NDDC’s New Debt Recovery Exercise
The recent initiative of the Nige Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to engage debt collectors for the purpose of recovering debts owed it and which is reported to be as high as N1.2 trillion,is a development of interest, with a promise to change the narrative of the commission. That is if such is executed effectively without any tinge of politicisation of the process from sundry external influences, as well as the ever present possibility of sabotage from in-house, insidious power-play schemes across its rank and file. Recently, the commission appointed a debt collector – Paris Trust Limited (PTL) to tackle its debtors who are in the main oil and gas companies, operating in the Niger Delta region. The debt collector has reportedly swung into action by sending demand notices to the defaulting companies conveying a seven-day ultimatum on the latter, to address their respective cases of indebtedness.
This is a positive development by the commission pursuant to repositioning itself for more predictable business activities in respect of its statutory obligation of driving development in the Niger Delta. Created in 2000 as an interventionist agency by the Federal Government under President Olusegun Obasanjo, the NDDC had its operational mandate clearly identifying the oil and gas companies operating in the Niger Delta region as statutory contributors to its war chest. In the 2000 Act establishing the commission, the designated oil and gas companies were assigned the responsibility of contributing just 3% of their annual operating budgets to the purse of the commission. Other sources of funding for the NDDC include 15% of the monthly statutory allocation to member states from the Federation Account and 50% of the Ecological Fund. The foregoing funding sources are to be augmented with other options such as business profits, loan and gifts, to name a few.
The initiative of recovering debts from defaulting oil and gas companies is therefore a legitimate exercise that is backed by law and contemporary best fit business practice. The denial of the commission of its due revenue by the offending debtors translates into its compromised capacity to deliver on its commitments to the host states. This, however, is not to state that the failure of the debtors to oblige it has been the only problem of the commission with respect to delivering on its mandate to member states. Beyond the indebtedness of the oil and gas companies lies the bigger debt by the Federal Government itself, which the commission has demonstrated incapacity or otherwise to recover. Meanwhile, efforts to exploit other sources of funding which are market based, like returns on investible funds are yet to feature on the commission’s portfolio.
In this state of financial miasma plays out the proclivities of some potentates since 2015, to make Rivers State the ‘whipping boy’ of the commission’s operational incontinences. While the commission had since its inception battled with issues around both the operation of the funding set up as well as the process of accounting for whatever funds that accessed its coffers, the period from 2015 to date has been a season of concern with respect to its relationship with the state. The coincidence of the low points of this period with the control of the Federal Government by the APC and associated animosity towards the PDP government in the state was not difficult for any observer to associate with the victimisation of the state.
The plight of the Rivers State in this unsavoury situation has been highlighted in several instances. A typical case is the running matter of tax evasion by the NDDC in respect of which the Rivers State Internal Revenue Service (RIRS) sealed off in April this year, the commission’s corporate headquarters in Port Harcourt over an outstanding tax sum of N50 billion through a court order. While the commission protested against the action, its case was weakened as it was acting on a compromised financial operational template that provided scant transparency even with respect to its founding NDDC Act 2000. While the Act under consideration provides that the commission produces an audited report of its operations not later than six months after the end of each year, such a report from the NDDC has remained largely in the terrain of the voodoo, as far as the public is concerned.
It is therefore for good measure that Governor Nyesom Wike conveyed the pain of the State from its unfair treatment by the commission, to its Managing Director, Professor Nelson Brambaifa during the latter’s visit to mend fences. Wike had raised the issue of the commission’s slips as including the failure to pay up on its counterpart funding obligations, in respect of the Mother and Child Hospital project in the state after the government had delivered on its end.
It is hoped that dividends from the current debt recovery exercise will benefit Rivers State in addressing some of the debts owed it by the NDDC.
MASSOB Locks Horns With IPOB Over Attack On Ekweremadu …Urges Arrest Of Perpetrators In Germany …Senators, Reps Seek Protection For Political Leaders Abroad …FG, PDP Condemn Attack By IPOB Members
The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has disagreed with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over the attack on Senator Ike Ekweremadu, last Saturday.
In a statement signed by its Director of Information, Edeson Samuel, yesterday, MASSOB stated that, “The leadership of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has condemned in its totality, the assault, physical attack and disrespectful actions of some Igbos against Senator Ike Ekweremadu in Nuremberg, Germany, which we later confirmed as members of IPOB in Germany through the affirmation of IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful.
“It is disheartening that some groups have turned the non-violent struggle for the actualisation of Biafra State into an abusive and systematic Gestapo against the supposed citizens of Biafra.
