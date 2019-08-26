Featured
Crime Ambassadors Of Nigeria (CAN)
In a country where many citizens are obsessed with titles to enhance their social standing, a new tag – the Crime Ambassador of Nigeria (CAN) is fast recommending itself for conferment on Nigerians who have drawn international attention and opprobrium to the country, with respect to their involvement in trans-border crimes. And it would seem that the time has come for the formal conferment of such a title starting with deserving Nigerians like those 79 recent suspects of cybercrime in the US currently facing charges in that country’s courts over charges of swindling individuals, companies, charities as well as even churches of millions of dollars, with which they come back to Nigeria to live big without as much as a whimper from their communities over how they suddenly became super rich. According to some posts currently trending on the social media, many of these profiled individuals are seemingly ordinary Nigerian good time folks and regular toasts of their kith and kin as well as social circles.
Interestingly, such miscreants have been with us for a long time since the days when electronic processes in banking commenced around the world in the early nineties. Until then, banking fraud was restricted to local institutions as operations were manual and hardly would any untoward development spread beyond the gates of the bank. With the growth of electronic banking in the nineties, banking operations between individual banks and branches were progressively being synchronized as exchange of banking information, which traditionally were locally subjected to strict confidentiality, became increasingly facilitated with greater ease. But this transition came with a dark side as the bad eggs in the banks found it easier to falsify the now machine readable information, and exploit the system in collaboration with outside scammers. Hence, as the ease of transactions grew, so the liberty to swindle the system also expanded.
Older Nigerians will easily recall the days of ‘419’ in the early nineties when the swindling of foreigners by Nigerian ‘smart alecs’ was rampant with not a few of the culprits, making huge fortunes from the illicit activity and built financial empires that survive till today. They were named ‘419ers’ after Section 419 of Nigeria’s Criminal Code which deals with the crime of obtaining favours through deceit. However, if compared with the earlier day ‘419ers’, the present day fraudsters are light years ahead. The similarities between the two generations of fraudsters if any, go beyond the ways and means of operation. While the older generation depended on the now archaic fax machines that transmitted only data across telephone networks, the new age operators use the much faster and more efficient computer and internet.
Although the focus may be on Nigerians today, participation in internet fraud activities is not confined to Nigerians. The scourge of internet fraud is already a pandemic in the advanced countries where the exercise accounts for global losses estimated at $3 billion annually. Some may therefore be even inclined to see the participation of Nigerians as a mere scratch on the surface.
However, for this country, the increasing involvement of Nigerians in cybercrime especially on the international scale is more than the diplomatic scenario of poor representation of the country abroad by the culprits. In a more profound context, it imposes a negative value system on the growing and impressionable youth as it reinforces the mindset that easy money from crime is the way to go. When the fraudsters succeed in coming home with stashes of cash and spread same in a poverty ridden environment, it becomes difficult to preach any other sermon that runs on the dignity of hard work. The impact of such a syndrome is already incalculable in the Nigerian society as it accounts for the current apocalyptic escalation in crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping and the ‘yahoo yahoo’ range of rituals-based, nefarious activities.
Today, the Nigerian society lies prostrate before the scourge of kidnapping for ransom, which has turned into a most lucrative business enterprise across the country. All categories of nationals are kidnapped daily for ransom with victims securing their release on the payment of various sums of money and occasionally with items in kind including food stuff and for ladies, sexual favours. The explosion in the crime of kidnapping in Nigeria has proved to outmatch the capacity of the security forces as even their personnel are not spared as victims.
Meanwhile, as the recent case of one Hamisu Wadume, the alleged kidnapper from Taraba State is revealing, the seemingly intractable nature of kidnapping and other heinous crimes in the country, enjoy in many cases the active collaboration of the very security operatives on whom the task of caging the culprits, rests. Wadume was reportedly earlier arrested in Ibi town in Taraba State, in the course of investigations into serial kidnapping cases by some crack police detectives. He was being conveyed to the Police base when soldiers – apparently acting in league with the suspect attacked the police officers, and killed some of them as well as injuring others.
