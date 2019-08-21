Niger Delta
PH Residents Task Ministers On Speedy Policy Implementation
Some residents of Port Harcourt yesterday urged the in/coming ministers of the Federal Executive Council to ensure speedy implementation of policies to positively affect Nigerians.
Mr Roosevelt Jack, a Public Affairs analyst, told newsmen in Port Harcourt that Nigerians were eager to see improvement in their lives.
Jack urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the in-coming ministers to consolidate on the newly established cordial relationship with the National Assembly to fast track development.
“I expect the Executive to consolidate on the cordial relationship it presently has with the National Assembly for the overall benefit of Nigerians.
“This is time to speed up the implementation of policies and programmes to put the country on the right part of development,” he said.
Mr Nicholas Ikiriko, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said that there was need for the federal government to improve healthcare.
Ikiriko advocated for mechanised agriculture to create avenues of making food very cheap for the poor.
“We want to see a health delivery system in which free primary healthcare will be taken to the poor and establishment of medical centres of excellence in the geo-political zones.
“This is important because only healthy people can live and sustain a viable economy,” he said.
Mr Christopher Fibresima, a businessman said security of lives and properties and reform in the judiciary sector for the betterment of all should be taken seriously.
Fibresima said the diversification of the economy should target job creation and youth empowerment.
A trader, Mrs Ngozi Weli urged the government to take power generation and rural electrification seriously to encourage small and medium scale business.
Weli also advised the federal government to pay attention to education to wipe out illiteracy in the country.
Niger Delta
Persons With Disabilities Call For Rehabilitation Centres
People living with Disabilities in the Niger Delta have called on both the federal and state governments in the region to set up rehabilitation centres that will cater for their needs.
The Public Relations Officer, people living with disabilities, Niger Delta Development Commission, Comrade Collins Akpanab, who said this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt decried their continuous neglect in the society. Comrade Akpanah, who is also the Rivers State chairman of the National Association of the Blind, said the creation of special centres will help most persons with disabilities to acquire the necessary skills that will help them to contribute positively to the development of the society.
According to him, the proposal, implemented will end the culture of begging among them, adding that non of their members who acquired the necessary skills will go back to the streets to beg for alms.
Akpanah also called on state governments in the region to appoint persons with disabilities into positions of trust in their various states.
He specifically stressed the need for them to be appointed as commissioners and special advisers in their respective states.
Akpanah also assured that his members will continue to remain peaceful and law abidding.
He also used the occasion to debunk rumours of crisis in the association in Rivers State.
Niger Delta
Cleric Urges FG To Address Insecurity
Renowned Cleric and Minister in-charge of Assemblies of God, Nigeria, Nvwigwe- Woji, in Obio/ Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Rev. Goddy Stewart, has urged the federal government to address Nigeria’s security challenges, infrastructure deficit and policy inconsistencies.
Speaking with The Tide, yesterday in an interview in Port Harcourt, Stewart said those were the root causes of unemployment in the country, and demanded an urgent step to curb the situation for peace, unity and stability to thrive uninterrupted.
He stated that to lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty was possible, but that leaders across the nation should adopt the right policies and focus more on people- oriented development programmes than on the political class, while also shuning partisan politics in the mainstream of governance.
According to him, If you actually want to lift people out of poverty, do not give them money. Rather, empower them with jobs. The only way to create jobs is to be productive and you cannot be productive without power supply and good roads’’.
Rev. Stewart said the government in the country should adopt a structure that would allow each constituency unit to adopt its peculiarities without compromising national interest. He urged the government to invest more in building the education and knowledge capacity of citizens and demonetise politics towards attracting credible people with national interests into governance space.
Bethel Toby
Niger Delta
Delta Blames Rainfall For Slow Construction Works
The Delta government has blamed the slow pace of construction work on roads across the state on the rains but assured that work will resume full after the season.
The Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye stated this while briefing newsmen in Asaba.
Augoye appealed to the Asaba-Ase-Abari community, which protested alleging that road construction work in the areas had been abandoned to remain calm.
The commissioner assured them that contractors would return to site after the rains.
He said with the rains, earth work had become difficult, especially in the coastal communities such as the Asaba-Ase-Abari.
According to him, it is not true that the contractors have abandoned the road contract.
“The rainy season is here and we are facing lots of challenges, construction works are slowed down and it has become source of worries for the residents.
“I want to inform the demonstrators that the state government is in agreement with the contractors and the only works that can go on now is concrete works.
“I appeal to the community that the contractors will mobilise to site fully as soon as the rainy season is over,” the commissioner said.
Augoye said that presently government was trying to ensure the completion of storm water and surface drains in Asaba, Warri, Effurun to facilitate free flow of flood waters to the rivers.
He assured people in the coastal communities that government designed roads projects in their areas would stand the test of time and urged them to ensure that contractors have peaceful environment to work.
The commissioner said that in order to permanently deal with the perennial flooding in the state capital, three rivers -Amilimocha, Iyiabi and Anwai had been approved for dredging.
According to Augoye, the state government is currently carrying out construction works on Ughelli-Asaba dual carriage way and also intervening on other federal highways across the state to enable the people move safely and freely.
“We want to appeal to our people to desist from building houses on waterways; this has been a major setbacks and reason why most cities, particularly, Asaba, Warri, Effurun among others are being flooded.”
Also speaking, Mr Charles Aniagwu, the Commissioner for Information, said government would continue to partner the media in its efforts to develop the state.
According to him, the ministry of works has remained a booster to government efforts to develop the state through quality roads construction to open up the communities and boost their economic activities.
Aniagwu said although the state government had not got all the funds to meet its projects, it intervened on federal roads because the roads were important to the people of the state.
Trending
-
Politics2 days ago
Odili, A Model To Nigerian Politicians – Abe
-
Sports2 days ago
CAF CL: Asante Kotoko Fires Warning At Kano Pillars
-
Sports2 days ago
Sokori Wins Major Trophies In Tunisia
-
Sports2 days ago
Abia Warriors Declare Goal Keeper AWOL
-
Sports2 days ago
Kwara Boxers Shine In Inter-State Tourney
-
Politics2 days ago
Council Boss Reads Riot Act As Ogoni Communities Resume Hostilities …Vows To Restore Peace
-
Sports2 days ago
Siasia In No Rush To Appeal Life Ban
-
Sports2 days ago
Ex-Eaglet Signs Two-Year Deal At Akwa United