Towards Improved Children Protection Services

Danger signals emerged yesterday as the House of Representatives was thrown into a rowdy session following a sharp disagreed between members over a motion urging the Presidency to obey court orders to release the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zinat from detention.

The development in the lower chamber followed another confrontation between armed policemen and members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, during fresh rounds of protest yesterday against government’s continued detention of their leader Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky. The incident left no fewer than two persons injured.

The Islamic sect had on Monday clashed with the police during a similar protest which resulted in the death of about eight persons, including a Deputy Commissioner of Police Usman Umar, and a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member with Channels TV, Mr. Precious Owolabi.

However, the renewed hostilities between IMN and the police, which played out around the popular Banex Junction in Wuse II district, left no death on its trail.

An eyewitness told newsmen that the police were proactive in dispersing the Shia protesters before they actually took over the streets for their planned demonstration.

“The Shi’ites had barely commenced their activities this afternoon when policemen stormed the gathering and released tear gas in the air. Gunshots were also fired into the air to disperse the crowd,” the source said.

When reporters spoke with Abdullahi Musa, the Secretary of IMN’s Academic Forum, the organ responsible for organising the protests, he claimed two members of Islamic sect were injured as the people scampered for safety.

“The police injured two of our members at Banex junction. The two injured have been taken to the hospital,” he said.

Asked to mention the hospital the injured were rushed for medical attention, he declined; saying “I can’t reveal the hospital for obvious reasons.”

But after a heated debate yesterday, the House of Representative asked President Muhammadu Buhari to shun the court orders on the release of the detained leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

This followed an amendment to a motion on the need to stem the rising incidence of attacks and insecurity occasioned by the violent protests of the movement sponsored by Hon. Ahmed Shamdudeen from Kano State.

Hon. Herman Hembe from Benue State had suggested that the motion be amended to accommodate urging the President to obey the court orders and release El-Zakzaky.

But the naysayers shut down the motion when subjected to a voice vote by Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The same fate almost befell another amendment by Hon. Lynda Ikpeazu from Anambra who forwarded an amendment specifically calling on the Kaduna State government to also release El-Zakzaky.

When put to vote, the naysayers almost had their way again. But sensing a tie in the respective responses of “yea”, and “nay” sayers, the speaker called for a division.

“I am going to do the division right here and now”, Gbajabiamila said.

At this juncture, the House became rowdy and swiftly dissolved into an executive session. At the moment, members are still in the closed meeting.

However, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, reiterated his commitment in fighting insecurity that is threatening the unity of the country.

While commiserating with the families of Channels TV reporter, Precious Owolabi; Deputy Commissioner for Police, Usman Umar, and others that died, last Monday, in Abuja during a clash between Shiites and police operatives, Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Femi Adesina, told Nigerians not to doubt or test his administrations will to act in the higher interest of majority of Nigerians.

The President also condoles with the management and staff of the television station and police leadership over the loss, urging them to remain steadfast and committed to their professional callings.

Describing Owolabi and Umar as “law-abiding, hardworking and vibrant Nigerians with a promising future,” Buhari called their untimely fate, “sad, regrettable and worrisome.”

“Sequel to his directive to the leadership of security and law enforcement agencies to safeguard the nation against such mindless attacks, the President reassures residents of Abuja in particular and the country in general to go about their lawful activities without fear.

“Buhari adds that perpetrators of the mayhem will not go unpunished, stressing that no government can tolerate unceasing affront to constituted authority”.

According to the President, “Let nobody or group doubt or test our will to act in the higher interest of majority of our citizens.

“He prays God Almighty to grant rest to the souls of the departed and speedy recovery to the injured.

“The unaltered desire of President Buhari today about Nigeria is to leave a legacy of total reformation of Nigeria, a country all Nigerians would see reasons to proudly boast even in foreign climes as the land of their birth”.

However, the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, expressed sadness over the loss of lives in the violent clash between members of Islamic Movement in Nigeria and security agents in Abuja, last Monday.

Lawan, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, described the death of Channels TV reporter, Precious Owolabi, in the incident as tragic.

“It is tragic that a brilliant life and professional prospect was abruptly cut short in a manner that diminishes us as citizens of a democratic nation,” he said.

Lawan also extended his condolences to the family of Owolabi, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

He also commiserated with the family of Mr Usman Umar and the Nigeria Police over the death of their son and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) during the incident.

He condemned the habitual resort to violence by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria under the guise of the exercise of their rights to freedom of association and expression.

The Senate president also decried the use of excess force by the security agencies.

