Oil & Energy
HOSTCOM Tasks FG On Oil Blocks’ Allocation
A body known as the Host Communities Of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM) has stated that the pursuit of the rights of the people of oil and gas host communities will continue to be its top priority.
National Chairman of the body, Dr Mike Emuh who disclosed this in Port Harcourt, recently said the Federal Government should allocate oil blocks to indigenes of the Niger Delta region, noting that such operational rights will give the people of the host communities a sense of active participation in the oil and gas industry as well as address the issues of underdevelopement in the Niger Delta.
The chairman said the body will remain committed to the agitation of the denied rights of the people as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution as amended.
He decried a situation where the leaders of the Niger Delta were conspicuously denied ownership of oil blocks, while billions of dollars are being carted away from the region.
Emuh also said that the body was agitating for the control of pipeline surveillance in the Niger Delta, noting that HOSTCOM was working with the federal government to ensure that peace reign in the Niger Delta region.
He added that only the presence of peace in the region can attract direct foreign investment and bring sustainable development in the area.
“The presence of gun boats will scare people. Road blocks will scare foreign investors and technical partners. HOSTCOM is creating the enabling environment for relative peace and development to reign in the Niger Delta.
He called on the federal government to live up to the agreement it signed with the body which include,the payment of gas flare penalty levy directly to HOSTCOM, allocation of Oil pipeline surveillance contract to HOSTCOM with every community mandated to secure the pipelines passing through its territory, payment of 13 percent derivation to the host communities and the issuing of licences for modular refineries and gas plants to the host communities.
He regretted that the peace accord signed with the federal government is yet to yield expected dividends through the provision of jobs and economic empowerment of the teeming youths of the region.
The HOSTCOM national chairman appealled to President Muhammadu Buhari to give priority attention to the development of the Niger Delta in the interest of equity in Nigeria, noting that the region has contributed so much for the development of the country.
He called on the federal government to declare a state of emergency in the development of the Niger Delta by embarking on massive infrastructural and human capacity development in the area.
Taneh Beemene
Oil & Energy
Motorists Want NNPC Mega Filling Station In Bori
Motorists plying the Ogoni axis in Rivers State have urged the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC) and the Department of Petroleum Resources, (DPR) to make real their promise of establishing at least one of the mega filling stations in Bori, headquarters of Khana Local Government Area to give the people access to the facility.
Some of the motorists and residents of Bori who spoke with The Tide said the absence of the NNPC filling station in Bori has made them to continue to suffer exploitation in the hands of private filling station owners who inflates their prices at will.
A commercial motorist, Mr Paul Ndeemua who spoke with our reporters said motorists plying the Bori route were excited when they heared of plans by government to build a mega filling station in Bori, but they were surprised that there was no trace of the project in Bori long after the plan was made public through the media chat.
He said: “ We commercial motorists operating within the Bori axis were happy when we learnt sometime ago that the government was going to build mega filling station in Bori like other parts of the state were they are located, but it’s unfortunate that almost three years after the plan was announced, nothing has happened. I want to use this opportunity to call on the NNPC and the DPR to fulfill their promise by building the filling station in Bori. The project will go a long way to help commercial motorists in the area, especially in terms of access to products.”
Another commercial motorist, Mr Akanimo Udosen who spoke with The Tide also decried the conspicuous absence of the NNPC Mega Filling Station in Bori despite its location in other places.
Resident of Bori also called on the Government to build a mega filling station in Bori to serve the people of the area. Apart from assess to petroleum products, the student said the project will also give a face lift to Bori.
He called on the Rivers State Government and stakeholders in ogoni to address the rising challenges of insecurity in Khana LGA to attract investment in the area.
Taneh Beemene
Oil & Energy
PPPRA To Audit Infrastructure In Downstream Oil Sector
The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) says it will commence a comprehensive audit and survey of downstream oil and gas logistic facilities in the country.
Mr Abdulkadir Saidu, PPPRA executive secretary, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja last Saturday.
He said that the state of infrastructure in the downstream of the Nigerian oil and gas sector largely was a reflection of profitability and proficiency of the market.
He added that the aim of the audit was to assess the state, adequacy and identify the infrastructure gap in the sector.
“ The PPPRA recognises that the state of infrastructure in the downstream requires constant assessment to ensure uninterrupted supply of products in addition to providing up to date data for operation in the sector.
“Oil and gas processing, storage and distribution facilities, jetties downstream and pipelines, retail outlets for oil and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) will be the focus of the survey.
“ The audit also aimed at assessing the impact of government policy and regulation on the sector’s operating environment and viability, with a view to addressing identified loopholes,” he said
According to him, the exercise, which is expected to commence in the second half of 2019, is a long awaited exercise by operators and other stakeholders.
He noted that the outcome of the exercise would contribute to policy formulation and impact investment decision-making by investors.
Saidu said that the management of the PPPRA would champion the exercise, noting that it was in furtherance of the reform programme of Mr President in the oil sector.
“All oil and gas depot owners, marketers, retail outlets and LPG plant owners are stakeholders in this exercise.
“The ultimate objective of which is to enhance the commercial viability of the sector and improve its level of attractiveness as investment capital destination of choice for would-be investors.
“We therefore wish to solicit the cooperation and support of all stakeholders in ensuring its success,” he said.
Oil & Energy
NNPC, NOSDRA Move To Check Oil Spills
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) say they would partner to check the incidences of oil spill across the country.
Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Malam Mele Kyari made this known when he received the Director-General of NOSDRA, Mr Idris Musa at the NNPC Towers in Abuja on Wednesday.
In a statement signed by Mr Ndu Ughamadu, the spokesman for the corporation, Kyari said that as a national oil company, the NNPC pipelines, flow stations and assets across the country were jointly owned by the federation.
He maintained that the corporation produces crude oil to maintain a balance sheet for the nation.
“We have taken a number of steps to stem oil spill by deploying technology in order to make sure that whenever there is an oil spill incidence, it is contained almost immediately.
“We contain the incidences of oil theft, pipeline vandalism and acts of saboteurs and we intend to bring it to the barest minimum,” he said.
Kyari noted that the NNPC operated both crude oil and petroleum products pipelines, adding that the corporation was collaborating with its partners to curb incidences of oil spill in its areas of operations.
He said the corporation would also forge closer ties with NOSDRA to proactively forestall oil spill in areas that were prone to incessant incidences.
Earlier, Musa said the agency was prepared to partner the NNPC in mitigating oil spill in all areas of its operations.
He added that the partnership would ensure a good operating environment for the operators and the communities.
He added that breaking of petroleum products pipelines did not provide food, water and good environment for the people.
Trending
-
Politics3 days ago
Guber Aspirtant Wants Electorate To Vote Credible Candidates
-
Politics3 days ago
NASS Ready To Work For Nigerians -Lawan
-
Sports3 days ago
I Never Felt Supported By Women In Sport – Semenya
-
Sports4 days ago
Enugu Grassroots Football Managers Call For Sponsorship
-
Politics3 days ago
Group Moves To Promote Women’s Participation In Politics
-
Business3 days ago
AfDB Gets $20m Investment For Energy Inclusion
-
Niger Delta4 days ago
Okowa Wants FG To Resuscitate Warri Port
-
Sports4 days ago
Nigeria ‘ll Feature In Male, Female Events, Handball -Tech Director