possible.”

FOX9JA is an independent company launched in 2019. Its goal is to look into the Nigerian online betting industry and report on the real news behind the advertisements. The company researches market share, the total number of bets placed, and total profits. It also provides constantly updated reviews for each and every casino in the Nigerian market.