“The physical attack on Ike Ekweremadu by IPOB is not commendable. Igbo culture abhors disrespect on elders and persons in authoritative positions. If Ike Ekweremadu is sabotaging or has sabotaged Biafra struggle as alleged by IPOB, what meaningful and acceptable steps has IPOB taken to draw the attention of Ike Ekweremadu to the alleged degradation?
“MASSOB as a leading figure of current Biafra agitation advise other pro- Biafra groups, including IPOB that Igbo political leaders are not the major obstacle of our chances of achieving independence from the Nigerian state, the major hurdles militating against the freedom of Biafra people from Nigeria is non-cohesion and brotherhood among the leaders of leading pro-Biafra groups. The tendency of superiority complex on ideology and the spirit of lordship over others are the detrimental tendencies grossly affecting the freedom of Biafrans.
“Ike Ekweremadu and other perceived and alleged enemies of Biafra are not our major obstacle. IPOB can never actualise Biafra alone, neither MASSOB, LNC, BNC, BIM and others operating individually can achieve Biafra alone. Biafra will be more achievable when a strong coalition of MASSOB, IPOB, Lower Niger Congress, BNC, BIM and others from Niger Delta regions are established under a collegiate leadership.
“The tendency of grooming authoritarian leadership under any guise in Igbo land and Biafra in general will never be tolerated because the republican nature of Igbo man does not allow such authoritative and empirical rulership.
“MASSOB also condemns the directives to attack the governors of southeast, consciously attacking a governor will never give us Biafra but will continue sending our youths to untimely deaths because every attack on a governor will attract the trigger happy Hausa Fulani security agents in Igbo land to open fire on our defenceless youths. Tomorrow, they will say governors ordered the killings of IPOB members.
“MASSOB also apologized to Chief Ike Ekweremadu for the physical assault on his person at Germany during the Igbo traditional ceremony of iri ji. We admonished Senator Ike Ekweremadu to abreast the assault as a family affair between a father and his children. Hausa Fulanis and other enemies of Ndigbo are happy but we must shame them when they see you in a cordial relationship with your people.
“MASSOB calls and extend a hand of fellowship to IPOB led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, BIM led by Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, BNC led Alhaji Dokubo Asari and other pro Biafra groups to rally together in the true spirit of Biafra and defend Biafra land from the Fulani invaders and marauders. The era of propagandas and talking on radio/newspaper have gone, people’s opinions on social media will never give us Biafra. Let’s unite and confront our common enemy. Though our governors and other leaders are not assisting the Biafra struggle, we can engage them traditionally, not insulting them”, the statement added.
Also, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, condemned the violent attack on former Deputy President of the Senate in the Eighth Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, by some members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra.
Omo-Agege said this in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Yomi Odunuga, in Abuja, yesterday.
He said the dastardly act was not only an exportation of irrationality, but also an international affront against the image of the Igbos and Nigeria in general.
He expressed shock over the undeserved assault and called on law enforcement agencies in Germany to investigate and bring to book the perpetrators of the attack.
He said: “Sen. Ekweremadu honoured the invitation of patriotic Igbos in Germany who wanted him to deliver a keynote address at the event organised to commemorate the new yam festival.
“But some aggressively discourteous elements hijacked the effort to perpetrate a disgraceful assault that seeks to deepen the portrayal of members of the IPOB as enemies of democratic norms and values.
“What they did is not only a violent assault against the good image of the Igbo race across the world.
“It is also an aggressive attack against the traditional norms of a people known to be hardworking and respectful of meaningful contributions by leaders such as Ekweremadu.
“Such disappointing physical abuse also grossly disregards Ekweremadu’s democratic antecedents and his long-standing commitment to the cause of his people.
“Such criminal attack along with other anti-social attempt, to accuse, condemn and lynch anyone remains utterly condemnable and illegal.”
Omo-Agege said it was notwithstanding whether the attack took place on Nigerian or foreign soil, it was the “easiest invitation to anomie.”
However, miffed by the attack on the immediate past Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu in Nuremberg, Germany, the House of Representatives is contemplating a legislation that would protect politically exposed people abroad.
The Chairman, House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub made the disclosure in a statement he personally signed, yesterday, on the heels of the attack.
It would be recalled that Ekweremadu was attacked by suspected members of IPOB while participating in Iri Iji Festival of Igbo in the Diaspora.
Condemning in strong terms the assault, Yakub said that there were other civilized ways within a democratic setting to show grievances by any individuals or groups.