He called on the security agencies to evolve new approach for peaceful enforcement of law and order, even in the face of provocation.

Lawan urged the Federal Government to find a speedy resolution to the agitation by members of the movement, within the context of the rule of law, national peace and security.

“All lawful options need to be considered towards avoiding carnage from needless confrontations of citizens with the security forces,” he stated.

Similarly, the Nigeria Union of Journalists has expressed grave sadness over the killing of a Reporter with the Channels Television in Abuja while covering a protest by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN).

A statement by the National Secretary of the union, Shuaibu Usman Leman, read: “We regret the sudden violent turn of events during what was supposed to be a peaceful protest by the IMN members who were demanding the release of their leader, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

“The Reporter, Precious Owolabi, who was on national service died of bullet wounds sustained during the coverage of the protest.

“It was not clear who actually fired the fatal shots.

“A Deputy Commissioner of Police, in charge of Operations at the FCT Police Command, Umar Usman equally died from gun shots sustained during the violent protest.

“The Nigeria Union of Journalists demands for a thorough investigation to ascertain those responsible for the death of 23-year old Precious and bring such persons to account for their crime.

“We regret the death of this young professional occasioned by the rising threats being faced by Journalists on daily basis while performing their duties.

“Until recently, outside war zones and other conflict areas, journalists usually didn’t have to be too much concerned about safety issues, but unfortunately today, media professionals are facing a whole new set of occupational hazards.

“We are worried by these dangerous trends and note with disgust that Nigeria is shifting down in the overall press freedom rankings.

“While we grieve with the family of the deceased journalist, we caution media organizations against sending young and inexperienced journalists to cover dangerous assignments that ideally should be given to experienced professionals who are better prepared and equipped to carry out such duties.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria should as a matter of urgent concern address the lingering protest by IMN members calling for the release of their leader, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

“This is the right time to take a second look at the continued detention of not only Sheik El-Zakzaky and his wife but also of Col Sambo Dasuki (rtd), before it gets too late”.

But the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (aka Shiites) has absolved itself of the murder of the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations in the FCT, DCP Usman Musa, saying that he may have been a victim of “friendly fire”.

Umar, a Channels TV reporter and several other members of the IMN died during a protest by the IMN on Monday that turned violent.

In an interview with newsmen, the spokesman of the IMN, Ibrahim Musa reiterated that members of the movement do not carry weapons so they could not have been responsible for the senior policeman’s death.

According to him, several members of the movement died during the protest as a result of the violence unleashed on them by security agents.

He said “a quick analysis of images and video clips showed that the Free El-Zakzaky procession was peacefully progressing prior to the brutal crackdown.

“It also clearly showed that the protesters weren’t bearing arms and traffic was moving smoothly without hindrance.

“The images also showed the police, armed to the teeth, intent in stopping the movement of the protesters. Few other policemen and plain cloth security agents were seen piling used tyres for use to set bonfires.

“By the time the police struck, about a dozen members of the Islamic Movement had been killed. The police were seen picking the corpses to an undisclosed location, perhaps for mass burial.

“Also shot were a journalist with the Channels TV and their colleague, an Deputy Commissioner of Police, whom photographs showed was struck from the back of his head with the bullet exit in front, an indication that he was a victim of “friendly fire.

“As if to hide this fact, the late policeman was hurriedly buried without any form of post-mortem examination, which would have revealed the source of the bullet”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, Federal Capital Territory Command, DCP Usman Umar, who was shot dead during the violent clash between the Police and protesting Shi’ite members in Abuja on Monday, has been buried.

He was reportedly buried at the national cemetery on Monday evening after a short prayer at the National Mosque.

The FCT Police spokesman, Anjuguri Manzah, confirmed, yesterday, that the deceased officer had been buried.

Umar, described as a kind man, was pacifying the Shi’ite members when he was felled by a bullet. He died before he could be taken to the hospital for treatment.

In anticipation of another round of protest by the members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, the police, yesterday, beefed up security around the Federal Secretariat, Abuja, scene of Monday clash.

Armed and battle-ready policemen could be seen in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, inside the Eagle Square and generally within the three arms zone.

The area was, however, calm as commuters and workers went about their businesses.

Our correspondent also observed riot police officers in trucks being deployed in parts of the Federal Capital Territory to forestall a breakdown of law and order.

The carcasses of the ambulance and fire truck belonging to the National Emergency Management Agency, set ablaze by the rioters are yet to be evacuated.

In the mean time, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, says the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government refused to obey Justice Gabriel Kolawole’s order on the release of the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzakky, because it appealed the ruling.

