Foundation Empowers 22 Persons In PH

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) under the aegis of Joy Givers Love Foundation” (JGLF) at the weekend empowered 22 persons comprising indigenes and non indigenes of Rivers State.

The empowerment programme was held Port Harcourt recently as the NGO trained women on different skills such as making of cake, “chim chim”, doughnuts, among others and also gave out starter packs to start their businesses.

Speaking at the event, the Coordinator of the NGO, Evangelist Kalamama Coker said the aim of JGLF is to provide succour to widows and the less-privileged in the society, mostly to discourage women from begging in churches and streets.

She explained that the organisation provides succour in form of financial grants, moral support, empowerment, educational advancement and spiritual enlightenment to the beneficiaries.

“ I want to say that for us to do these things successfully, the word of God is the bedrock of our foundation.

We have so far empowered and impacted positively the lives of over 500 women and youths from various states of the federation since our inception in 2012”, Mrs Coker said.

Speaking earlier at the occasion, Regina I. Emeahara from Methodist Church of Nigeria, Diocese of Umuahia in Abia State, advised women to be productive and have the fear of God.

She further commended Mrs Coker for her kind heart and the ability to give to the less-privileged.

“ I really appreciate Mrs Coker, she is a virtuous woman, a woman who is kind-hearted. She shows joy whenever she gives out,” she said.

Emearhara also advised women to be industrious and become meaningful to themselves and the society.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of JGLF, Chief Jimmy Coker urged the beneficiaries to use what hadbeen given to them judiciously.

Tonye Orabere