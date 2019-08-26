Politics
Wike Inaugurates Task Force On Street Trading
Last week, the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, inaugurated the State Government Taskforce on Street Trading, Illegal Market and Motor Parks, with the charge to the members to sanitise streets in Port Harcourt
The Governor, while inaugurating the Taskforce last Wednesday in the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Port Harcourt, said the ultimate aim is to return Port Harcourt city to its glorious Garden City status.
Wike lamented the negative impact of street trading, in spite of public markets built by the government within Port Harcourt city and its environs.
“When we build roads, before you know what is happening, the roads are taken over by street traders and illegal motor parks.
“The taskforce has the responsibility of cleaning up the streets and ensure that nobody trades on roads “, he stated.
The Governor said that the taskforce members were screened by the Department of State Services and the Police to ensure that cultists were not recruited.
He warned them against extorting offenders but to make arrest and charge them to mobile courts in each zones for prosecution.
According to the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, 20 taskforce members were recruited from each of the 23 local government areas summing up to 460. However some failed the security screening and would be replaced.
The Governor appointed Mr Bright Amaewhule as Special Assistant to the Governor and Coordinator, of the Taskforce.
Also last week, Governor Wike inaugurated a 25-man committee to organise the First 100 Days in office for hiovernments second term. It is headed by the Secretary to Rivers State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo.
He charged the committee to work hard within the short period and organise a befitting event that the people of the state would be proud of.
The Governor further urged the committee to look at the numerous projects by his administration and select completed ones for commissioning and to also consider personalities across the country and select those to commission the projects.
Chairman of the committee and Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, thanked the Governor for reposing confidence in members and assured him that the committee would do its best to organise a befitting event.
Also last Tuesday, the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Stuart Symington, visited Governor Wike.
The Ambassador said the United States remains committed to supporting Nigeria as it works to reduce and ultimately eliminate the scorge of HIV/AIDS amongst her people.
Symington explained that the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) administered by the US Centre to Disease Control, US Dept of Defense and US Agency for International Development (USAID) is implementing an Anti-Retroviral Treatment surge programme in Rivers State to identify and provide treatment to approximately 180,000 Persons Living With HIV who have not previously received such.
He noted that US government $75 million budget increase for HIV control measures in Nigeria with about $25million allocated for ART would make people with the virus leave healthy and productive lives till the cure for the virus would be found. He commended Wike for his administration’s plan to eliminate User-fee for PLWH.
Wike commended US Government for partnering with Rivers State Government to fight HIV/AIDS and assured that his administration would continue to fund programmes aimed at reducing the prevalence of HIV/AIDS.
Wike noted that education and health are key interest of his administration.
Cult clashes that resulted in loss of lives and wanton destruction of property in some Ogoni communities attracted the attention of the state governor.
Wike led the State Security Services Commanders to some of the troubled communities to restore peace.
Chris Oluoh
Buhari Urges Action Against Modern Day Slavery
President Muhammadu Buhari at the weekend said four centuries after the first 20 documented African slaves arrived on the shores of Virginia, the slave trade still exists.
The president said this via a statement released on Saturday to mark the International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and Its Abolition.
Buhari said in the years that followed, millions more were shipped in dehumanising conditions across the ocean and enslaved.
“Slavery had, of course, existed before. But this indicated the beginning of a mechanised trade that saw human beings reduced to property on an unprecedented scale,” he added.
The president explained that despite the fact that descendants of African slaves have made valuable contributions across society, they are still dealing with the effects of this poisonous legacy. They still have to navigate its everyday manifestations, such as discrimination, racism or lack of access to resources and opportunities. This must not be overlooked or forgotten.
Yet, as we reflect on this day, International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and Its Abolition, it is clear slavery did not only thrive then. It still thrives today. Across the world it is estimated there are as many as 40 million men, women and children living in forced servitude. They are the industrial victims of a business many believe was abolished hundreds of years ago. They are the modern enslaved.
Their exploitation appears in many guises, though usually unrecognized as slavery. Many victims are unseen, hidden beneath opaque supply chains. Others are hidden in plain sight, entrapped by circumstances that rob them of autonomy. In any case, their labour, often dangerous, is no product of choice and its conditions are self-perpetuating.”
He said in Africa, its modern forms include debt bondage, the enslavement of war captives, commercial sexual exploitation and forced domestic servitude. Holding people held against their will, controlling their movements and forcing them to work for the sole profit of others – wherever they are – is slavery today and always.
The abolitionists of the 19th century succeeded more than any before: By working to extinguish the transatlantic slave trade that had claimed 15 million victims, they laid the groundwork to ensure it did not manufacture millions more. But their work is not done. We must take up their examples as we forge a path forward to eliminate modern-day slavery in all its forms.
Slavery, once again, has become entwined in the global economy – and it is largely unseen. For instance, most of us might know in principle that the mining of cobalt crucial to our smartphones might have used forced labour.
Presidency Explains Buhari’s Directive To Ministers
The Presidency over the weekend explained that President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that ministers willing to meet with the president pass through the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari was not a new one.
President Buhari’s Spokesperson, Garba Shehu said that has been the policy even during Mr Buhari’s first term in office.
He said the president reiterated it to ministers last week because many of the ministers “are new appointments and cannot therefore be expected to know how matters of liaising with the president operate.”
“Recent media and social media reports on the responsibilities of the Chief of Staff to the President have suggested that the role has changed. This is not the case.
Today, under the Buhari II administration the role of chief of staff remains the same as it was under Buhari I.
It is worth stressing that the role and responsibilities of the chief of staff and the method of communication and arranging scheduling between cabinet members and the president are, in Nigeria, based on the US model, where the same system operates – and has done for decades – in precisely the same way.
That role is to act as the head of the presidential administration at Aso Rock; to be an adviser to the president on any and all matters; to be the line manager for all staff at Aso Rock; and to manage appointments and scheduling for the President.”, Garba Shehu said.
Abe Tackles Amaechi On Call For Rivers apc Congress …Says It’s Unacceptable
Main opposition political party in Rivers State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) may be in for another round of crisis as immediate past Senator who represented Rivers South East District at the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has condemned the call by Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi on the party to prepare for a congress, describing it as unacceptable.
Amaechi had shortly after been assigned portfolio as Minister of Transportation by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on August 21, said there woulf be party Congress in Rivers State.
But Abe in a statement issued by his spokesman, Parry Benson said the Minister made the announcement without minding the extant judicial pronouncement on the subject matter and the need for consultation as it affects the interest of party members.
The statement said that Abe who spoke during a courtesy visit on him by the Rivers APC Visionary Media Team in Port Harcourt noted that Amaechi rather than concentrate on achieving the needed contribution to national development is creating another avenue for tension and crisis in the political structure of the party.
He accused the minister of demonstrating the same behaviour that brought the party in Rivers State to its knees before the 2019 general elections, just as he queried him for making such announcement when he was not the national chairman of the party.
While urging Amaechi to think of rebuilding the party by admitting his faults and respect the rights and feelings of party members in the state, Abe said that the former’s attitude had led the party to where it is today in the state.
Senator Abe however appealed to his supporters to be resolute and more committed to the growth of the party APC in the state and assured the group that though he is out of office, he is still a politician that is committed to the ideologies of the party.
Abe further said: “Look at our party here today in Rivers State, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on assumption of office as Minister of Transportation, the first thing he did was to announce congress in Rivers State and I ask myself, this was the same kind of behaviour that led the party to where it is.
Dennis Naku