Adesina said this during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, yesterday.

The President’s spokesman said the Attorney-General of the Federation at the time, Abubakar Malami (SAN), may have had his reasons for doing so since the government had the right to appeal the bail.

He said, “I know that the immediate past AGF in whose purview it was to make pronouncements on that, address the issue. If bail is granted and another case subsists and there is an immediate filing of appeal, you have to wait till it is dispensed with. So, that is a legal matter which is outside my purview but as a layman, an unlearned man as lawyers would call us, we know that until all cases are dispensed with, you don’t say that it has been concluded.”

Adesina said the matter had since been taken before a court in Kaduna State and the bail hearing would come up next Monday.

He, therefore, called on the Shiites to wait for the court to make its ruling.

Responding to allegations that the police ought not to have fired live bullets into the protesters on Monday, the President’s spokesman said the police deserve to be commended, adding that the death toll would have been much higher if the police did not show some restraint.

Adesina argued, “I tell you despite what happened yesterday, if the police had responded with greater force, you know we would not be talking about what we are talking now.

“A deputy commissioner of police was killed. Yes, very sad, that is one life just like any other life. He did not deserve to die in service to the country but if the police had responded in similar fashion, you would have been talking of rivers of blood in Abuja now.

“I still believe there was some restraint yesterday despite what happened and personally I still commend the police for showing that restraint.”

In his reaction, a political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, said that the numbers of death recorded at Monday’s violent clash between the police and the protesting Shiites members are avoidable, calling on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to hold President Muhammadu Buhari responsible.

The Shiites are demanding the release of their leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, who has been in detention for alleged murder since December 2015.

Reacting to the clash which led to the death of many Shi’ite members, a Deputy Commissioner of Police and a staff of Channels Television, in a statement made available to newsmen, yesterday, in Abuja, Frank demanded for unconstitutional release of the Shia leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky to prevent the crisis from degenerating into more dangerous dimensions.

While commiserating with the families of a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Channels TV staff and others who died during the violent fracas, Frank accused the Buhari administration of abuse of court process, saying the President has taken dictatorship to the Next Level.

The Bayelsa-born political activist said security strategy in a crisis situation must be targeted to calm the situation and not shooting at protesters.

He reminded Buhari that when he personally led a protest against the police in 2014 no single shot was fired at his group.

According to him, no past government has supervised the killing of her citizens directly or indirectly like the current administration.

He warned against creating another terrorist group by deliberately disobeying court orders and refusing to release the leader of the Shiite by the APC government.

Frank, who said it was the right of the Muslim group to demand the release of their leader from illegal and unjustified detention, added that “whether we like it or not, Shiites members are Nigerians, therefore Nigerians must condemn the clamp down on the group.

“The Buhari government has refused to obey all the court orders granting the Shiite leader bail before now.

“Why is Buhari’s government finding it difficult to obey the numerous court orders? It is also on record that the leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and their Muslim counterparts had visited Buhari concerning this illegal detention and that of Col. Sambo Dasuki but the APC’s government has consistently paid deaf ears to all their concerns.

“The demand for his release has now gone international. In London recently, a group of protesters were seen calling for the release of El-Zakzaky and the UK Government did not send police to shoot the protesters even when the Shia leader is from another country.

“Nigerians must speak up now and channel the blame to the right direction, which is Buhari and not the protesting Shiites members who were demanding for the release of their leader.

“If Buhari’s government could negotiate with Boko Haram, bandits and other dreaded groups, why is it difficult for him to find solution to the Shi’ites’ agitation?”

Frank called on all Nigerians including religious leaders and Civil Society Organisations to boldly speak out now and prevail on the President to release the detained El-Zakzaky and Dasuki.

He warned the government which he accused of attempting to kill El-Zakzaky to release him unconditionally.

He also appealed to the international community to mount pressure for the release of the Shiite leader.

He called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to indict the IGP, the Chief of Army Staff and the President for consistently killings the protesting group.

Another group, a coalition of Igbo youths, yesterday, given the Federal Government a 7-day ultimatum to proscribe the activities of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), nationwide.

It was reacting to the Monday’s attack by the Shiite militants on emergency point of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Several persons were injured while many vehicles belonging to the agency were set ablaze in the bloody attack.

There has been constant violent clash between the sect and security operatives, which has claimed many lives and government properties.

Reacting to the saga, the coalition affirmed that the Islamic group must be outlawed within seven days.

The ultimatum was given by the National Publicity Secretary of the Coalition, an amalgamation of Igbo Youth Groups in Nigeria, Comrade Ogbonna Ogbonna, at a press conference on Monday in Abuja.

