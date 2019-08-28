Sports
Former Tornadoes’ Coach Blames Management For Club’s Failure
Former Coach of Niger Tornadoes, Hamzat Abara has attributed the club’s failure in the CAF Confederation Cup to the decision of the management for the changes made at the club at a crucial time when they simply needed the backing of the club management.
Abara speaking in a chat with Tidesports source said the changes which led to his sacking and subsequent appointment of the current coach was ill timed and the coach also made wholesale changes to the team he met on ground without giving consideration to the limited time before the CAF Confederation Cup.
He said: “Tornadoes paraded new players and eight days or nine days is not enough for them to prepare, this is the continent.
“I think this is a very bad decision that they took. I believe that they should have started with the players they have on ground first to continue and can inject one or two to fortify the team but destiny always count.”
Featured
Falconets Break African Games Final Jinx
Nigeria has ended their 12-year wait for a spot in the final of the African Games after thrashing Algeria 3-0 in the semi-final in Morocco on Monday.
The Nigerian team won the competition twice but had failed to reach the final stage since 2007, when they last won in Algiers.
Having advanced to the semi-final for the third time in four attempts, the Nigerians were hoping to subdue the Desert Foxes to boost their chance to reclaim the glory on North African soil.
The Falconets started on a high as they dominated possession before Cynthia Aku opened the scoring after finishing off Monday Gift’s fine build-up in the 16th minute.
Ten minutes later, Rivers Angels’ Aku hit her brace after she again benefited from a sumptuous pass from captain Gift to double the advantage for Nigeria.
After the restart, Christopher Danjuma’s side failed to impose their dominance over Naima Laouadi’s team until substitute Zaniab Olapade added a third in additional time to wrap up the victory.
The result also means Danjuma, on his birthday, has led the nation to the final for the first time on the second attempt, after he failed to achieve the feat in Brazzaville four years ago.
In the other semi final, Cameroon beat Morocco 3-1 in the African Games second semi-final on Monday to ensure a rematch with Nigeria in the final.
The Cameroonians had advanced to the last four as runners-up in Group B, finishing behind Nigeria on goal difference, but needed extra-time to pull off an upset against the hosts.
After a goalless first half, the Moroccans, who finished top of Group B with nine points, gained the lead in the 63rd minute.
However, the Central Africans did not wait for too long as they restored parity through Engolo Takounda three minutes later.
Having forced a 1-1 draw in regulation time, Jenifer Aboudi and Flora Kameni struck in extra-time to ensure the young Lionesses reached their third consecutive final.
The result means Cameroon will take on Nigeria, who they held to a 1-1 draw in the group stage, in pursuit for glory in tomorrow’s final at the Boubker Aamar Stadium.
For Christopher Danjuma’s side, they will be eyeing their first title in 12 years and third overall, while Cameroon will be aiming for the second crown in three attempts
Today, hosts Morocco who earlier defeated Algeria 3-2, will engage in an all North African rematch in a bid for the bronze at the same venue.
Sports
Olympic Qualifiers: Falcons Take On Algeria ’Morrow
The 2020 CAF Women’s Olympic qualifiers are set to continue with second-round matches taking place.
Africa was given 1.5 place for the 2020 Summer Olympics women’s football tournament in Japan.
This means the winner of Africa’s qualifying tournament will qualify directly, while the runner-up enters a play-off against the second-placed team from South America.
Ivory Coast, Mali, Algeria, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Cameroon, DR Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Ghana, Malawi, Kenya, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana and South Africa are the 16 teams taking part in the second round.
Current African champions Nigeria will take on North African giants Algeria, while Ivory Coast are scheduled to face Mali and Ethiopia will lock horns with Cameroon.
The 2018 CAF Africa Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON) runners-up South Africa are set to face their Southern African rivals Botswana.
While two-time African champions Equatorial Guinea are set to square off with DR Congo, while Zambia will take on their neighbours Zimbabwe.
The second round first-leg matches will be played between August 28 and September 3.
The second-leg matches will then take place between September 30 and October 8.
The winners on aggregate will advance to the third round of qualifying.
Sports
‘La Liga Values Messi Over Ronaldo, Neymar’
La Liga President Javier Tebas, has said that both Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo are not as important to the league as Lionel Messi, though he added that he would like to see the Paris Saint-Germain star return to Spain.
Neymar has been linked with a move back to the Spanish top tier all summer, having now missed all of PSG’s first three games of the Ligue 1 campaign.
A return to Barcelona was widely seen as a possibility, especially with the division champions offloading Philippe Coutinho, while Real Madrid has also been linked with their former rival.
The Brazilian star’s future remains up in the air, with Thomas Tuchel stating on Sunday that he was unsure what will happen with Neymar before the window shuts next week.
And Tebas admitted that he would like to have Neymar back in Spain, wherever he ends up, but the presence of the Brazilian would not be as vital as that of former team-mate Messi when it comes to growing the league’s popularity overseas.
“Yes, of course [I’d like Neymar to return]. With his qualities he’s in the top three players in the world. It would be very important for La Liga if he came again, although it wouldn’t be defining for the Spanish league,” Tebas told Tidesports source.
“The defining thing is that we play 10 months a year, with 20 clubs each playing each other and generating passion and joy each weekend for fans in Spain and across the world.
“A player like Neymar gives you a following in countries that look out for him, but he’s not an essential element, not even Cristiano Ronaldo was. Lionel Messi, on the other hand, is an essential element because he’s the heritage of La Liga.”
One of the issues facing any team making a move for Neymar would be Financial Fair Play, as the midfielder signed for the French club for a record-breaking €222 million (£200m/$249m) fee just two summers ago.
Barcelona has already brought in the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong, while Real Madrid’s summer spending spree has included acquisitions in the form of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao and Rodrygo.
Still, Tebas says that he believes those two clubs could afford a move for Neymar and can find a way to make the signing work.
“If they are interested in signing [Neymar] it’s because they can [afford] it,” he said.
“I’m not going to go there because there are many factors that we don’t know about at the moment.”