Revelations from the ongoing investigations in the Wadume case clearly point to a wider malady of insider conspiracies between the wave of crimes and the criminals as well components of the security apparatus. It would therefore seem that the country’s fight against violent crimes needs to be targeted at discouraging the lure of easy money among the youths. And the earlier this is done, the better, as the lure to join the ranks of the CANs, is not growing.
RSG’s Task Force On Street Trading, Illegal Markets Begins Work, Today …‘We’ll Support Wike To Restore PH To Garden City Status’
Following the official inauguration of the Rivers State Task Force on Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks by the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, last Wednesday, the Bright Amaewhule-led 460 team will finally commence operation, today.
The team, which draws 20 carefully-selected persons each from the 23 local government areas of the state, has had its members screened and cleared by crack detectives of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Port Harcourt, the state capital.
The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, said in a statement in Port Harcourt that the task force would cover 13 zones in Port Harcourt City, Obio/Akpor and Eleme local government areas of the state.
While four teams would cover Port Harcourt City Local Government Area; eight teams would cover Obio/Akpor Local Government Area; just as one team would cover Eleme Local Government Area of the state.
The teams would cover the 13 zones, which include Old Port Harcourt Township/Lagos/Station/UTC Bus Stops; Flyover/Mile 1 Market; Mile 3 Market/Ikoku/Building Materials; and Fruit Market/Garrison/Waterlines for Port Harcourt City.
Others would cover Slaughter/Woji/Oginigba; Rumuokoro Junction; Presidential Hotel/ Rumuola; Rumuokwuta/ Mgbuoba Market/Location Junction; Artillery/Rumukwurushi/ Eleme Interchange/Oil Mill Market; Eliozu Junction Flyover/East-West Road; Choba/UNIPORT/East-West Road; and Rumuolumeni/Rumuepirikom in Obio/Akpor; while that of Eleme would cover Akpajo/Onne/Eleme/Refinery Road.
“All those concerned are advised in their own interest to vacate the streets of Port Harcourt or face the full wrath of the law,” Nsirim warned.
It would be recalled that while inaugurating the task force, last Wednesday, the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike had charged the team to sanitise the streets and return Port Harcourt to its original Garden City status.
Wike had said that the task force was a product of law, following his assent to the Rivers State Street Trading, Illegal Markets & Motor Parks (Prohibition) Bill No. 8 of 2019, and vowed that the law must be enforced and violators brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others.
The governor noted that all the operatives of the task force have been profiled by the DSS and the police, while those found wanting have been flushed out.
Wike explained that the reason government sent the task force members to the DSS and the police for screening was for proper identification and to ensure that government did not take people who will put it in trouble, and assured that more appointments would be made into the task force to replace those screened out by the security agencies.
He said: “All of us love the state and we must love it fully. Not in half measures. When we build roads, before you know what is happening, the roads are taken over by street traders and illegal motor parks.
“The task force has the responsibility of cleaning up the streets. Ensure that nobody trades on roads. You must wear your vests and identity cards during your work period”, he emphasised.
He said that mobile courts have been established on a zonal basis, and directed the task force operatives to take arrested street traders, mechanics and illegal motor park operators to the mobile courts were offenders would be tried, jailed or fined.
The work of the members is to arrest offenders and take them before the mobile courts in each of the 13 zones.
Wike warned the task force operatives against extorting money from street traders and mechanics, noting that any operative indicted for bribery would be sacked and replaced.
“We are not inaugurating you to extort money from traders and mechanics. You will start work on Monday, August 26. We have given the street traders enough time to leave the streets. The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, should continue the sensitisation announcements.
“We will give each zone two Hilux vans for operations. You must keep Port Harcourt clean. You must make sure that you work in shifts and close by 8pm at night. My interest is to return Port Harcourt to what it used to be”, he said.
