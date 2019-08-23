Sports
Potential Talents Flood 12th DA-F B’Ball Holiday Camp
As the 2019 edition of the Rivers State Basketball Holiday Camping tagged DA-F basketball holiday camp/clinic commences more potential talents have been sighted for proper grooming ahead of future engagement.
A basketball Coach in the state, Dagogo Okumgba disclosed this yesterday during an exclusive interview with Tide sports in Port Harcourt.
According to him, the programme which is being organised by the Head Coach of the Rivers State Senior basketball Team, Fubara Oyanabo is aimed at discovering and grooming of potential talents from the grassroots.
“The programme is done annually and the main purpose is to discover new talents for the state and groom them for the future”, he said.
He however, said that potential talents have already been sighted, saying that at the end of the programme more would be discovered.
About 300 teenagers are in camp for the programme at the state’s basketball indoor court, situated at Niger Street, Port Harcourt.
He noted that the event which is used to discover talents has no doubt produced professional basketballers in time past and would continue to groom talents for the growth of the sports at the state, national and international levels.
“This programme had continued to produced professional players and would continue to as long as it is sustained. That is why it is held annually to ensure that the aim is well achieved,” he noted.
Meanwhile, the four-day programme which started Tuesday would end, today.
SWAN Congratulates New Sports Minister …Reels Out Expectatios
The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has congratulated the newly appointed Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare, describing his appointment as well-deserved.
“His appointment as Minister for Youth and Sports represents a new frontier in the administration of sports in Nigeria and one that is expected to usher in dynamism, resourcefulness and focused leadership.
“As the umbrella body of all sports journalists in Nigeria, affiliated to the Association Internationale de la Presse sportive (AIPS) and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), SWAN calls on the new Minister to give every Sport adequate attention, unlike some of his predecessors that focused mainly on football to the detriment of others.
A statement issued by the National Secretariat of SWAN and signed by the Deputy Secretary General, Babafemi Raji, noted that over the years, the fortune of Nigeria in international championships had continued to dwindle due largely to lack of concerted effort to discover budding talents that abound in the length and breadth of the country.
“SWAN believes that Nigeria deserves more than what the country is getting from sports in view of the abundance of natural talents in practically every field; hence our hope that you will give priority to grassroots sports.
“Equally of importance to SWAN is the regrettable state of federal government-owned sports facilities; we make bold to say that they are mostly in dire need of rehabilitation, especially the pitch of the now Moshood Abiola National Stadium, where it is evident that anthills are freely springing up due to lack of maintenance.
“The recent embarrassment the country faced after the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) allegedly diverted about $135,000 the world Athletics body mistakenly paid to it, is yet to abate, just as athletes representing the country at international championships were thrown out of their hotel accommodation; amidst cases of unpaid allowances and corruption in the sector.
“SWAN equally expects that the yearly allocation to the sports sector from the federation account will significantly improve, because sports is a huge industry, that if well programmed has the potential to meaningfully engage a lot of the teeming youths.
“SWAN will be ready to support you push for an increase in the allocation that comes to the ministry, by engaging relevant government agencies both at the executive and legislative arms,’’it added.
Enyimba Sure To Thrash Rahimo FC, Sunday
Enyimba FC’s midfielder, Austin Oladapo, has expressed confidence in the ability of the team to overturn the loss into a landslide victory against Rahimo FC of Burkina Faso come Sunday, despite Enyimba’s 0- 1 loss about a fortnight ago in the first leg of the CAF Champions League in Ouagadougou.
Oladapo stated that the team was in form as preparations for the reverse fixture have been impressive, having thrashed Destiny FC 6-1 on Tuesday and secured wins against Diamond Stars, Wilbros FC and NPFL side Delta Force in preceding friendlies.
“I know we can come out as winners on Sunday and make everyone proud come Sunday and we are going to qualify to the next round”, Oladapo said.
It should be noted that the two-time CAF Champions League winners, Enyimba will host the Burkinabes on Sunday in a closed-door match in Aba even though Coach Usman Abdallah said they have not received a formal letter from CAF.
The People’s Elephants must gain a 2-0 win to qualify for the next stage of the competition.
KTF Free Tennis Clinic Ends,’Morrow
This year’s edition of Kodian Tennis Foundation ( KTF) free holiday catch them young tennis clinic will round off tomorrow, at Port Harcourt Club, Old GRA.
The one-month programme which over 160 children attended was designed and aimed to train children on how to play tennis from age five.
Speaking to Tidesports in an exclusive interview, the coordinator of KTF, Stella Epegu, during a training session, Wednesday, at Port Harcourt Club, said this year’s programme was a huge success following the attendance and children committed to learn.
According to her, the significant difference between this edition and the previous ones was that, this year 30 professional tennis coaches were also in attendance to train the children.
“I can say that am happy because the attendance of this year’s programme surpasses the previous year’s. 160 children against 125 previous year’s is quite encouraging”, Epegu said.
She noted that learning any sports at tender age had made so many people become masters in particular sports.
The coordinator thanked parents who registered their children, which gave them the opportunity to discover their talent at a tender age.
Tonye Orabere
