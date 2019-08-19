‘Lagos Ports Are Not Congested’

The Committee on Youth Mobilisation and Sensitisation (CYMS) has called on the Federal Government to tackle issues of insecurity in the country in order to boost direct foreign investment.

The Director General, CYMS,Mr Obinna Nwaka, made the call when the group appeared on a Personality Interview Programme of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Forum, yesterday in Abuja.

Nwaka said foreign investors would not come to invest their money in an environment that is not secured, because of uncertainty of re-cupping their investments.

According to him, every good business person prefers a predictable and serene environment to invest their money.

He said the government must do all it could to ensure that the country was seen to be peaceful by the international community to boost the confidence of those willing to invest in the country.

Nwaka while speaking on issues affecting youths in the country, said that unemployment was critical and must also be tackled by the government.

He advised that the government should ensure that all its agencies undergoing recruitment should provide a level playing ground for all citizens, so that the people who are qualified could be given employment.

“They should not hijack it from above and they should allow the Federal Character Commission, the Senate, the Ministry of Employment, Labour and Productivity to also be part of the recruitment processes.

“With this, people who deserve to be employed will be employed, people who have the passion to serve in the military or para-military will be given opportunity to serve in the military.

“Not people who don’t have the passion but because they have a godfather in the government, after giving them the employment they stay back at home they don’t go to the war front,” he said.

He said the issue of ‘godfatherism’ should be eradicated from recruitment and every citizen should be given the same opportunity to show their capability in any job.

Nwaka said that President Muhammadu Buhari should endeavour to put someone with detail knowledge of agriculture to serve as the minister.

He said this was because agriculture seems to be the only sector for now that could ensure adequate employment for young people.

The group leader added that the young people are now willing to make themselves relevant in the agricultural sector.

“So, these fundamental issues, security, and ensuring a level playing ground in recruitment processes and agriculture are very crucial.

” If the Federal Government can look into these three key issues, I believe the level of unemployment and crimes will reduce in this country.