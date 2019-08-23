Top Biggest Spending European Clubs of the Current Transfer Window

The European season is now on the verge to kick off with all the clubs across the continent spending real money on players they think they can improve the performance of their clubs. Not all the clubs have gone on a spending spree this transfer window. But the few that have gone to spend they have actually managed to secure some good deals that will surely enable their team to perfume at a to.

However, on that note league, let’s take a quick look world-class some of the top teams that went on and spend real money during the transfer window period.

Aston Villa – euros125 million

Having been out of the Premier league for about three years. Aston Villa got promoted to participate at the top level once again. The powers that be at the club seems to be very determined to have a good run with their manager Dean Smith. The club has spent nearly 125 million on new players on online casinos real money and they are hoping to avoid relegation come switchesat the end of the season.

Barcelona – euros237 million

Griezmann switch to for 127 million euros Barcelona is also amongst the biggest transfer highlight of the transfer window. His move to Barcelona from Atletico Madrid is one of the top-level moves and a shocking move as well. Playing alongside the well-decorated players in Messi, Suarez and Dembele Griezmann addition is actually phenomenal, did you know there is online soccer betting where you can bet on your favourite soccer player or team. Despite Griezmann joining the Catalans Frenkie de Jong is also another addition that Joined Barcelona from Ajax for a fee of 75million euros.

Juventus – euros151 million

Juventus have done all they can to try and win the champions league trophy. They signed most of the world-class players including their champions league final nightmare Cristiano Ronaldo. In this transfer they have splashed some real money to be well equipped with the right players that will make them win the prestigious trophy.

They secured the services of the prolific defender Matthijs de Ligt for 85million euros. They also secured a good deal in Ramsey after they signed him for free from Arsenal.