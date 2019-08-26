Sports
LSSC Conducts Screening For Athletes Ahead NYG
The Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) at the weekend, said it had conducted screening for all athletes that would represent the state at the forthcoming National Youth Games holding next month in Ilorin, Kwara State.
The LSSC Director of Public Relations, Titi Oshodi, said that the exercise took place inside the main bowl of the Teslim Balogun Stadium.
“The exercise was embarked upon by the sports commission in order to ensure that only eligible athletes are taken to Ilorin for the multi-games competition.
“Some of the associations chairmen, secretaries, coaches and parents were in attendance,” she said.
The Director-General, Lagos State Sports Commission, Oluwatoyin Gafaar, said that the screening became necessary toward achieving success at the Games.
“More importantly, to mitigate the chances of the state athletes being screened out from participating at the Games, hence, denying them the opportunity to showcase their talents.
“The process was transparent and straight forward. In Lagos, we adhere to rules and regulations of the National Youth Games and that’s why we brought all the athletes with their coaches and parents to see the genuineness.
“Our focus and determination is to play by the rules. I am really happy for what we’ve done and every one of us can see that the process was fair.
“We are all happy and parents don’t have reasons to complain. The athletes are also happy and coaches now know that they have new challenges of training and working harder in preparing the athletes for a successful outing in Ilorin,” she said.
“We made a promise to our amiable Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, that we will not disappoint him because he has played his own part by providing everything for us to succeed.
“This is the beginning of the process of fulfilling our promise to make the state proud at the Games,” Gafar said.
Sports
Australia Ends United States’ Basket Ball Winning Streak
The United States suffered their first loss in 13 years in a shock defeat by Australia in a World Cup warm-up in Melbourne on Saturday.
The Boomers won 98-94 to end the American’s 78-game winning streak in front of 52,079 fans – a record crowd for the sport at Docklands Stadium.
“Obviously, this was a great step for us,” Australia guard Joe Ingles said.
The win also gave the Australians their first win over the Americans after 26 attempts dating back to 1964.
Andrej Lemanis’ side overcame a 10-point deficit in the second half to end the United States’ streak, a run which started with the bronze medal game at the 2006 World Championships.
Guard Patty Mills, who plays for San Antonio Spurs, scored a game-high 30 points for Australia, against an American side ranked number one in FIBA’s world rankings but without many of the NBA’s top stars who have opted not to take part in the World Cup.
“They wanted it more than us tonight,” US and Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker said. “Lesson learned for us.”
Organisers had faced criticism after hundreds of fans complained about seating arrangements during Thursday’s opener.
The United States face Canada in a third World Cup warm-up in Sydney on Monday.
Sports
Arsenal’s Pepe SnapsVan Dijk’s Defensive Record
Nicolas Pepe, has snapped Virgil van Dijk’s dribble sequence at the 50-game mark, with the Arsenal’s forward getting the better of the Liverpool defender in a Premier League clash at Anfield.
The Netherlands international centre-half has established a reputation for being an immovable object.
Few opponents can claim to have got the better of him during his time with Liverpool.
Van Dijk has been a defensive rock for the Reds, with a healthy return offered on the £75 million ($92m) invested in his talent.
Arsenal splashed out a similar sum breaking their own transfer record over the summer, with Pepe acquired for £72m ($88m).
They have eased him into Premier League life, but Unai Emery handed out a first Premier League start for the Ivory Coast international on Saturday.
The intention was for him to provide support for frontman, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with his pace and direct running.
Once on the ball, Pepe offered an early indication of what he is capable of by bursting beyond Van Dijk.
No player has achieved that feat since March 2018, when Mikel Merino managed it for Newcastle.
Van Dijk has taken in a half-century of Premier League appearances without allowing anyone to dribble past him.
That run has now come to an end.
The Dutchman had already seen his impressive record when it comes to containing rivals come to a close in non-Premier League competition.
He was beaten by Manchester City striker, Gabriel Jesus during a Community Shield contest at Wembley in August.
Two English top-flight outings have been taken in since then, against Norwich and former club Southampton.
Liverpool, who boasted the meanest defence in the Premier League last season, were unable to keep a clean sheet in either of those games.
They were also breached on two occasions before seeing off Chelsea on penalties during a dramatic UEFA Super Cup clash.
Questions have been asked of a defensive unit that was watertight in 2018-19, with Brazil international goalkeeper, Alisson proving to be a big miss between the sticks.
Van Dijk has remained a talismanic presence, but even he has been shown to be mortal after finally seeing an opponent run the ball beyond him.
Sports
Adekanbi, Farombi Win 4th BOVAS Open Golf Tournament
Adedeji Adekanbi and
Tope Farombi yesterday emerged the overall net prize winners in the male and female categories respectively at the fourth edition of the BOVAS Open Golf Tournament.
Tidesports reports that the one-day tournament was held at the Tiger Golf Club, Odogbo Barracks, Ibadan.
Tidesports reports that Farombi won by 95 Gross and 74 Net while Adekanbi won by 64 Net.
Adekanbi, who spoke with newsmen after his victory, said hard work and consistency ensured his triumph.
He said that prior to the competition he was determined to play well and win.
“When I started playing golf in November 2017, I told myself I must play this sport well and be good at it.
“I was second at the last edition and I’m glad I won this year’s edition. I’m a perfectionist and I always make sure I work on all my lapses to get better,” he said.
Adedayo Olabanji, the representative of BOVAS, a leading oil marketing firm, commended participants and urged them to keep striving hard.
Olabanji said that this year’s edition had a higher turnout than previous ones.
” Since the inception of this annual competition, I must say that this year had more participants.
“I want all winners to keep striving hard in getting better; those that didn’t win too should just keep on with getting better,” he said
He assured of a better tournament at the next edition in 2020.
The Captain of Tiger Golf Club, Alfred Amubioyathanked the organisers for hosting the competition at a time the country was in dire need of golfers.
Amubioya said that the tournament attracted many golfers and enthusiasts from across the country.
“We appreciate the sponsor for including golf as its corporate social responsibility to move the frontiers of golfing to greater heights.
“Golf is the closest game to the game we call life. You get bad breaks from good shots,you get good breaks from bad shots but you have to play the ball where it lies,” he said.
The Local Organising Chairman, Chris Nzekea lauded the sponsor for its consistency in the last four years of hosting the tournament.
“They haven’t allowed the unfavorable economic condition to affect the annual hosting and that’s very commendable,” he said.
It would be recalled that no fewer than 140 golfers from across the country took part in the competition.
Trending
-
Politics4 days ago
Kogi Guber: APC Screens 16 Aspirants
-
Sports4 days ago
Cleric Advises Basketballers To Put God First
-
Sports4 days ago
Mikel Welcomes Former Teammate
-
Sports4 days ago
Nigeria, Senegal Impressive At African Games
-
Sports4 days ago
Celtic Unveils Nigerian Striker
-
Politics4 days ago
Nigerians Are Waiting, Lagos Lawmaker Tells New Ministers
-
Sports4 days ago
Children Sports Programme Ends In PH,’Morrow
-
Sports4 days ago
World Volleyball Tourney: Nigeria U-19 Male Team’s Victory Excites Nimrod