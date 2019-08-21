Stakeholders Identify Obstacles To Women Participation In Governance

Some female stakeholders in the Rivers South-East Senatorial zone have said that culture, poverty, illiteracy and others were some of the factors inhibiting them from full participation in governance.

A cross section of the women said this at a town hall meeting organised by the centre for Environment,Human Right and Development (CEHRD) with support from the Embassy of the Netherlands in Nigeria at Nonwa in Tai Local Government Area.

The women noted that by the culture of the area, it is a taboo for women to be seen in the assembly of men or to aspire for leadership

The women lamented that inspite of their contributions in the society, they are effectively excluded from governance even at community level.

“We provide food in our homes, take care of our homes and nurture our children, yet, we are not considered good enough to contribute or participate in making decisions that affect our lives”, the women lamented.

Marsha Nwanne, CEHRD gender officer, who facilitated the meeting in conjunction with David Vareba and Queen Agba condemned the exclusion of women from governance, saying it is no longer acceptable.

She noted that many communities and societies are opening up their governance space to accommodate women folk, adding that the essence of the meeting was to create a platform that would help propel women into politics.

Nuonne urged women to unite among themselves and begin to insist on bringing to on end obnoxious cultures that encourage the marginalisation of women in governance.

She them to be bold and step out of the box they have been boxed into, saying that they have rights to participate in governance at all levels.

The CEHRD gender officer commended the participants and urged them to take the message of the need for women participation in governance to others.

She reminded them that democracy is government of the people, for the people and by the people, not government of the men.

The highpoint of the meeting was the formation and inauguration of a platform known as Women in Governance Network (WIGN).

The women adopted the platform as a rallying point to mobilise women for participation in governance.