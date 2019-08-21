Girl Found Dead In Delta Hotel Room

Some residents of Port Harcourt yesterday urged the in/coming ministers of the Federal Executive Council to ensure speedy implementation of policies to positively affect Nigerians.

Mr Roosevelt Jack, a Public Affairs analyst, told newsmen in Port Harcourt that Nigerians were eager to see improvement in their lives.

Jack urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the in-coming ministers to consolidate on the newly established cordial relationship with the National Assembly to fast track development.

“I expect the Executive to consolidate on the cordial relationship it presently has with the National Assembly for the overall benefit of Nigerians.

“This is time to speed up the implementation of policies and programmes to put the country on the right part of development,” he said.

Mr Nicholas Ikiriko, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said that there was need for the federal government to improve healthcare.

Ikiriko advocated for mechanised agriculture to create avenues of making food very cheap for the poor.

“We want to see a health delivery system in which free primary healthcare will be taken to the poor and establishment of medical centres of excellence in the geo-political zones.

“This is important because only healthy people can live and sustain a viable economy,” he said.

Mr Christopher Fibresima, a businessman said security of lives and properties and reform in the judiciary sector for the betterment of all should be taken seriously.

Fibresima said the diversification of the economy should target job creation and youth empowerment.

A trader, Mrs Ngozi Weli urged the government to take power generation and rural electrification seriously to encourage small and medium scale business.

Weli also advised the federal government to pay attention to education to wipe out illiteracy in the country.