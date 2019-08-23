Maritime
Shippers Caution FG Against Banning Import Items
Following the ban placed on over 41 import items into the country, the Shippers Association of Lagos State (SALS), has cautioned the Federal Government against denying importers of traded goods access to foreign exchange.
The association said the port system in the country has suffered tremendously from the initial forex restriction order on 41 items.
The President of SALS, Rev Jonathan Nicol, stated this in a statement made available to The Tide on Wednesday.
Nicol said many companies in Nigeria were already folding up due to the Federal Government’s ban on import goods, even as he warned that Nigerian ports would suffer further setbacks if the government adds traded goods to the list.
According to him, the ban on 41 items by the government has had ripple effects on most Nigerian shippers as the port system has also suffered tremendously due to the ban.
“If the government now places ban on some of the items that industries need to produce, because most of the 42 items already on ban have to do with Industries, so if the government wants to place more items on ban, it means that the industries will suffer.
“In fact, some of them are already packing up their loads because they cannot even sell their goods.
“I know one or two who found it difficult to import this year; their workforce is about 500 Nigerians, they worked three shifts before, now they hardly do two shifts because they are reducing.
“With all these, the manufacturers cannot cope because there is no income. Check through their warehouses, they are sealed up because they cannot sell their goods because there is no money in the country for citizens to buy goods”
“So, how many of the factories will survive if the government places ban on some more items? It means that our port system will be empty”, he said.
The clergy noted that most of the importers from the informal sector were still surviving because they sourced their foreign exchange themselves.
Recall that last week, President Muhammadu Buhari had directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to stop issuance of foreign exchange for food importation, so as to increase local production of food in the country.
The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, had also announced plans to put forex restriction on dairy products during the last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held on July 23 in Abuja.
Maritime
NPA Board Chairman Laments Insecurity At Onne Port
Chairman, Board of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Emmanuel Oladimeji Adesoye, has decried the spate of insecurity at the NPA, Onne Port, saying it has lowered the port’s productivity.
Adesoye stated this yesterday at the NPA, Onne Port Complex, shortly after the facility tour of the port.
Adesoye who was accompanied by members of the Board, regretted the recent attacks on vessels, off 20 nautical miles to Bonny Harbour.
He, however, assured that the issue of insecurity at the port would be taken to the Federal Government for quick intervention.
“We need to be careful of insecurity in the port and at the waterways” he said.
The board chairman also said that the welfare of port’s staff is dear to the Federal Government.
According to him, the welfare of port workers across the country is the nation’s welfare and would be accorded priority attention.
On the issue of bad road networks to the port, Adesoye said the management of NPA would liaise with the Federal Ministry of Works to carry out a repair works on the road and possibly expand the lanes to enhance smooth operations at the port.
Earlier, Port Manager, Onne Port Complex, Alhaji Alhassan Ismaila Abubakar, had said the management of the port was making moves towards a 24-hour shipping operations at the port.
He said his desire was to see Onne Port competing favourably with other ports in the world in terms of cargo handling and shipment.
The port manager told the NPA Board members that the management enjoyed cordial relationship with the stakeholders, terminal operators and its host communities.
He also said that the port had not failed in its Corporate Social Responsibility CSR to the host communities.
Stories by Chinedu Wosu
Maritime
Stakeholders Want Govt To Reconstruct Bonny/Bille Jetty
Stakeholders in the marine industry in Rivers State have called on the state government to reconstruct the dilapidated Bonny/Bille Jetty to enhance smooth water transportation in the state.
The stakeholders described the jetty as a transit point to Bonny Island and other adjoining riverine communities in the state.
Jack Green, a concerned citizen and a stakeholder in the marine business, spoke to The Tide on the state of the neglected Jetty in Port Harcourt, recently.
Green said the sorry state of the jetty had caused untold hardships to the users and equally bred crimes, saying hoodlums use the jetty to perpetrate all manners of crimes in the area.
He appealed to the state government to build a standard jetty that would stand the test of time, as well as provide all necessary facilities to make lives more comfortable for travellers.
Green noted that the delay in completion of the jetty had impacted negatively on the lives of boat operators and commuters in the area.
According to him, following the poor state of the jetty, passengers find it difficult to board boats during the rainy season.
Describing the state of the jetty as risky, Green called on companies and Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in the state to assist in providing lifeguards to passengers travelling to riverine communities.
He also appealed to boat drivers plying Bonny route to safe lives by avoiding overspeeding and reckless driving.
Maritime
Dockworkers’ Wages: IOCs To Sign MoU With Stevedoring Firms
The National Association of Stevedoring Companies (NASC) says it is working towards signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with International Oil Companies (IOCs).
The MOU, according to NASC, is to formalise the agreement reached between the Federal Government and the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) over the unpaid wages owed dockworkers employed by stevedoring contractors appointed by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).
This was contained in a statement signed by NASC President, Bolaji Sumola on Tuesday.
Sumola said although the two-week ultimatum issued by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation to the IOCs had elapsed, there was progress in the level of compliance to the government’s directive by the IOCs.
Sumola said each of the IOCs, having accepted to work with the stevedoring contractors appointed by the NPA, would sign the MoU with the firms assigned to them on both mode of payment and scope of work.
“We are still at it but there is improved exchange of correspondences. Although a timeline has been given and it has passed, but we have shifted from where we were before.
“A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is about being entered into and we will take it up from there. The MoU will include not only payment but the scope of work, what each party needs to do for the success of the running of the contract.
“They (IOCs) have accepted the stevedoring contractors appointed by NPA, which has been made clear as a point of law. They have accepted and we are moving to the next stage for the agreement to be formalized. The nitty-gritty of payment and when work would commence as well as how many men will be deployed will be contained under the MoU,” he said.
It would be recalled that the Federal Ministry of Transport had on August 1, 2019, convened a meeting with the IOCs and industry stakeholders where it issued a two-week ultimatum to the IOCs to pay all outstanding debts owed dockworkers.
Recall also that MWUN withdrew its services and shut port operations across the nation’s seaports last month over the dockworkers’ unpaid wages by the oil majors.
The union had also warned that it would resume the suspended strike action if the IOCs failed to heed the Federal Government’s directive.
