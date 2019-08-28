FG Rejects $9.6bn Debt Judgement, Links Contract To Yar’Adua’s Govt

The Federal Government has linked the contract which led to a judgement debt of $9.6billion (approximately N3.5trillion) to the administration of ex-President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

It also protested against the award of the judgment debt, and claimed that it cannot stand.

The government also said that President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the Inspector-General of Police to probe the criminal conspiracy behind the failed contract.

The government alleged that the contractor; Process and Industrial Developments Ltd (P&ID) did not execute the contract, and therefore, was not entitled to any such payment.

The government made the clarifications at a joint briefing in Abuja by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed alongside the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, yesterday.

Mohammed said: “We have invited you here today to brief you on the recent judgement of a UK Court authorizing Process and Industrial Developments Ltd (P&ID) to seize $9.6billion in Nigerian assets, over a contract entered into by the company and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources in 2010.

“We will quickly run you through the issues at stake as well as what the Nigerian government is doing to stave off any seizure of its assets. We do hope that by the time we conclude this briefing, the media would have been better informed on the whole issue, hence will be better placed to inform Nigerians and clear the misrepresentations in certain circles.

“The judgement that was delivered on Friday, August 16, 2019, is fallout of the contract purportedly entered into in 2010 between the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources and P&ID. Please, note that in the 20-year Gas Supply Processing Agreement (GSPA) purportedly entered into with the P&ID in 2010, the company never performed as agreed.”

Malami said “the contract was designed ab initio to fail.

“We are investigating the criminal conspiracy”.

The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Ahmed said, “This judgment cannot stand. It is about N3.5trillion, which is the size of our national budget.”

The CBN governor said P&ID “did not invest one cent into this country and challenged the firm to show proof.”

It would be recalled that an Irish-owned firm, Process and Industrial Developments Ltd (P&ID) was granted court permission to seize up to $9billion (£7.4billion) in assets belonging to the Nigerian government.

Last week, Mr Justice Christopher John Butcher of the British Commercial Court had said that the firm could take 20 per cent of Nigeria’s foreign reserves, a move that would deal a devastating blow to the Nigerian economy.

According to reports, in 2010, the company struck a deal in which the Nigerian government would supply gas to a processing plant in Calabar, built and run by P&ID, formed by two Irish businessmen.

The government failed to fulfill its side of the agreement.

However, in 2013, P&ID won a $6.6billion arbitration case.

The figure was calculated based on what the company was estimated to have earned over the course of the 20-year agreement.

But P&ID now says interest accrued means it is owed $9billion.

The court’s decision means that the arbitration has been converted into a legal judgement, allowing P&ID to attempt a seizure of the assets.

Lawyers representing the Nigerian government argued the award should not be enforced because England was not the correct place for the case, and even if it were, the amount awarded was “manifestly excessive.”

Justice Butcher rejected these arguments, and said he would “receive submissions from the parties as to the precise form of order appropriate.”

“P&ID is committed to vigorously enforcing its rights, and we intend to begin the process of seizing Nigerian assets in order to satisfy this award as soon as possible,” said Andrew Stafford, Q.C. of Kobre & Kim, which represents P&ID.

In 2012, P&ID took the government to arbitration over the failure of the deal and won the award, which was based on what it could have earned during the 20-year agreement.

Stafford said that with accrued interest, the award now tops $9.6 billion.

Legal experts say that assets used for diplomatic purposes – such as the Nigerian High Commission building in central London – are not eligible for seizure, but commercial assets are.