The federal lawmakers hinted the House upon resumption in September would thoroughly investigate the matter, urging the Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Maitama Tugger to immediately probe the issue with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book.
The statement read thus: “I, like most concerned Nigerians and others across the globe, have followed with utmost concern and worry about the treatment that was meted out on Senator Ike Ekweremadu in far away Nuremberg, Germany, where he had, on the invitation of his people, gone to attend the Second Igbo Cultural Festival of Iri Ji in that part of Europe as a Distinguished Guest of Honour.
“Sen. Ekweremadu, an accomplished scholar in the legal profession and political leader of high standing in society, is one of our longest-serving senators, who had also in the last twelve years until June this year held sway as the Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate. Before joining the Senate, he was also Secretary to the Enugu State Government and had before then served in various capacities in that state.
“Given the high personality profile and the public service record which Sen. Ekweremadu parades, it is unthinkable that any individual or group anywhere in the world, let alone his very own people in the Diaspora, who ought to know better, should contemplate and carry out the despicable public act of shame that was brought upon a well-respected national leader of Sen. Ekweremadu’s stature before the glare of the entire global community in Germany.
“I, therefore, in very strong terms, condemn in its entirety the action of the group of Igbo people, alleged to be members of the outlawed IPOB, that had attacked Sen. Ike Ekweremadu in Nuremberg, Germany on Saturday, August 17. I also wish to join other Nigerians and leaders to call on the Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Amb.Yusuf Maitama Tugger to make good his promise to investigate and bring to book everyone who was part of that dastardly assault on a serving national leader.
“On my part, I promise to lead the House Committee on Foreign Affairs which I currently chair, and, indeed, other members of the House, who have since yesterday continued to call in to express their indignation against and condemnation of the act, to move a motion on the floor of the House and to call for broader investigations on the matter with a view to decisively dealing with all those involved and seeking protection for the politically-exposed persons on foreign trips and assignments in foreign jurisdictions.
“While conceding that it is the right of any group or individual to protest against a perceived wrong done to them in every democratic set-up, like ours, but it goes without saying that there is a limit to the extent any protest can go. It ceases to be a protest, for instance, when those involved in such a protest begin to make attempts on life or endanger the rights of others to peaceful and lawful assembly as we saw in the case at Nuremberg, Germany. As law-abiding people, we must have recourse to civility and proper ways of doing things at all times.”
Similarly, the Chief Whip of the Ninth Senate, Dr Orji Kalu condemned the attack on the former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweramadu in Germany by some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
A video showing the assault on Ekweremadu by the group had gone viral across the various social media platforms.
Kalu, a two-time governor of Abia, in a statement issued by his Media Team, yesterday in Abuja, described the action of the group as uncivilised, unacceptable and barbaric.
He urged Igbo people to respect leaders at all levels, noting that the only way the South-East zone could be prosperous was to embrace dialogue, peace and unity.
Kalu, in the statement made available to newsmen, yesterday, also urged the Embassy of Nigeria in Germany, the German Government and appropriate authorities to bring the perpetrators of the act to book.
“After watching a viral video of the physical attack on former Deputy President of the Senate Sen. Ike Ekweramadu, I was not only disappointed but irritated and disturbed with the action of some members of IPOB.
“The assault on the senator is a slap on Igbo leaders regardless of age, party affiliation and religion,’’ Kalu said.
According to him, the perpetrators of the uncivilised act must face the wrath of the law.
“Sen. Ekweramadu is not only one of the Igbo leaders but also a prominent Nigerian and as such should be accorded due respect by all and sundry at home and abroad.
“For the South-East to move forward, the people of the region must embrace dialogue as a way of resolving pertinent issues and eschew violence.”
Kalu, who appealed to Igbo across the globe to be law-abiding and remain good ambassadors of Nigeria, urged Igbo groups to educate their members on the consequences of social vices.
Earlier, Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) condemned the attack on Senator Ike Ekweremadu at the 2nd Annual Igbo Cultural Festival held in Nuremberg, Germany.
In a statement in Abuja, the Chairman of NIDCOM, Mrs AbiKe Dabiri-Erewa, said that the incident was an embarrassment to the country.
“It is also shamefully pathetic that an event, which was nobly put together by the Ndi-Igbo community whose members make up the majority of Nigerians living in Germany, ended up in such a disgraceful manner,” she said.
Dabiri-Erewa noted that the event was to provide a forum for those in Diaspora and various stakeholders to network and facilitate better cooperation between German and Nigerian businesses.
