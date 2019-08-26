Niger Delta
Wike, Not Insensitive To Ogoni Plight -Nsirim
The Rivers State Government has debunked claims that it is not sensitive to the plight of the Ogoni people, noting that some of the major infrastructural projects undertaken by the current administration are sited in the area.
The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim disclosed this last Saturday, during a live Radio programme in Port Harcourt monitored by The Tide.
Nsirim was reacting to insinuations by some Ogoni stakeholders that Governor Wike was yet to visit the area despite the spate of violence that has led to loss of lives and destruction of some property in some communities there.
While insisting that security is the business of all, he stated that the support Governor Nyesom Wike has given to the security agencies is unprecedented across the country, saying Wike has shown leadership in steering the ship of state.
According to Nsirim, “We need to make this point very clear. The Governor as an individual cannot fight insecurity. Security is a collective business. And he has shown leadership. He stands as one Governor who has given the highest support to security agencies in this country.
“A few weeks ago, Operation Sting was launched and if you were there, you will see the massive kind of resources government has put into that operation. It is a comprehensive chain of the security architecture in this state.
“Now results are coming and because of that, a few days ago, he had to give additional 40 patrol vans to the police force. That is a governor that has political will to tackle insecurity. And the Governor is doing what he is supposed to do.
“For people to say that the Governor is not doing enough…… The Governor is not the police, he is not the Department of State Services (DSS), he is not the Armed Forces and he is not the Nigeria Securities and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC).
“He (Wike) will put in the political machinery, the support of government at all times. And he has done that within the last four years and he is still doing that. The Governor is a lover of the Ogoni people and he has demonstrated that in political appointments, in development projects.
“One of the biggest road infrastructure that is going on in this state now is linking Ogoni communities. So many things are happening in Ogoni land. And the Governor as a patriot will continue to carry the interest of Ogoni people in the governance of this state,” Nsirim stated.
The Permanent Secretary expressed the need for all stakeholders to close ranks and ensure that bad elements within the society are identified and handed over to the appropriate authorities so that peace will reign.
“The truth of the matter is that security is our collective business. We need to work together as a people and then ensure that the bag eggs within our society are exposed and handed over to the security agencies,” he advised.
Niger Delta
Community Lifts Suspension Of Paramount Ruler
Minama Community in Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State has lifted the suspension of its Amanayanabo, King Iboroma Talbot Pokubo.
The community suspended the King in 2012 following an internal crisis.
The lifting of the suspension follows the satisfactory rendition of account by the defunct 2007-2011 Minama community Trust in which King Pobubo was chairman.
It would be recalled that the Port Harcourt Division of the Court of Appeal had in a judgement delivered on June 25, 2019 directed the defunct CT to render an account of its financial activities to the community.
Reacting to the financial report shortly after its presentation by the Amanayanabo at the community square last Saturday, the women group led by Lay Preacher, Daere T. Dabibi, Elder Nicholas Ikiriko who spoke on behalf of the elders of the community and Nimisoere Alabo, who spoke on behalf of the youths, said the community was satisfied with the account so far rendered by the defunct CT.
The community also in a voice vote ordered the King to return to his throne and initiate the process of reconcilliation with a view to moving the community forward.
Niger Delta
Presidential Amnesty Strikes Synergy With Media In PH
As part of its commitment to ensure that all critical stakeholders are informed of the policies and programmes of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) and also bring the beneficiaries closer, the Port Harcourt Office of the PAP has held a one-day media parley in the State capital, as a way of fostering good relationship between the agency and the media.
The programme, which was organised by the PAP Office in Port Harcourt at the NUJ Press Centre in Port Harcourt, and tagged “Presidential Amnesty Office Quarterly Media Forum”, attracted selected journalists from the nine states of the Niger Delta, including Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Imo and Rivers State.
Speaking at the event, the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof Charles Dokubo, said the agency has a total of 30,000 delegates, otherwise known as former Niger delta agitators enrolled on its database, adding that the agency has not delisted any beneficiary as being speculated.
Dokubo, who was represented on the occasion by the Liaison Officer, Port Harcourt PAP Office, Mrs Ibiye Alalibo, said the Port Harcourt Office was created to bring the amnesty programme closer to the beneficiaries, adding that apart from the 30,000 beneficiaries, the agency also extended its scheme to affected communities.
“30,000 initial delegates who signed with us are still with PAP. We still put communities into consideration”, Dokubo added.
Dokubo stated that the reason for the quarterly media forum was to integrate the media into the activities of the agency as critical stakeholders with a view to building collaboration that would make the agency deliver its mandate and promote the desired development in the region.
Also speaking at the event, Principal Partner, MC1& Partners Limited, Ms Maureen Ideozu, said the objective of the programme was to promote awareness of the activities of the amnesty office, and further enhance its image, while facilitating clearer understanding of its role as well as the relevance of its work to national development.
She further disclosed that the media forum would create a platform for constructive engagement with the media, and also gauge public perception of the impact of the amnesty office.
Earlier in his address of welcome, the state Chairman of NUJ, Rivers State Council, Mr Job Stanley Job, commended PAP for the programme, and urged its leadership to make the forum consistent and regular.
Our correspondent reports that the forum featured multimedia presentation on PAP activities, ice breaker and parallel syndicate sessions aimed at strengthening the PAP -media relations.
Niger Delta
Don Wants FG To Tackle Rot In Prisons
A lecturer, Dr. Kenneth Nweke, has called on the Federal Government to tackle the rot in the Nigerian Prisons, and what he called the monumental corruption among officials of the service.
Recalling that President Buhari recently assented to a bill changing the Nigerian Prison Service to Nigerian Correctional Service. Nweke said changing the name of the agency will be a mere window dressing, if nothing is done to address the structural decay in the prisons.
Nweke, who is an Associate Professor of Political Science at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt made the call during a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital noted that corruption among prison officials is worrisome.
According to him, “ changing the name ordinarily for me, is mere window dressing by the federal government if it is not going to add any value to the existing decay that we find in Nigerian prison service.
”Would it also change the characters of the human beings that are working in the Nigerian prison in terms of bribery and corruption that goes on there?
”Is it going to change the state of the prison? Because merely changing the name to what you think it should be in terms of delivery to something that is real. Because for me, it amounts to merely addressing issues on the surface without fundamentally looking at what the issues are.
Dennis Naku
