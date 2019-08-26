Politics
Bayelsa Guber Poll: APC Screens Ex-INEC REC, Others
The All Progressives Congress last Saturday screened the immediate past Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri.
Similarly, the party screened the immediate past Cross River State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) Frankland Briyai for the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State.
Reports said that others, who were screened by the Mr Ita Isong led National Screening Committee include a former female Commissioner of Police, Deseye Poweigha, Ebitimi Amgbare, David Lyon and Preye Aganaba,
Earlier, Isong assured all the aspirants of a level-playing ground to ensure a smooth primary of the party on September 29 and the election.
Speaking with journalists after the screening, the former Cross River REC, Frankland Briyai, and former Minister, Heineken Lokpobiri, said that they were satisfied with the outcome.
Lokpobiri said: “Well, the screening committee did an excellent job, out of the seven aspirants, I happen to be the last person to be screened and I think the process went very well.
“If I don’t get the ticket, I will definitely cooperate with the party. Am a party man.
“Ultimately, other aspirants are expected to rally round whoever gets the party ticket, so that we can work together for the party.”
On his part, Briyai, reiterated his earlier promises to lead Bayelsa industrial revolution as he had been a leader with proven integrity and commitment.
He said: “Bayelsa needs somebody who could share, who could build, who could lead.
Politics
Buhari Urges Action Against Modern Day Slavery
President Muhammadu Buhari at the weekend said four centuries after the first 20 documented African slaves arrived on the shores of Virginia, the slave trade still exists.
The president said this via a statement released on Saturday to mark the International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and Its Abolition.
Buhari said in the years that followed, millions more were shipped in dehumanising conditions across the ocean and enslaved.
“Slavery had, of course, existed before. But this indicated the beginning of a mechanised trade that saw human beings reduced to property on an unprecedented scale,” he added.
The president explained that despite the fact that descendants of African slaves have made valuable contributions across society, they are still dealing with the effects of this poisonous legacy. They still have to navigate its everyday manifestations, such as discrimination, racism or lack of access to resources and opportunities. This must not be overlooked or forgotten.
Yet, as we reflect on this day, International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and Its Abolition, it is clear slavery did not only thrive then. It still thrives today. Across the world it is estimated there are as many as 40 million men, women and children living in forced servitude. They are the industrial victims of a business many believe was abolished hundreds of years ago. They are the modern enslaved.
Their exploitation appears in many guises, though usually unrecognized as slavery. Many victims are unseen, hidden beneath opaque supply chains. Others are hidden in plain sight, entrapped by circumstances that rob them of autonomy. In any case, their labour, often dangerous, is no product of choice and its conditions are self-perpetuating.”
He said in Africa, its modern forms include debt bondage, the enslavement of war captives, commercial sexual exploitation and forced domestic servitude. Holding people held against their will, controlling their movements and forcing them to work for the sole profit of others – wherever they are – is slavery today and always.
The abolitionists of the 19th century succeeded more than any before: By working to extinguish the transatlantic slave trade that had claimed 15 million victims, they laid the groundwork to ensure it did not manufacture millions more. But their work is not done. We must take up their examples as we forge a path forward to eliminate modern-day slavery in all its forms.
Slavery, once again, has become entwined in the global economy – and it is largely unseen. For instance, most of us might know in principle that the mining of cobalt crucial to our smartphones might have used forced labour.
Politics
Presidency Explains Buhari’s Directive To Ministers
The Presidency over the weekend explained that President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that ministers willing to meet with the president pass through the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari was not a new one.
President Buhari’s Spokesperson, Garba Shehu said that has been the policy even during Mr Buhari’s first term in office.
He said the president reiterated it to ministers last week because many of the ministers “are new appointments and cannot therefore be expected to know how matters of liaising with the president operate.”
“Recent media and social media reports on the responsibilities of the Chief of Staff to the President have suggested that the role has changed. This is not the case.
Today, under the Buhari II administration the role of chief of staff remains the same as it was under Buhari I.
It is worth stressing that the role and responsibilities of the chief of staff and the method of communication and arranging scheduling between cabinet members and the president are, in Nigeria, based on the US model, where the same system operates – and has done for decades – in precisely the same way.
That role is to act as the head of the presidential administration at Aso Rock; to be an adviser to the president on any and all matters; to be the line manager for all staff at Aso Rock; and to manage appointments and scheduling for the President.”, Garba Shehu said.
Politics
Abe Tackles Amaechi On Call For Rivers apc Congress …Says It’s Unacceptable
Main opposition political party in Rivers State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) may be in for another round of crisis as immediate past Senator who represented Rivers South East District at the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has condemned the call by Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi on the party to prepare for a congress, describing it as unacceptable.
Amaechi had shortly after been assigned portfolio as Minister of Transportation by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on August 21, said there woulf be party Congress in Rivers State.
But Abe in a statement issued by his spokesman, Parry Benson said the Minister made the announcement without minding the extant judicial pronouncement on the subject matter and the need for consultation as it affects the interest of party members.
The statement said that Abe who spoke during a courtesy visit on him by the Rivers APC Visionary Media Team in Port Harcourt noted that Amaechi rather than concentrate on achieving the needed contribution to national development is creating another avenue for tension and crisis in the political structure of the party.
He accused the minister of demonstrating the same behaviour that brought the party in Rivers State to its knees before the 2019 general elections, just as he queried him for making such announcement when he was not the national chairman of the party.
While urging Amaechi to think of rebuilding the party by admitting his faults and respect the rights and feelings of party members in the state, Abe said that the former’s attitude had led the party to where it is today in the state.
Senator Abe however appealed to his supporters to be resolute and more committed to the growth of the party APC in the state and assured the group that though he is out of office, he is still a politician that is committed to the ideologies of the party.
Abe further said: “Look at our party here today in Rivers State, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on assumption of office as Minister of Transportation, the first thing he did was to announce congress in Rivers State and I ask myself, this was the same kind of behaviour that led the party to where it is.
Dennis Naku