She disclosed that some of the culprits who perpetrated the act had been apprehended.
Dabiri-Erewa called on the German government and law enforcement agencies to ensure that there are consequences for the actions of the culprits.
She also appealed to Nigerians to be of good behaviour wherever they find themselves; as such unruly incidents tarnish the image of the country.
In a statement, last Saturday, Ekweremadu confirmed that he was physically assaulted by some members of the proscribed IPOB in Nuremberg, Germany.
Enweremadu confirmed the attack in a statement released by his Media Assistant, Uche Anichukwu in Abuja.
Reacting, the senator representing Abia-South Senatorial District, Enyinnaya Abaribe condemned the attack on the former deputy Senate president, Dr Ike Ekweremadu by members identified as IPOB.
Abaribe, who along with two other sureties bailed Nnamdi Kanu, frowned at the incident, noting that it was un-Igbo for IPOB members in Germany to treat Ekweremadu that way.
His words, “Obviously this is not how to repay a man, an outstanding leader of men, an unpretentious Igbo leader.
“He has given his all even going as far as deploying his means to arrange for the bail of Nnamdi Kanu, not minding the repercussions to his illustrious political career.
“It is unfortunate. The perpetrators of the attack should know that as the Igbo, we respect elders and reverence our leaders.
“The unwarranted attack is not the character of the Igbo. This is un-Igbo.
“It is most worrisome and even inconceivable that the attackers will choose an auspicious occasion where our people are celebrating and showcasing our rich culture to exhibit such unbecoming and condemnable conduct in the name of agitation.
“No, that was not agitation, no right thinking human will identify with such behaviour.
“Yes, Nigeria is going through a horrendous phase, which is a fault line that her leaders, particularly we the Igbo leaders are engaging others to find a lasting solution to.
“Resorting to mob mentality and venting the spleen on our leaders rather creates a vacuum that will leave our people helpless and confused in the circumstance”, he said.
Also speaking, Senator Shehu Sani, said that IPOB spanked the wrong horse with the wrong whip on the wrong track with the attack on the former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.
Sani on his Twitter handle said: “Ike; IPOB spanked the wrong horse with the wrong whip on the wrong track.
“The attack on Senator Ekweremadu in Germany stands unreservedly condemned.
“Whatever is the political or philosophical agenda of the people that attacked him, the strategy of physical assault or violence cannot lead them to success.”
A 64-second video about the attack had gone viral on the social media earlier on Saturday.
In the video, Ekweremadu was seen being violently questioned over his alleged conspiracy with the Federal Government to proscribe the IPOB in the South-East and killing several of its followers.
There were initial speculations on the veracity of the video where the senator was attacked with eggs by the irate IPOB members.
The Senator who also gave an account of the event on his social media handle, @iamekweremdu, however, assured that he was safe.
He said: “I attended the Second Annual Cultural Festival and Convention organised by Ndi-Igbo Germany in Nurnberg today (Saturday) where I was billed to give a keynote address along with the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, who, however could not make it eventually.
“I was given a resounding welcome by Ndigbo in Germany and everything went smoothly until some men, who identified themselves as IPOB members stormed the venue and began to complain about the killings in the South-East, stressing that there would be no Igbo event at the venue.
“I tried to engage them, but when they became unruly, I had to leave the venue. The organisers also invited the police, and I was accompanied out of the venue.
“Much as I am disappointed in their conduct, especially as I am one of the persons, who have spoken up on justice for Ndigbo, the Python Dance, judicial killings in Igbo land, and elsewhere both on the floor of the Senate and in my written and personal engagements with the Presidency and the media as well as rallied the South-East Senate Caucus to secure Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s release with Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe taking him on bail to douse tension in the South-East, I nevertheless do not hold this to heart against them, for they know not what they do.
“I have received thousands of solidarity calls and messages from well-meaning Ndigbo. I want to assure them that I am hail and hearty. I have also spoken with the Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar.”
Meanwhile, the former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose and Peoples Democratic Party stalwart and ex-minister Chief Femi Fani-Kayode also condemned the attack on Senator Ike Ekweremadu.
Fayose said the attack on Ekweremadu was an assault against the Igbos and Nigerians in general, adding that “Igbo touts” demonstrated that pigs have no value for gold.’
He said: “Attackers of Ekweremadu, a defender of democracy who symbolizes courage and decency, are miscreants who don’t deserve a place in a civilized society”.
