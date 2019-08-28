Niger Delta
Foundation Donates Wheel Chairs To Physically Challenged Persons
Joy Givers Love Foundation (JGLF), has donated two wheelchairs to two physically challenged persons in Rivers State.
The donation was made, during this year’s edition of Joy Givers Love Foundation’s Induction and Empowerment Programme, with theme, “Despised Not the Small”, in Port Harcourt, recently.
Coordinator of JGLF, Evangelist Kalamama Coker said the donation was necessitated by the need to change the old wheel chairs they were using.
“In course of this programme, we shall give out two wheelchairs to two of our dear sisters that are in dire need to replace their old ones”, Coker said.
She advised people not to despise little things, saying that it is wrong to despise little things.
“Get rid of wrong perceptions in order to enjoy supernatural multiplication and visitation. Our Lord Jesus gave us an example by giving us money to trade with and after a long time, the Lord came and reckoned with them and those who did well, he blessed them because of their faithfulness in little things”, she said.
The foundation also used the forum to induct five new associates into the organisation that would assist them towards the realisation of the aims and objectives of the foundation.
Tonye Orabere
Niger Delta
NMA Urges Edo To Tackle Drug Abuse
The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), has called on the Edo State Government to organise enlightenment programme to tackle drug abuse in the state.
The state Chairman of the association, Dr Valentine Omoifo made the appeal in an interview with The Tide source yesterday in Benin.
Omoifo said that the drugs people abused are categorised as drugs in the medical aspects and illicit drugs.
“People abuse medical drugs in the sense that they just take drugs without the doctor’s prescription and without even taking the right dose of the drugs.
“In this part of the country, people take drugs indiscriminately; the pharmacies just sell drugs to anyone that comes to buy, because they want money.
“Some people now take medical drugs to also get high, blending medical and illicit drug abuse together,” he said.
According to him, people have access to medications in Nigeria unnecessarily, adding that the laws of selling drugs in the country are not well structured.
“Even in buses people just sell drugs, on the streets people sell drugs and also hawking drugs in the market.
“People who abuse drugs are prone to a lot of diseases. When a person abuse drugs and he or she wants to take it for the right purpose of curing a sickness, it will no longer work. “Over dosage of drugs destroys the central nervous system.
“Drug abuse affects in terms of finance, crime rate, social disorder, mental rate of some students and also affecting the whole sector of our society,” he said.
Omoifo said that most times some doctors do not tell their patients the kind of drugs he or she is prescribing.
Niger Delta
Law Students Extol Dean’s Leadership Qualities
The Dean, Faculty of Law , Rivers State University ( RSU), Professor Ovunda V.C . Okene, has been described as a man of the moment sequel to his seasoned administrative prowess and humanitarian leadership quality.
The President, Concerned Rivers Law Students Aspirants to the Nigerian Bar, Comrade Emperor K. Nnaoma said this when he spoke in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt, recently.
Nnaoma noted how Okene’s deanship made it easier for them to gain admission into the Nigerian Law school in 2018/2019 session “without stress”.
He recalled how other students from other institutions narrated their ordeal before they were able to gain Law School admission.
The Student leader, who also described Prof. Okene as “double- dean,” said he has passed through thick and thin and could weather any storm in regard to RSU administration.
He based his argument on the less traffic in running the tedious Law Faculty of the institution.
According to him, O. V.C ought to be tried in a higher calling in order to enable the people to benefit from his wealth of experience and benevolent spirit.
He recalled how the dean, removed all the bottle-necks in the faculty that led to the production of First Class students since three years ago.
He recalled that since the creation of the faculty it never produced a First Class student until the likes of Okenne stepped into the system.
The group leader further recalled that courses such as Industrial Law which is a 200 Level Course in RSU, is a final Year Course in other institutions due to the Dean’s intervention.
Niger Delta
PIND To Revitalise Oil Palm Business In N’Delta
The Partnership Initiative in the Niger Delta (PIND) has assured oil palm producers of value addition, best practices and profitability in the oil palm value chain.
A consultant on oil palm value chain and co-facilitator in the oil palm intervention, Dr Samuel Dare gave the assurance at a stakeholders meeting in Port Harcourt.
The meeting, organised by PIND for oil palm producers, processors, finance institutions and related equipment fabricators in the state, was initiated to renew confidence in the oil palm value chain.
Dare, who is also a representative for market development on oil palm in the Niger Delta, said that PIND as an organisation and facilitator in the oil palm value chain, had brought together expertise in order to address the endemic constraints in the sector.
“For effective results, we have introduced access to improve and certified seedlings because we have discovered that there are lots of adulterated seedlings that our small holder farmers are getting.
“And as a result of poor yield by these seedlings, farmers end up being discouraged after investing over seven years of their business lives using wrong inputs,” he said.
Dare said that as part of measures toward ending the unfriendly farmers experience and once again bring the oil palm agriculture business to limelight.
He said PIND had decided to set in its corrective measures from the beginning which is the introduction of improved and certified seedlings.
“PIND has had several agreements with Sprouted Hybrid Tenera nuts producing companies to ensure that improved sprouted nuts could be available to small holder farmers across the oil palm producing states in the country.
“Presently, the global value for palm oil stands at 500 million dollars, of which initially Nigeria was the highest contributor as at the 1950s and 1960s.
“At that time, Nigeria was producing about 570,000 metric tons but currently, Nigeria now produces about one million and fifteen thacting ousand metric tons, in spite of all these, we contribute only three per cent of the global production,” he said.
According to him, the record is not encouraging, especially that Nigeria has the climate and soil which is why most of the oil palm estates in Nigeria are owned by foreign investors from Indonesia, Thailand or even Malaysia.
“Some palm estates owned by Nigerians have been sold out to foreigners who are managing them very well with best practices, a strategy which is lacking among the small holder farmers and which is also one of PIND’s interventions.
“Harvesting, processing equipment and access to agricultural loans were also key to the intervention,’’ he said.
Reacting, one of the participants, Mr Godwin Akandu, Representative for PIND and Chairman, Oil Palm and Cassava Producers in the state, expressed satisfaction on farmer’s participation in the oil palm business.
Akandu commended PIND for introducing improved tenera seeds, equipment and financial collaboration with the CBN and Money banks, adding that the measure would add value in the entire oil palm business.
He urged state government and farmers to invest more in the sector.
