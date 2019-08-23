MOSOP, KAGOTE Bemoan Killings, Destruction In Ogoni Communities

Two prominent groups, Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) and KAGOTE have decried the renewed violence in some communities in Ogoni land.

KAGOTE is an acronym for Khana, Gokana, Tai and Eleme, the four Local Government Areas that make up Ogoni.

Leaders of the two prominent bodies spoke to The Tide while reacting to the recent invasion of some communities in the area, leading to killings and destruction of valuable properties.

MOSOP President, Legborsi Pyagbara specifically said it is worrisome that Lewe and Bomu communities have resumed hostilities after several moves to achieve lasting peace between them.

“I am surprised that there is a resurgence of conflict between Lewe and Bomu because we thought at some point that that matter has been resolved. Different interest groups have gone into that matter.

“At the last count, our elders went and spoke to the two communities. So if you ask me I thought that matter was over. In fact, couple of weeks ago, we met as a group and people reported that peace has returned to those two communities,” he stated.

Pyagbara ruled out any foreign influence in the attack, saying “Whoever wants to harm you will be from your house. I mean, there is no way anybody can deal with you without having collaborators from that environment”.

On his part, President of the socio-cultural group, KAGOTE, Dr. Peter Medee, described the attacks as unacceptable and urged youths in the area to appreciate the efforts of stakeholders in the area in maintaining peace and stability in various communities in the area.

“We are saddened by the destruction of property and the killing of innocent Ogoni people, especially the destruction of property of the President of MOSOP. I don’t know what could have led to that level of action.

“We have done our best of late to see that there is peace in Ogoni. The leadership of MOSOP, KAGOTE and the Supreme Council of Ogoni Traditional Rulers have done so well.

“We organize several security meetings and programmes and we saw some level of stability for several months now and we are happy. But it is appalling that despite all these efforts that people will still go back to this old ways, Medee stated.

While admitting that poverty is one of the factors for increase in crime and criminality, he urged Ogonis to refrain from such wicked acts.

“I share the same view that poverty is a problem all over the world. But Ogoni should not be a particular case. Ogoni should understand that this period is a critical period for the development of Ogoni.

Dennis Naku