Fani-Kayode said “What happened to my friend and brother Sen. Ike Ekweremadu in Nuremberg, Germany at the hands of IPOB is an eye-opener and clear signal to every political leader in southern Nigeria! The people of the south are getting angry and you either stand up and defend them or stand aside!”
The National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South-East zone, Chief Austin Umahi, condemned the attack on Senator Ike Ekweremadu by suspected members of the proscribed IPOB in Nurnberg, Germany.
Umahi made this known in a statement signed and forwarded to newsmen at the weekend in Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State.
He frowned at the action of the group against Ekweremadu whom he said has been on the forefront of the struggle against the marginalization of Ndi-Igbo in the Nigerian Federation.
The zonal chairman said he was surprised that some individuals could hide under the name of the proscribed IPOB to attack Ekweremadu after all his efforts as the leader of South-East Senate Caucus in the 8th Senate to secure the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the self acclaimed leader of the group, from detention.
He said for Ekweremadu to have travelled to far away Nurnberg in Germany to attend the second annual festival and convention organized by Ndi-Igbo resident there, was a demonstration of his undying love for Ndi-Igbo which he has been exhibiting over the years.
Umahi urged Ekweremadu not to be discouraged by the attack; but see it as one of the many sacrifices he has to pay in pursuit for justice and better treatment for Ndi-Igbo both within and outside the country.
He also called for the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of the dastardly act to serve as a deterrent to others.
“I advised any individual or group that has any genuine reason to agitate, to do so, through the South-East Governors Forum, the Ohanaeze Ndi-igbo and through other legitimate means within the Nigerian federation; rather than resorting to self help” he stated.
Responding to criticism on the IPOB action, the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday, described the attack on the former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, in Nuremberg, Germany, as a ‘courageous act’.
Reacting in his official Twitter page, Kanu said the attack was a polite warning.
He tweeted, “the courageous act by IPOB at Nürnberg, Germany, is a polite warning to those engaged in selling our collective interest to Fulani caliphate. Nwodo, Igbo governors are warned.”
The IPOB explained that the attack serves as a warning to Nnia Nwodo, Dave Umahi, Okezie Ikpeazu, Willie Obiano and others to stay away from any public event abroad unless they want to be humiliated.
Wike Seeks Clerics, Monarchs’ Support On Security …Calls For Unity Amongst Christians
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that with greater collaboration with the church, members of the society and traditional rulers, the new security architecture of the state will attain greater success.
Speaking during the first session of the Fourth Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Evo in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, yesterday, Wike said that successes have been recorded since the state government launched ‘Operation Sting’.
He said: “With robust collaboration with the church, society and traditional rulers, we will win the fight against insecurity.
“The church should also support our efforts in crime fighting. The church should continue to pray for the administration to achieve greater success in the fight to promote security.
“Beyond prayers, church members should also provide information to the state security council and security services on the activities of criminal elements. This will help in tackling insecurity”.
Represented by his Chief of Staff, Engr Chukwuemeka Woke, the governor urged members of the society to support the Rivers State Government to improve security, which will enhance investments in the state.
He said: “Once we achieve better security, more investments will come to the state. These investments will translate to jobs for our people”.
Wike thanked the Anglican Dioceses in Rivers State for the Thanksgiving Service they held for his re-election on July 7, 2019, and thanked the Christian community for their support.
Anglican Bishop of Evo Diocese, Rt Rev Innocent Ordu thanked Wike for his consistent support for the church.
“The governor has done so well for us. He has supported the church in diverse ways. The diocese owes it a duty to always support the state government in prayers”, he said.
Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Mr Solomon Eke expressed the appreciation of Obio/Akpor people for the governor’s support to the Evo Diocese.
He assured the Rivers State governor that the people of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area will provide the needed support to ensure the success of ‘Operation Sting’.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has called on Christians to work in unity for the growth of the faith.
Wike also regretted the level of disunity among Christian denominations, saying that it was hindering the expansion of the church.
He spoke during a courtesy visit by Baba Aladura and Prelate of The Eternal Sacred Order of Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide, Dr David Bob-Manuel, Moses Orimolade IX, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Friday.
He said:”Let me appeal to Christians that the time has come when we have to work as a body.
“There are too many divisions in the faith. Look at the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Rivers State; it has been divided into factions. This is not necessary. We cannot be the body of Christ and we are not work together.
“Working as a team will make the church grow faster than it is doing right now”.
Wike assured the Christian community that his administration would continue to support them, adding that the support was borne out of the fact that Rivers State is a Christian state.
He reiterated that there was no gain in youths becoming cultists, and urged the church to work with the Rivers State Government to discourage cultism.