Ogbonna stated that Federal Government must act now in the interest of Nigerians before it gets too late.

According to Ogbonna: “It is instructive to note that the IMN as an organization has displayed violent tendencies in Nigeria as far back as the early ’80s which culminated in the incarceration of its spiritual leader Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky by successive governments for crimes against the state, disregard for constituted authorities and the disruption of public peace.

“The IMN carried on with this trend unabated with the active support from the government of Iran and some other extremist organizations that have continually funded their operations in Nigeria since the early ’80s.

“The Coalition of Igbo Youth Groups having viewed the current situation in Nigeria with regards to the resurgence of the violent activities of the IMN that has led to the death of innocent Nigerians as well as security operatives calls for concern and urgent action from the federal government in the interest of peace and tranquillity.

“The IMN cannot continue to insult the sensibilities of Nigerians by arrogating the propensity for violence to itself alone, forgetting that the heterogeneous nature of Nigeria and experiences of the past makes each ethic group mutually suspicious and ready to take laws into their hands if the situation arises.

“The coalition consequently wishes to state that our silence should not be taken for humility, and our respect for the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria should equally not be misconstrued as foolishness.

“The activities of the IMN has indeed caused countless tears and sorrow to a large population of Nigeria that are law-abiding and steadfast in the belief that Nigeria shall make progress and reclaim its spot in the comity of nations in the world.

“The IMN cannot continue to constitute themselves as an executive terror group terrorizing Nigerians and the Federal Government, and by extension, the Nigerian Police Force would not act proactively towards containing their nefarious activities in the interest of peace and tranquillity in Nigeria.

“This is unacceptable and insults to the sensibilities of the millions of Ohanaeze youths in Nigeria who would not hesitate to take up arms and protect the interest of Ohanaeze youths in Nigeria.

“This is on the heels that during the period the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu was incarcerated, the Igbo Youths did not take laws into their hands by not constituting themselves to nuisance to public peace in the country.

“The actions of the Ohanaeze youths should not be taken for granted by the relevant authorities in Nigeria in the light of the prevailing circumstances that has clearly shown that the IMN group has an agenda to destabilize Nigeria with the active support of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and other terrorist networks around the world.

“The coalition states in unequivocal terms that the lackadaisical attitude of the federal government in dealing decisively with the IMN terrorist group sends a dangerous signal and if care is not taken might eventually lead to the disintegration of Nigeria.

“The IMN has consistently violated all known international laws as regards the protection of human rights and the right to freedom of association of Nigerians regardless of their ethnic and religious affiliations.

“The more curious is the fact that the Nigerian government has refused to sever ties with countries that have supported and funded the nefarious activities of IMN. This is suspect and highly unacceptable to the Coalition of Igbo Youth Groups.

“The coalition at this moment states that it would no longer seat and watch as the IMN continues to constitute a threat to the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under whatever guise.

“It, therefore, advises the leadership of the IMN to seek legal methods in advancing the case of their leader in line with existing laws in Nigeria, instead of taking the laws into their hands by embarking of violent street protests and other activities that do not augur well for Nigeria and Nigerians.

“The coalition consequently gives the Federal Government and the Nigerian Police Force a 7-day ultimatum to proscribe the IMN as a terrorist group in line with the avalanche of evidence before the general public.

“It wishes to state in unequivocal terms that failure to proscribe the IMN as a terrorist group would leave the coalition with no option than to take laws into our hands.

“The exigencies of time require that the Federal Government should act proactively if it is desirous of keeping the country united and safe for all concerned. The federal government must act now in the interest of Nigerians before it gets too late.

“A word is enough for the wise because the coalition would not continue to watch in silence as innocent Nigerians fall victim to the nefarious activities of the IMN and their sponsors.

“The 7-day ultimatum given to the Federal Government to proscribe the IMN as a terrorist group stands sacrosanct and must be treated with all seriousness that it truly deserves.”

In faraway the United Kingdom, Iranians, whose country backs the Shia Islam which the El-Zakzaky-led Islamic Movement of Nigeria a.k.a Shi’ites practices, yesterday, took their protest down to the Nigerian High Commission in London.

The Iranian protesters were heard chanting ‘Buhari’s government, shame on you’, as they called on the Nigerian government to release El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat.

We reported earlier that court document filed on behalf of El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat at the Kaduna State High Court, revealed that they are suffering metal poisoning.

The metal poisoning is reportedly caused by the gunshot pellets in their body system, and the couple are seeking the court’s permission to travel to India for medical attention.