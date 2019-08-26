Business
Food Import Restriction Has Commenced – CBN
Contrary to widespread speculations that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is yet to work out modalities and timeline for the implementation of the new policy regime on food import restriction, the apex bank has revealed that the policy has since taken effect.
Giving this hint over the weekend was the Director, Corporate Communications at the CBN, Mr Isaac Okoroafor.
According to him, the government took that drastic measure in the interest of the national economic growth and development.
“The implementation started since 2015. We started by excluding 41 items; subsequently we included others, now we have eliminated all sorts of food import which we know that can easily be produced in Nigeria. The country cannot be food sufficient if we continue like this,” he said.
He added, “There will never be an amendment because the issue is this, why should we be exporting jobs to other countries? Today we are complaining that there is a high rate of unemployment, leading to some extent of insecurity in the country, why should we allow people to import food that can be produced in the country?”
The CBN’s spokesman said further, “We need to improve wealth in our rural communities and I am saying we will not change course, we will even be more aggressive on this programme.
According to him, the move is an attempt to stop the importation of items that Nigeria has the capacity to produce, stressing that the country’s foreign reserves should not be wasted on importing food items.
“If you recall, we started with about 41 items (food and non-food items), because we believe that those items can be produced in the country. As we stand today, there are about 43 items on that list and I will say substantially most of them are food items”.
Business
FIRS, EFCC To Tackle High Profile Tax Defaulters
The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) is collaborating with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a bid to check tax evasion by high profile individuals in the country.
Head of Audit at FIRS, Mr. AjayiAdepoju, said the organization was enlisting the support of the EFCC to ensure that all taxable individuals pay whatever they are supposed to pay to government.
He spoke during a media chat organized by Voice 89.9 FM Chapel of the Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ), in Ado Ekiti last Friday.
He described tax evasion as a serious economic crime that must be tackled by all relevant stakeholders to enable government generate revenue to meet the needs of the people.
Those who fail to comply, he said, would be prosecuted in consonance with the extant laws no matter how highly placed.
Adepoju revealed that FIRS generated a tax income of N5.32 trillion last year.
The FIRS chief advised the Ekiti State Government to look more inward to boost its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).
He also advised state government to massively develop the agricultural sector, emphasizing on annexing the forestry base of the state.
The FIRS director also noted that the tax base of Ekiti is poor and advised that the government should take a painstaking effort to explore the mineral deposits in the state.
Exploring the mineral resources of the state, according to him, would help boost its tax income and provide more money to meet the needs of the people.
Adepoju added that he, in collaboration with Ado Progressive Union (APU), was working on different workshops to equip youths with skills that will greatly impact their means of livelihood.
Business
No Electricity Tariff Increase Yet– NERC
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) says no tariff increase has been approved by the commission yet.
The commission disclosed this in a statement by NERC’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mr Usman Arabi in Abuja.
It, however, said that it was still consulting with stakeholders.
Arabi said that the commission wished to notify the public that no tariff increase had been approved by the commission contrary to the impression in some quarters.
He did not, however, foreclosed periodic review of electricity tariff.
“However, the commission in the discharge of its statutory responsibilities enshrined under the Electric Power Sector Reform (EPSR) Act, shall continue to undertake periodic reviews of electricity tariffs in accordance with prevailing tariff methodology.
“In all instances of such reviews and rule making, the commission shall widely consult stakeholders and final decision shall be taken with due regard of all contributions,” he said.
Business
Projects’ Execution: NSE Tasks FG On Executive Order 5
The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has urged the Federal Government to act in line with Executive Order 5 by encouraging more multinational engineering firms to employ Nigerian engineers.
Mr Musliudeen Agoro, the Chairman of NSE Lagos State branch, gave the advice, in Lagos yesterday while speaking with newsmen.
President Muhammadu Buhari had on February 12, 2018 in Abuja, signed Executive Order 5 that stipulates the need to improve local content in public procurement with science, engineering and technology components.
Agoro said that signing of the executive order by President Buhari had empowered and protected the local engineers, local suppliers and local contractors such that Nigerian engineers could lead projects.
He, however, said that signing of the executive order might not be enough, and called for its enforcement, government’s full backing and encouragement to enable Nigerian engineers to secure and also lead in execution of projects.
According to him, the implementation of the executive order on local content will not only drastically reduce capital flight but also reduce unemployment and boost Gross Domestic Products (GDP) of the country.
”The signing of the executive order was very encouraging, but its implementation is key.
“If there is no full support and backing from government, it will be difficult for the Nigerian engineers to lead in the execution of projects amid foreign contractors,” he said.
Agoro lamented that the effects of Executive Order 5 had not been felt in the construction industry, saying that most of the projects were still being awarded to multinational companies at the detriment of Nigerians.
He suggested that where Nigerian engineers did not have the expertise, they could partner with foreign firms in the execution of mega projects to avoid situations whereby jobs were hijacked by foreign firms.
“Unfortunately, collaboration is virtually non-existence between the local and foreign engineers/contractors in the construction sector.