“There is no gain in joining cult groups. Cultism does not pay. We need to continue talking to our youths on the need to shun cultism”, he added.
Wike congratulated the Baba Aladura on his emergence as the leader of Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide, explaining that Rivers people were proud of him.
Earlier, the Baba Aladura; Dr David Bob-Manuel, commended the Rivers State governor for his consistent support for the Christian community.
The Prelate of The Eternal Sacred Order of Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide congratulated the Rivers State governor on his victories at the poll and the tribunal, urging him to use his second term to consolidate on his first term achievements.
“Your achievements in the state are monumental. Your effort to address insecurity in the state through the launch of ‘Operation Sting’ is quite commendable.
“You have left your footprints in the sands of time. God will grant you the enablement”, he stressed.
He said that he was in Rivers State for the International Youth Conference of the church, which would attract 7,000 youths from across the world, adding that this year’s event was the first time the church was holding the programme outside Lagos.
El-Zakzaky’s Dramatic Return From India Raises More Dust …FG Wants Me Dead, Kirikiri Prison Better Than Indian Hospital -El-Zakzaky …He’s Unruly, India Willing To Send Him Back, FG Claims
Barely 96 hours after landing in New Delhi for medical treatment, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem el-Zakzaky, has reportedly discharged himself from the Medenta Hospital and may likely return to Nigeria, today.
The President, Media Forum of IMN, Ibrahim Musa, said that El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, who were airborne as at the time of speaking with our correspondent, yesterday evening, left New Delhi around 5:00 p.m. Nigerian time, heading back to the country.
Musa, in a statement, blamed the Federal Government for scuttling the IMN leader’s planned treatment.
He said, “Following lack of a breakthrough in the impasse that ensued in the treatment in New Delhi of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, it is now confirmed that the Sheikh is on his way back to Abuja.
“In a video message sent through his office, the Sheikh said it was decided that they will be taken to the airport to be flown back to Nigeria.
“He has left Delhi by 17:00 Nigerian time.”
He prayed that “may that be the best option in the circumstances.”
The group added, “The Nigerian government’s interference and scuttling of the whole process rather than supervision as ordered by the court is the direct cause of the impasse.
“The government never wanted the medical leave in the first place, and did whatever to stop it by all means possible,” Musa alleged.
The Federal Government had earlier refuted El-Zakzaky’s allegations, stating that he attempted to violate the conditions of his treatment by making unreasonable demands, including insisting on lodging in a five-star hotel in New Delhi with free access to “all manner of visitors.”
Earlier, the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, yesterday, had condemned Federal Government’s claims that he was unruly in India.
It would be recalled that the Federal Government had claimed that the leader of IMN had refused treatment from those he called “unknown doctors” put in place to treat him in India.
The Shiites leader insisted he wanted to be treated by those booked to treat him before he and his wife left Nigeria.
However, the IMN leader, in a short statement, yesterday, said, “I have heard that the Nigerian authorities have issued some statements which are laced with lies.
“It is up to people to agree with me or with the government’s version of the story.”
But the Federal Government had apologized to India for what it termed El-Zakzaky’s “unruly behaviour” in the country.
A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Grace Isu Gekpe, said that the cleric refused to subject himself to preliminary medical checks after state officials resisted his pressure to hand-over his International Passport to him.
It states: “He also demanded free movement and access to visitors of all kinds, and also requested to be allowed to check into a 5-Star Hotel instead of being admitted in the hospital.
“That request was rejected on the ground that he came into the country for medicals, and not as a tourist, especially with the Visa issued on medical grounds and not for tourism.”
Meanwhile, there was mild drama at the Medanta Hospital, New Delhi, India, yesterday, as leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat, refused to be treated by those he described as unknown doctors deployed to treat them, saying they were different from those engaged for their treatment before they departed Nigeria.
El-Zakzaky, who spoke through an audio recording, also alleged that the condition at the Indian hospital he was taken to was worse than Kirikiri prisons.
The Shi’ites leader and his wife arrived in India last Tuesday for treatment, following the ruling of Kaduna State High Court.
This is even as his group, IMN, yesterday called on the Federal Government to allow the personal doctors of the El-Zakzakys to take over their medical care. In the audio recording, El-Zakzaky accused the Federal Government of frustrating his medical treatment in India.
Speaking in Hausa, he said the situation at the hospital in India was “pathetic and worrisome,” alleging that the management of Medanta Hospital, New Delhi, had been threatened not to admit him for treatment.
