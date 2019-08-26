Environment
Expert Tasks Govt On Air Pollution Research Analyses
The President, Society of Testing and Laboratory Analysts of Nigeria (SOTLAN), Dr Femi Oyediran, has urged the government to invest in research analyses on air pollution.
Oyediran gave this advice at the two-day 2019 Conference of Analysts, Research Paper Presentations and Quiz Competition organised by the Society in Lagos.
According to him, the cost of analysing air pollution is very expensive, however, urged the government to focus on it.
“Air pollution is germane to the quality of life we want to live on earth.
“Nigeria is nowhere to be found in the Air pollution page of the United Nations (UN), and this is very serious while in some countries even in Accra, you get reports of air pollution of different locations on your phone.
“It will benefit everybody including the politicians and government officials, if government invest in air pollution analyses research,” he said.
Oyediran said that its members had been “doing wonders” in turning out researches that would help the growth of the economy if they were adopted as part of policy implementation.
Dr Dahiru Adamu, the Chairman of Council, Institute of Public Analysts of Nigeria (IPAN) said that as far as air pollution was concerned nobody was safe.
He said that it was high time research analysts came out to tell politicians and government officials that even their fully air conditioner in houses, cars and rooms were not safe.
Adamu said that while in those cosy environment, they were still breathing the same amount of particles like those at the heart of congested markets and roads.
He said that the level of air pollution is now in alarming proportion, stressing that public analysts need to address this with utmost urgency.
The IPAN council chairman said the sooner the governments made decisions based on research evidences the better for everybody.
Prof. Tunde Odesanya of Caleb University, Imota, Lagos said that the difference between indoor and outdoor pollution in urban areas were minimal.
He said that the research focused on Abule Egba, Ketu, Magodo area and Caleb University as control for rural setting, showed that outdoor air pollution at Abule Egba and Magodo where high while that of the university was low.
Odesanya said that the indoor air pollution in Caleb was normal as the area still have rural setting surroundings while it was high in Abule Egba and Magodo because of particulate matters in the atmosphere.
He urged the government to embark on quality research work to measure up with countries in Europe, especially France during the summer.
He said most countries have equipment to report and check air pollution levels.
Odesanya harped on the dangers of air pollution, stressing that its inhalation had been known to have effects on the lungs and the entire body system over time.
He said that such reports were useful for government and policy makers to use in improving the quality of air by deploring necessary machineries to ensure improvement in air quality.
UNICEF Recommits To Hygiene Promotion In Nigeria
The United Nations Children Funds (UNICEF) says it remains committed to the promotion of water sanitation and hygiene across Nigeria.
UNICEF also says inline with its commitment, over 2.4 million Nigerians have benefitted from its campaign on hygiene promotion, improvement, distribution and supplies in the country.
The organisation said this in a handbill titled” water sanitation and Hygiene and subtitles. What do we want to change; what have we accomplished” made available to newsmen at a recent media event in Calabar, Cross River State.
It said that it has also supported about 3000 communities to become certified Open Defecation Free through community approaches.
According to UNICEF, 1.7 million people have gained across to improved water facilities while 2.2 million have access to improved toilets.
It also said that 1000 schools and 599 primary health care centres have been equipped with WASH services.
The organisation listed its priorities to include; elimination of Open Defecation by 2025, bringing water, sanitation and hygiene to disadvantaged communities in rural areas, improve across to safe water and sanitation in schools and healthcare facilities as well as create awareness on sanitation and hygiene.
Speaking in an interview with The Tide UNICEF communication specialist, Mr. Geoffrey Njoku said that UNICEF is determined to work with the government’s and other relevant organization to end Open Defecation in Nigeria.
According to him, with the right policies and programmes the government target to end Open Defecation by 2025 is achievable.
He also commended the Federal Government for opening an office on sanitation at the National level and urged the various state governments in the country to replicate it in their areas.
Meanwhile, Dr. Nicholas Igwe of Zenith water limited, has called on the private sector to key into the campaign to end Open Defecation in the country by 2025.
Speaking in an interview with newsmen, Dr. Igwe said that the private sector can do this by mobilising the needed fund to built toilets in all public places in the country.
He described sewage disposal asmoney spinning business adding that what is needed is for the private sector to commit resources into the business.
Clean-Up: Activist Urges Ogonis To Shun Violence
A Niger Delta activist, Rev. Dr. Sokari Soberekon, has advised the people of Ogoni to shun violence in their demand for environmental reparation
He spoke to journalists in his office in Port Harcourt recently.
Rev. Dr. Sokari Soberekon, who said· he was speaking in his capacity as a Senior Advocate of Niger Delta noted that although the Ogonis have suffered much injustice in their quest to protect their environment from pollution caused, by oil exploration of multinational companies, resorting to violence will not yield meaningful results.
He said: I commend them for agitating for cleanup but they should use non violence and non cooperation.
Unarmed old women can chase anyone out of Ogoni land with prayers. The. people are complaining of lack of water without which the Ogoni clean-up cannot be complete and oil production should not resume.
They should not involve’ the youths in the protest so that they will not over-react and create room for a dog to be given a bad name in order to be hung.
The government should not apply force on the Ogoni people or any other group agitating for resource control in the Niger Delta as any other massacre like Odi Massacre in Bayelsa State’ will attract the International Criminal. Court (ICC). and God’s anger. I advise other oil producing communities· in the Niger Delta to shun violence and continue to pray for justice.
“The government should know’ that injustice to one’, is injustice to all. The entire Rivers, Bayelsa and all the oil producing states are riot happy with what is happening in Ogoni.”
Flooding: Stakeholders Want Early Warning Stations In N’Delta
As a way of militating the impacts of flooding in Port Harcourt city and the rest of the Niger Delta, stakeholders have called for the installation of early warning stations on the major rivers across the region, while flood risk and vulnerability maps of the region be produced.
This was contained in a communiqué at the end of a technical presentation on management of Urban floods in the Niger Delta: Port Harcourt case study organised by the Port Harcourt chapter of the Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society in Port Harcourt.
The communiqué also said the several creeks that drain Port Harcourt should be properly mapped, regularly channelized and used to advantage by acting as the major runoff evacuating channel outlets of the various catchments.
The forum called for a stop to the encroachment of flood plains, swamps and waterways.
It urged that all road side drainages be properly designed to accommodate the expected maximum runoff/storm water.
The stakeholders further called for the establishment of integrated, holistic and collaborative flood policy with clear operating guidelines to govern the management of flood and its impacts based on coordinated catchment planning and management approach.
The forum stressed the need for public awareness and enlightenment campaigns to enhance one participation of all stakeholders as well as achieve altitudinal change towards cleaner and safer environment, proper waste management and enforcement of environmental laws.
The forum called for all relevant professional bodies in the region to be co-opted in flood management.
Earlier, Professor Enuvie G. Akpokodjue had said that characteristics of the Niger Delta favours flooding including heavy seasonal rainfalls, flat topography, geology/soils, thereby giving rise to poor drainage denser network of rivers/creeks, stream rivulets and urbanisation.
