Rita Dominic Falls In Love With BBNaija 2019 Ex-Housemate

The ongoing TV reality show, Big Brother Naija is becoming more interesting as two new housemates were evicted last Sunday after they joined other housemates three weeks ago.

The eviction left one of the new housemates Venita, shattered and in tears. The beautiful damsel and popular actress could not hold back her tears as she helplessly watched the duo of Joe and Enkay whom she had bonded with leave the house.

Joe, who was a member of the Cruistopia Team could have escaped eviction but for Diane who exercised her veto power to save and replace a housemate, saved Sir Dee and replaced him with Joe.

During his chat with the show host Ebuka Obi -Uchendu after the eviction last Sunday, Joe explained that he was not able to showcase his talents to the viewers, hence fans did not vote for him.

On the other hand, Enkay who is also a fashion designer said that she did not take the misunderstanding she had with Cindy during the ludo game to heart as some fans seem not to like her attitude towards Cindy.

According to her, it was just a game and she was pissed at that moment that is why she declined playing with her (Cindy); insisting that what had happened did not affect her love for Cindy.

Also, there seemes to be a competition between the new and old housemates. So this week, one of the new housemates Elozonam, had the veto power, and he was asked to save and replace a housemate, he chose to save Venita and replaced her with one of the old housemates, Frodd.

Judging from Diane’s and Elozonam’s picks, it is obvious that there is some kind of competition going on in the house.

Meanwhile, the Icons Team escaped eviction this week. The likes of Omashola and Tacha were excited as they would not stand to face the fever of possible eviction as it were this Sunday.

Agnes Onwuegbu