He said: “The hospital officials received us well, they told us that they parked two ambulance vehicles to deceive the crowd while taking us out of the airport through another way, saying it was for our own safety.
“On getting to the hospital, we were placed under tighter security worse than what we witnessed in Nigeria. We are currently more confined than when we were in Nigeria, worse than a prison setting.
“Contrary to what was agreed before our arrival that our own personal doctors would supervise this treatment, they’ve changed the arrangement. So, we objected receiving treatment from strange doctors without the supervision of our own trusted physicians.”
However, hours later, the hospital, according to the Islamic Human Rights Commission, agreed to the request of Sheikh El-Zakzaky to use known and appointed doctors for his treatment.
Speaking further, the Shi’ites leader had said: ‘’Right now, we are in the city of New Delhi in India. Like you all know, we came here for medical treatment due to some ailments that I and my wife, Zeenat, have been suffering from.
‘’There is a bullet in Zeenat’s body and there is also the need for her to get her two knee caps replaced, among other ailments.
“On my own part, there are also particles of bullets that were broken into pieces in my eyes, hands and thighs which have been poisonous to my body.
“I think what they are supposed to do first of all is to extract these bullets of which I know the surgery cannot be done in Nigeria, hence the reason for my referral abroad.
‘’Second, the poison needs to be extracted from my body, some of which they said is in my bones and they said the surgery will take some time.
‘’I also have problems with my eyes. Since the second surgery, my eyes have been weak and I was also advised to travel to India for surgery.
“We were happy because we know that by coming here, we’ll get a befitting hospital that will perform the surgery. The medical advice to come to this hospital, which they called Mendata, was given to us by some foreign doctors that visited us in Nigeria and that was why we requested to be brought to this hospital.
“While in Nigeria, we got information that the United States Embassy had given instruction that we shouldn’t be accepted in this hospital. We also heard that they obeyed the order and said they won’t accept us, so we were even thinking of going elsewhere in India but were later informed that the order had been lifted.
“We then proceeded to India. On our arrival, we were received by the hospital staff from the airport and they escorted us down to the hospital. His fans at the airport
‘’While on our way from the airport to the hospital in an ambulance, the staff of the hospital were narrating how some people besieged the airport just to see us before proceeding to the hospital, but they (the hospital) tricked them by keeping two ambulances at the location where my supporters were waiting and drove us out in another ambulance at a different location.
‘’They also said another set of people besieged the hospital just to see our arrival but they decided to use an alternative entrance to the hospital because they were trying to avert stampede.
‘’When we got here, a staff of the Nigerian Embassy told us they had already assembled, with the staff of this hospital and security operatives discussing on what to do when we arrive. They later took us to an Indian security outfit that is even more sophisticated than the one we were kept in Nigeria.
“Back home in Nigeria, they agreed that nobody should take us to any other hospital but we got to realise that the doctors they brought to us were there just to give advice. We then told them we won’t allow any other doctor, aside from our trusted doctors, to attend to us so they don’t do to us what they couldn’t do with their bullets in Nigeria.
“All that we have seen here have shown that there is no trust, they just brought us here for another detention. I have been in detention for many years but I’ve never seen this kind of security that I’m seeing here. Even at the door of my hospital room, there are many heavily armed security personnel waiting.
“They didn’t even allow me to go to the next room, I started asking myself that all these while I have been in detention, I have never seen this type. Even if I’m in the cell, they usually lock us up around 9 p.m. and open the cell around 7 a.m. and they allowed us to go anywhere we want in the area we are. “
“It will not be possible for us to come out of detention just to get medical attention and now find ourselves in another form of detention. We won’t submit ourselves to people we don’t trust. There is a need for us to go back home since it has been agreed that we should travel out to get medical attention and India is not a place we can trust.
‘’There are other countries that have volunteered to take care of our treatment, including Malaysia, Indonesia and Turkey. We can choose from among these three.”
Meanwhile, a member of the Islamic Human Rights Commission, IHRC, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the attitude of the Indian government has portrayed El-Zakzaky as a common criminal when no court in Nigeria has convicted him.
He said the Indian government had given El-Zakzaky an ultimatum to leave Indian soil if he refused to receive treatment from unknown doctors billed to treat him.
He said: “I just received very worrying news from the Indian government that ultimatum has been given to the leader of IMN, to leave India if he does not agree to the doctors specified to treat him. It is extremely bad the way he is treated.
“Under the current situation, it seems he has no choice than to go back to Nigeria. He has been given some hours to respond to their ultimatum. This, to me, is totally unacceptable by any standard.
