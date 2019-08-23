Biafra: Fresh Questions Over Future Of Campaign

A suspected kidnap lord in Taraba State, Hamisu Bala popularly known as Wadume, has been reportedly re-arrested and taken to the Louis Edet House Force headquarters in Abuja.

It was not immediately clear when and where Wadume was taken into custody, but a police source confirmed the development, yesterday.

However, Wadume was sighted at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, yesterday.

In his reaction, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has commended the police operatives for their painstaking efforts in the re-arrest of Taraba notorious kidnap kingpin, Alhaji Hamisu Wadume.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, disclosed this, yesterday, in a statement in Abuja.

He said Wadume was re-arrested in the late hours of Monday in his hideout at Layin Mai Allo Hotoro area of Kano State.

Mba said the police had been on a massive manhunt for the suspect since August 6.

He said the manhunt followed the incident in Ibi, Taraba that led to the killing of three police officers and two civilians as well as injuring of five others.

Mba said the suspect, who was appropriately restrained at the time of the first arrest, was subsequently released by his “rescuers”.

The FPRO said the IGP had expressed his profound gratitude to Nigerians for their show of love and empathy to the Force and the families of the murdered officers and civilians.

“The re-arrest of Wadume will help in bringing answers to the numerous but hitherto unanswered questions touching on the incident and the larger criminal enterprise of the suspect,” Mba quoted the IGP as saying.

It would be recalled that Wadume was the ‘high profile’ kidnapping suspect arrested by the police on August 6.

He was being driven to Jalingo, the state capital by the police team when soldiers opened fire on them along Ibi-Wukari Road, killing three police officers and a civilian.

The attack immediately sparked friction between the police and the Nigerian Army, as well as a nationwide apprehension, prompting President Muhammadu Buhari to order an investigation.

The investigation panel, which includes persons with police and military background, was initially scheduled to conclude its findings, last week, but the team sought additional two weeks to wrap up.

Wadume escaped from the custody of IRT operatives when they came under attack from soldiers attached to Battalion 93, Takum, Taraba State, as they conveyed the kidnap suspect from the scene of his arrest.

The Army later explained that the soldiers attacked the IRT operatives when they mistook them for criminals, following a distress call they had received.

In the said attack, three policemen and a civilian were killed, while five other operatives sustained injuries.

In a video clip posted on the verified Twitter handle of Nigeria Police Force yesterday, Wadume, who spoke in Hausa, virtually implicated soldiers at the Battalion 93, Takum, Taraba State, in his escape from the IRT custody.

Wadume spoke in Hausa, which was interpreted by our in-house staff member.

The suspect, who is alleged to have received millions of naira as ransom from his victims, said, “My name is Hamisu Bala Wadume.

“Police came to arrest me, When they arrested me, army chased after them and opened fire.

“From there, they (soldiers) took me to their headquarters, and cut up my handcuffs.

“I went back to my house and Police came to re-arrest me…”

