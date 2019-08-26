LSSC Conducts Screening For Athletes Ahead NYG

Adedeji Adekanbi and

Tope Farombi yesterday emerged the overall net prize winners in the male and female categories respectively at the fourth edition of the BOVAS Open Golf Tournament.

Tidesports reports that the one-day tournament was held at the Tiger Golf Club, Odogbo Barracks, Ibadan.

Tidesports reports that Farombi won by 95 Gross and 74 Net while Adekanbi won by 64 Net.

Adekanbi, who spoke with newsmen after his victory, said hard work and consistency ensured his triumph.

He said that prior to the competition he was determined to play well and win.

“When I started playing golf in November 2017, I told myself I must play this sport well and be good at it.

“I was second at the last edition and I’m glad I won this year’s edition. I’m a perfectionist and I always make sure I work on all my lapses to get better,” he said.

Adedayo Olabanji, the representative of BOVAS, a leading oil marketing firm, commended participants and urged them to keep striving hard.

Olabanji said that this year’s edition had a higher turnout than previous ones.

” Since the inception of this annual competition, I must say that this year had more participants.

“I want all winners to keep striving hard in getting better; those that didn’t win too should just keep on with getting better,” he said

He assured of a better tournament at the next edition in 2020.

The Captain of Tiger Golf Club, Alfred Amubioyathanked the organisers for hosting the competition at a time the country was in dire need of golfers.

Amubioya said that the tournament attracted many golfers and enthusiasts from across the country.

“We appreciate the sponsor for including golf as its corporate social responsibility to move the frontiers of golfing to greater heights.

“Golf is the closest game to the game we call life. You get bad breaks from good shots,you get good breaks from bad shots but you have to play the ball where it lies,” he said.

The Local Organising Chairman, Chris Nzekea lauded the sponsor for its consistency in the last four years of hosting the tournament.

“They haven’t allowed the unfavorable economic condition to affect the annual hosting and that’s very commendable,” he said.

It would be recalled that no fewer than 140 golfers from across the country took part in the competition.