“This is a man that has not been found guilty of anything, to the extent that in his own country, the highest court has granted him permission to be treated.
‘’The Indian government, by its behaviour, depicts Sheikh El-Zakzaky as a common criminal. This is really outrageous and those who stand for justice should please respond.”
But in a statement, Grace Gekpe, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, said the IMN leader had violated the terms under which the court allowed him to travel. Gekpe said he demanded to have his passport and sought free movement, adding that he wanted to receive visitors and also made a request to be checked into a 5-star hotel. She said he had behaved so badly that the Indian authorities were willing to return him to Nigeria.
Her statement read: “The court on August 5, 2019, granted Sheikh Ibraheem EL-Zakzaky leave to travel to India for medical treatment. Consequently, the government and its relevant agencies took steps to comply with the Order.
“In line with the court order, El-Zakzaky was approved to embark on the trip with state officials and his choice to be accompanied by his aides and personal doctors was not opposed by the government.
“On August 12, 2019, he and other members of the entourage went to India via Dubai. It is to be noted that El-Zakzaky particularly chose Medanta Hospital, India. However, on reaching Dubai, El-Zakzaky began to display ulterior motives against laid down procedures.
“He requested that his passport be handed over to him but the state officials would not budge to his pressure. The situation became worse in India as he refused to subject himself to preliminary medical checks. ‘’
In addition, he demanded free movement and access to visitors of all kinds as well as requested to be allowed to check into a 5-star hotel instead of being admitted in the hospital. ‘’
The request was refused on the ground that he came into the country for medicals and not as a tourist (more so that his visa was issued on medical grounds and not for tourism).
He also demanded that police protection be withdrawn from him by the Indian authorities.
“Against medical ethics and standard practice, he requested to nominate doctors of his choice to join the ones tasked by Medanta Hospital to perform medical treatment on him and his wife. This created a stalemate, which the hospital insisted that he would not dictate to it on the choice of medical personnel to carry the required medical treatment.
‘’Frustrated by his antics, the Indian authorities have expressed willingness to return him to Nigeria with immediate effect. This is on the account that they will not allow him to use their country to internationalise his group’s activities.
El-Zakzaky “Against this background, the Nigerian government wishes to commend the stand of the Indian government as well as apologise to her for the unruly behaviour of El-Zakzaky.
“Similarly, the attention of the public and indeed the international community is hereby drawn to these unfortunate developments.
“The government also wishes to use this opportunity to affirm its readiness to undertake the prosecution of El-Zakzaky through the due process if and when he is returned to the country. On this note, his foul cry that he is being held in circumstances worse than he was in Nigeria should be disregarded.’’
India denies detaining El-Zakzaky, wife, meanwhile, the Indian High Commission in Nigeria has denied detaining El-Zakzaky, stating that there was no condition or ultimatum to the patient.
In a series of tweets from its official Twitter handle @india_nigeria, the High Commission assured that medical treatment is provided to consenting patients.
The tweets read: “Please be assured that medical treatment at reputed Indian hospitals is provided to consenting patients, as per medical norms. Protocol and safety steps are taken as necessary. There is no condition or ultimatum by India.”
It also denied reports that Indian police and security services were collaborating with Nigerian security services to place, El-Zakzaky, the Shi’ite leader in custody.
The mission added: “Such reports are not true. India has always been responsive to humanitarian requests. Medical treatment request was received from both El-Zakzaky and the Government of Nigeria, and we readily agreed. No other connotation should be attached to the matter.”
Meanwhile, the Federal Government has said that the Indian authorities have expressed willingness to return the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) back to Nigeria with immediate effect for fear of his internationalising his group’s activities in the country.
The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Culture, Grace Isu Gekpe, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja.
She said El-Zakzaky’s cry that he is being held in circumstances worse than he was in Nigeria should be disregarded because since arriving in India as he refused to subject himself to preliminary medical checks.
“The court on 5th August, 2019, granted Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky leave to travel to India for medical treatment. Consequently, the government and its relevant agencies took steps to comply with the order.
“In line with the court order, El-Zakzaky was approved to embark on the trip with state officials and his choice to be accompanied by his aides and personal Doctors was not opposed by the government.
“On 12th August, 2019, he and other members of the entourage went to India via Dubai. It is to be noted that El-Zakzaky particularly chose Medanta Hospital, India. However, on reaching Dubai, El-Zakzaky began to display ulterior motives against laid down procedures.
