No Electricity Tariff Increase Yet– NERC

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) says no tariff increase has been approved by the commission yet.

The commission disclosed this in a statement by NERC’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mr Usman Arabi in Abuja.

It, however, said that it was still consulting with stakeholders.

Arabi said that the commission wished to notify the public that no tariff increase had been approved by the commission contrary to the impression in some quarters.

He did not, however, foreclosed periodic review of electricity tariff.

“However, the commission in the discharge of its statutory responsibilities enshrined under the Electric Power Sector Reform (EPSR) Act, shall continue to undertake periodic reviews of electricity tariffs in accordance with prevailing tariff methodology.

“In all instances of such reviews and rule making, the commission shall widely consult stakeholders and final decision shall be taken with due regard of all contributions,” he said.