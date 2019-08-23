News
Strike: FG Includes Staff School Teachers In Payroll
The Federal Government has directed that the Accountant General’s office and National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission should commence the process of including in the payroll sacked teachers of Staff Schools in the 2020 budget.
The Vice President of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), North, Comrade Solomon Alfa, disclosed this while briefing journalists, yesterday, on the ongoing strike embarked upon by the union and its sister union, Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU) in Abuja.
He said that the unions acknowledged that the Federal Government has restored the sacked employees of University Staff Schools to their jobs through a circular it said has been issued to the various institutions.
The government directives were in obedience to the 2016 Industrial Court Judgement that had ordered the government to reinstate sacked Staff School teachers.
It would be recalled that the ongoing five-day warning strike in all universities in the country was as a result of the government inability to implement the court judgement, the disparity in the disbursement of the Earned Allowances, among others.
However, in a circular dated 20th August, 2019, addressed to the Vice-Chancellor and signed by a Director in the Executive Secretary’s office, Chris Maiyaki, the National Universities Commission (NUC) directed the Vice Chancellors to liaise with the Ministry of Finance and the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation for the release of funds for the payment of arrears of salaries of the affected workers.
The commission also directed that adequate provisions be made in the 2020 budget of the various universities for the purpose of paying the affected workers in line with the judgement of the National Industrial Court.
Meanwhile, the non teaching staff of the Nigerian universities have accused the Federal Government of discriminating against them and giving preferential treatment to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), and warned that unless the government meets their demands, the warning strike which is expected to end on Friday may snowball into what they called mother of all strike.
They are insisting that the government release the sum of N30billion to them for payment of their earned allowances, saying giving 80 per cent of the money earlier released to the universities to ASUU was too discriminatory.
Alfa, who spoke under the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the two striking unions, said that the 5-day warning strike embarked upon last Monday to press home their demands had been very successful.
The two unions which began a five-day warning strike last Monday said that the money was to be used to close the gap created by the discriminatory disbursement of the funds earlier approved for settlement of university workers’ Earned Allowances.
According to him, “the unions were protesting the continued discriminatory practice by the government in favour of the academic staff in the sharing of money meant for payment of earned allowances.
“Consequently, the JAC of SSANU and NASU is demanding the sum of N30 billion from the Federal Government for payment to the non-teaching staff in order to close the gap it created by the discriminatory allocations.
“Thereafter JAC expects that government will not allow such dichotomy to raise its ugly head in the system against after defraying the balance.
“This repeated discriminatory practice by the government of the day in favour of ASUU and against the non-teaching staff is not only worrisome but has portrayed the present government as bias as well as causing divide and rule capable of creating disharmony in the system as an avenue to crumble and kill the university education system. “
Therefore, the JAC of SSANU and NASU is calling on all Nigerians to condemn this act of government with a view to correcting itself.
When asked to comment on the reappointment of Senator Chris Ngige as Minister of Labour and Employment, Alfa said that the unions are ready to cooperate with him, but that he should try to avoid past mistakes so as to ensure harmony in the sector.
Wike Gives Taskforce Marching Orders On Street Trading, Illegal Markets
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has inaugurated the state’s Task Force on Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks, with a charge to the task force to sanitise the streets and return Port Harcourt to its Garden City status.
Inaugurating the committee, last Wednesday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike said that the task force was a product of law, following his assent to the Rivers State Street Trading, Illegal Markets & Motor Parks (Prohibition) Bill No. 8 of 2019.
The governor, who had earlier in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, appointed with immediate effect, Mr Bright Amaewhule, as the Special Assistant to the Governor and Coordinator, Task Force on Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks, said that all the operatives of the task force have been profiled by the Department of State Services (DSS) and the police, while those found wanting have been flushed out.
Wike insisted that henceforth, every appointment that he would make, must pass through security checks, adding that this would enable him have thorough knowledge of the security profile of whoever he would be giving appointment.
He said: “Every appointment I will make now must pass through security. I want to know who is who”.
Wike explained that the reason government sent the task force members to the State Security Services and the police for screening was for proper identification and to ensure that government did not take people who will put it in trouble, and assured that more appointments would be made into the task force to replace those screened out by the security agencies.
He said: “All of us love the state and we must love it fully. Not in half measures. When we build roads, before you know what is happening, the roads are taken over by street traders and illegal motor parks.
“The task force has the responsibility of cleaning up the streets. Ensure that nobody trades on roads. You must wear your vests and identity cards during your work period”, he emphasised.
He said that mobile courts have been established on a zonal basis, and directed the task force operatives to take arrested street traders, mechanics and illegal motor park operators to the mobile courts were offenders would be tried, jailed or fined.
The work of the members is to arrest offenders and take them before the mobile courts in each zones.
CACOL Faults EFCC’s Raid On Ambode’s Residence
The Executive Chairman, Centre for Anti-corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL), Mr. Debo Adeniran, has faulted the action of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in allowing themselves be used by some perceived political enemies to raid the country home of former Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode in Epe area of Lagos.
Adeniran spoke, yesterday, during an interview on Arise TV’s Morning Show, where he picked holes in the selective method of the investigation by the anti-corruption agency.
It would be recalled that, last Tuesday, EFCC raided the residence of Ambode in Ikoyi and Epe over allegations of corruption, but could not find anything incriminating.
But Adeniran said, “That account we were told is the account of the Lagos State Government. It is not a functional account for the former governor or anybody in that government, and that is because it has to be operated. Nobody is above the law actually, and we are not saying that if any corruption issues are developed against the former governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, that he should not be investigated or brought to justice.
“The reason why we have to believe that you have to connect with it is that, that is the only corruption allegation that has been levelled against the former governor. And we don’t have anything against that, if on reasonable ground that have reasons to believe that maybe the cash is starched in that house just like that found in Osborne’s house, Falomo, Ikoyi or shopping complex. They could raid the place and they can break it down if they refuse to open the place. But then, you have to have reasonable reasons to do that too zealous to protect one of their own, that might be the reason.
