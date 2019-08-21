Lawmaker Assures Constituents Of Quality Representation

A member of the Rivers State House of Assembly representing Opobo/Nkoro State Constituency, Senibo Adonye Diri has restated his resolve to ensure that he lives up to his promises with his constituents to the best of his abilities through service delivery.

Speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt in an interview, Diri assured that he would ensure that his representation was not only result-oriented but people-based, thus making the wishes and aspirations of his constituents his driving force.

“My representation would be people-based, with direction. As their servant, who is ever ready to serve with all my wisdom and strength to make them feel the impact of democracy, it will be sustained,” he said.

The lawmaker stated that as part of the efforts to always feel the pulse of his constituents, he would organize a town-hall meeting from time to time to hear their responses to enable him carry them along to the appropriate quarters, either for legislation or executive action.

Senibo Diri, who expressed gratitude to the people of his constituency for the mandate given to him to represent them for the second term, assured of his readiness to put smiles on their faces, and noted that he was aware of the infrastructural and social amenities deficit as well as the issue of youth and women empowerment facing the people currently.

“I am prepared to take them up for possible solution in such a way that they would be able to reap the dividends of democracy in proper and positive perspective, he said.

Bethel Toby & Emmanuel Wokoma