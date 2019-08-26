UNICEF Recommits To Hygiene Promotion In Nigeria

The President, Society of Testing and Laboratory Analysts of Nigeria (SOTLAN), Dr Femi Oyediran, has urged the government to invest in research analyses on air pollution.

Oyediran gave this advice at the two-day 2019 Conference of Analysts, Research Paper Presentations and Quiz Competition organised by the Society in Lagos.

According to him, the cost of analysing air pollution is very expensive, however, urged the government to focus on it.

“Air pollution is germane to the quality of life we want to live on earth.

“Nigeria is nowhere to be found in the Air pollution page of the United Nations (UN), and this is very serious while in some countries even in Accra, you get reports of air pollution of different locations on your phone.

“It will benefit everybody including the politicians and government officials, if government invest in air pollution analyses research,” he said.

Oyediran said that its members had been “doing wonders” in turning out researches that would help the growth of the economy if they were adopted as part of policy implementation.

Dr Dahiru Adamu, the Chairman of Council, Institute of Public Analysts of Nigeria (IPAN) said that as far as air pollution was concerned nobody was safe.

He said that it was high time research analysts came out to tell politicians and government officials that even their fully air conditioner in houses, cars and rooms were not safe.

Adamu said that while in those cosy environment, they were still breathing the same amount of particles like those at the heart of congested markets and roads.

He said that the level of air pollution is now in alarming proportion, stressing that public analysts need to address this with utmost urgency.

The IPAN council chairman said the sooner the governments made decisions based on research evidences the better for everybody.

Prof. Tunde Odesanya of Caleb University, Imota, Lagos said that the difference between indoor and outdoor pollution in urban areas were minimal.

He said that the research focused on Abule Egba, Ketu, Magodo area and Caleb University as control for rural setting, showed that outdoor air pollution at Abule Egba and Magodo where high while that of the university was low.

Odesanya said that the indoor air pollution in Caleb was normal as the area still have rural setting surroundings while it was high in Abule Egba and Magodo because of particulate matters in the atmosphere.

He urged the government to embark on quality research work to measure up with countries in Europe, especially France during the summer.

He said most countries have equipment to report and check air pollution levels.

Odesanya harped on the dangers of air pollution, stressing that its inhalation had been known to have effects on the lungs and the entire body system over time.

He said that such reports were useful for government and policy makers to use in improving the quality of air by deploring necessary machineries to ensure improvement in air quality.