“Look at Rumuokoro. We built park for them but they will leave it and come to the road to carry passengers. We buitd market, they will come to the road to trade”, the governor lamented.
He said some of the traders come all the way from the neighbouring states to trade on the roads in Port Harcourt, after which, they heap dirt in the city and move back to their states.
Earlier, the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, had said that 460 operatives were recruited from the 23 local government areas of the state, adding that each local government area contributed 20 operatives to the task force.
He said that the street life of Port Harcourt has been compromised by street trading and illegal motor parks, but insisted that the task force would sanitise the roads.
Danagogo said that the state government has taken the biometrics of all the operatives after they were profiled by security agencies, stressing that 13 zones have been created for the operation of the task force.
Meanwhile, the Chairman, Bayelsa Line Market Association in Mile 111, Diobu, Port Harcourt, Chief Godwin Nwosu says effort by the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration to restore the Garden City status of Port Harcourt is a noble one, and promised that members of his association would support him to succeed.
The association’s chairman stated this in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt.
He lamented that Port Harcourt City, which was known for its beautiful and serene nature, had been reduced to a place where anything goes in terms of environmental standard, and called on all well-meaning persons living or doing business in Rivers State to support the clean Port Harcourt initiative.
“There is need to restore Port Harcourt City to what it used to be. There is need to eliminate street trading, illegal motor parks and roadside mechanics scattered all over the city”, he said.
Nwosu, who disagreed with those who attribute street trading to inadequate shops in public markets, said majority of those trading on the streets have shops in the ultramodern markets.
“It is not true that street trading in Port Harcourt is as a result of inadequate shops in the public markets.
“Government has provided markets for traders. When you go to the ultramodern markets, over 500 stalls are empty. Go to Rumuokoro, government built ultramodern market, but it is empty. Go to Rukporkwu, it is empty.
“The owners of the vacant stalls prefer to lock them up and move to the street because they believe that there is higher patronage there”, he said, stressing that by trading on the roads, they put their lives at risk as moving vehicles could run into them.
He accused traders of being responsible for over 70 per cent of the dirt in the city, and urged the task force in charge of street trading to be strict and serious to improve on sanitation in the city.
“The problem with government is that sometimes, they are serious, and sometimes, they relax their efforts. Let government be very serious to fight and achieve clean Port Harcourt initiative once and for all.
“Don’t compromise, deal with offenders and possibly jail them, then, you will see that they will not do it again. But if government relaxes its effort, they will return to the streets to trade”, he said.
The market chairman, who revealed that he was a staunch member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, urged those who massively voted for Governor Nyesom Wike to also support his laudable programmes to succeed, noting that “it is not enough for you to vote him into office, only to work against the policies of his government”.
He said the idea of compulsory sanitation for traders every Thursday was in the spirit of keeping the markets and business environment clean, and urged all market operators in the state, especially those in the rural areas to participate in the exercise for cleaner environment.
Insecurity: RSG Deploys More Security Personnel To Ogoni Communities
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has said that the State Security Council (SSC) has directed the deployment of more security personnel to troubled Ogoni communities with a view to restoring peace.
Speaking, last Saturday, when he led the State Security Service Commanders to Kono-Boue and Kereken-Boue towns in Khana Local Government Area, Wike said that the security agencies have been mobilised to go after the cultists operating in parts of Ogoniland.
The governor said: “We will do everything possible to make sure that those involved in these criminal cult activities don’t go free.
“You have to cooperate with us to get the killers. Those who have perpetrated these crimes are known to community members. No armed robber operates in a place without local support. Therefore, support us with credible information.
“I feel so sad that these cultists have killed our people and displaced some communities in the area. We have taken measures to restore peace”, he said.
He said that the State Security Council has adopted new strategies to build the security framework in communities troubled by cultists.
Wike said: “Tell your people to come back. I have come here with the security service commanders to reassure you that we are doing everything possible to restore peace.
“Over the last few days, we have deployed security personnel to the troubled areas. Beginning today, we are going to deploy more security personnel to different Ogoni communities to protect our people”.
Wike charged parents to monitor their children, advising that communities must take measures to discourage youths from becoming cultists.
The governor said that the state government would support displaced communities and families of victims of the cult-related attacks in Ogoniland.
He assured the leaders of the area that the Rivers State Government would complete the road abandoned by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
In his remarks, Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, Mr Lahteh Loolo explained that cultists have displaced some communities in the area, and commended the Rivers State governor for his sustained response which reduced the level of casualties suffered by the communities.
He said that with the new strategies introduced by the Rivers State governor, the security challenge facing the area would be resolved.
In his response, the Traditional Ruler of Kono Boue, Chief Ezekiel Manson, expressed happiness with the intervention of the Rivers State governor, saying that when the cultists attacked the community, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and his personnel responded positively.
He claimed that there were no cultists among those who were killed and displaced in the community.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Government has debunked claims that it is not sensitive to the plight of Ogoni people, noting that some of the major infrastructural projects undertaken by the present administration are cited in the area.
The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, disclosed this, last Saturday, during a live radio programme monitored by The Tide in Port Harcourt.
Nsirim, who was reacting to insinuations by some Ogoni stakeholders that Governor Nyesom Wike was yet to visit the area despite the spate of violence that has led to loss of lives and destruction of some property in some communities there.
But the same day the permanent secretary responded to the criticism, the governor led top government and security officials to some communities in Ogoni to see things for themselves, and also interact with the people.
However, while insisting that security was the business of all, Nsirim stated that the support Governor Nyesom Wike has given to security agencies was unprecedented, stressing that the governor has shown leadership in steering the ship of state.
According to Nsirim, “We need to make this point very clear. The governor, as an individual, cannot fight insecurity. Security is a collective business. And he has shown leadership. He stands as one governor who has given the highest support to security agencies to fight insecurity in this country.
“A few weeks ago, ‘Operation Sting’ was launched, and if you were there, you will see the massive kind of resources government has put into that operation. It is a comprehensive change of the security architecture in this state.
“Now results are coming, and because of that, a few days ago, he had to give additional 40 patrol vans to the Nigeria Police Force. That is a governor that has political will to tackle insecurity. And the governor is doing what he is supposed to do.
“For people to say that the governor is not doing enough…… The governor is not the police, he is not the Department of State Services (DSS), he is not the Armed Forces, and he is not the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC).
“He (Wike) will put in the political machinery, the support of government at all times. And he has done that within the last four years, and he is still doing that. The governor is a lover of the Ogoni people, and he has demonstrated that in political appointments, and in development projects.
“One of the biggest road infrastructure that is going on in this state now is linking Ogoni communities. So many things are happening in Ogoni land. And the governor, as a patriot, will continue to carry the interest of Ogoni people along in the governance of this state,” Nsirim stated.
The permanent secretary expressed the need for all stakeholders to close ranks and ensure that bad elements within the society were identified and handed over to the appropriate authorities so that peace would reign.
“The truth of the matter is that security is our collective business. We need to work together as a people, and then, ensure that the bag eggs within our society are exposed and handed over to the security agencies,” he advised.
2019 Rivers Guber Poll Tribunal: PDP Tenders Polling Units’ Results To Affirm Wike’s Victory …Election Held In Substantial Compliance With Electoral Act -Counsel …Conduct Of Poll Peaceful, Lawful, Akawor Affirms
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, yesterday, tendered strategic polling units’ results from different local government areas to the Rivers State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal to justify the re-election of Governor Nyesom Wike.
The polling units’ results were tendered in respect of the petition filed against the election of Wike by the Governorship Candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Mr Victor Fingesi.
Tendering the polling units’ results from the Bar, counsel to the PDP, Chief Godwin Obla (SAN) said the polling results were from 356 polling units.
Obla told the tribunal that the result sheets were from some of the polling units in Obio/Akpor, Khana, Ogu/Bolo, Bonny, Akuku-Toru, Ahoada East, Opobo/Nkoro and others.
He informed the tribunal that the PDP resolved to tender results to prove that elections held across the state at the polling units and declarations made under very peaceful atmosphere.
The counsel added that since INEC and Wike have called witnesses to prove that the Governorship Election was conducted in line with the Electoral Act, the PDP chose to prove the conduct of the elections through documentary evidence.
Addressing journalists after closing the PDP defence, Godwin Obla said that from documentary evidence and oral testimonies of witnesses, it was clear that the 2019 Governorship Election in Rivers State was held in substantial compliance with the Electoral Act and that Wike emerged victorious.
He said: “This morning on behalf of the 3rd respondent, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), we tendered a total of 356 exhibits in support of our case. We feel satisfied that the requirements of the law required of us, have been fully met and that is why we decided to close our case today.
“Don’t forget that the 1st respondent, INEC, called witnesses, the 2nd respondent, Governor Nyesom Wike, who is the candidate of the 3rd respondent, PDP, also called witnesses and tendered a lot of documents that relate to this same subject matter. The interests of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents are actually the same”.
Also speaking, counsel to ADP, Mr Dolapo-Telle Attoni, said “The PDP presented from the Bar a bundle of electoral documents they claimed INEC used in conducting the governorship election. They tendered about 356 alleged polling units’ results. We had asked for few minutes to study these same documents, and also obtain Certified True Copy of the said documents which was not complied with by INEC”.
Following the PDP closing its case, the Rivers State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has adjourned till September 16, 2019 for the adoption of addresses by parties in the petition filed by Action Democratic Party and its governorship candidate, Mr Victor Fingesi.
Earlier, the Director-General of Rivers State PDP Campaign Council, Amb. Desmond Akawor, had said that the 2019 Governorship Election held throughout the state with Governor Nyesom Wike emerging victorious.
Testifying at the Rivers State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, last Wednesday, as the last witness for Wike in a petition filed by the candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP), Mr Victor Fingesi, Akawor said that the governor won the election by the lawful votes cast on March 9, 2019.
The former Nigerian Ambassador to South Korea told the tribunal that he received his party’s duplicate certified copies of election result sheets for all the units, wards and the 23 local government areas.
Responding to a question by counsel to the ADP governorship candidate on why the state government set up a Judicial Commission of Inquiry on the 2019 Elections, Akawor said that the commission of inquiry was established to find out what happened at the collation centres, because voting took place peacefully at all polling units.
However, after closing his case on cross-examination of DW31 (Akawor), the ADP counsel sought to tender an application which is a certified copy of The Tide Newspaper of April 29 in respect of the commission of inquiry.
But Counsel to the governor, Emmanuel Ukala (SAN) urged the court to refuse the application, arguing that the petitioner voluntarily closed his matter on July 16 with 23 witnesses.
Ukala noted that in accordance with the rules of the tribunal, each witness was cross-examined within the time given; adding that conduct of proceedings was guided by truth and not by sympathy.
Ruling on the application after hearing arguments from the counsels, Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Orjiako, stated that “this application in our view cannot be allowed, the implication being that it should have been tendered within the time allocated to him, therefore, the application is overruled and refused”.
Justice Orjiako had adjourned the matter till yesterday for further cross examination.
In an interview, counsel for Governor Nyesom Wike, Emmanuel Ukala, explained that the ADP application was refused as a result of improper filing.
He said, “The 2nd respondent (Governor Wike) called all together 20 witnesses, and we closed our case. So, it is left to the PDP, if they wish to call any other witness. They may call, and thereafter, we will all address the court”.
