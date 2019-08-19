DPR Seals Nine Petrol Stations In Bayelsa

Motorists plying the Ogoni axis in Rivers State have urged the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC) and the Department of Petroleum Resources, (DPR) to make real their promise of establishing at least one of the mega filling stations in Bori, headquarters of Khana Local Government Area to give the people access to the facility.

Some of the motorists and residents of Bori who spoke with The Tide said the absence of the NNPC filling station in Bori has made them to continue to suffer exploitation in the hands of private filling station owners who inflates their prices at will.

A commercial motorist, Mr Paul Ndeemua who spoke with our reporters said motorists plying the Bori route were excited when they heared of plans by government to build a mega filling station in Bori, but they were surprised that there was no trace of the project in Bori long after the plan was made public through the media chat.

He said: “ We commercial motorists operating within the Bori axis were happy when we learnt sometime ago that the government was going to build mega filling station in Bori like other parts of the state were they are located, but it’s unfortunate that almost three years after the plan was announced, nothing has happened. I want to use this opportunity to call on the NNPC and the DPR to fulfill their promise by building the filling station in Bori. The project will go a long way to help commercial motorists in the area, especially in terms of access to products.”

Another commercial motorist, Mr Akanimo Udosen who spoke with The Tide also decried the conspicuous absence of the NNPC Mega Filling Station in Bori despite its location in other places.

Resident of Bori also called on the Government to build a mega filling station in Bori to serve the people of the area. Apart from assess to petroleum products, the student said the project will also give a face lift to Bori.

He called on the Rivers State Government and stakeholders in ogoni to address the rising challenges of insecurity in Khana LGA to attract investment in the area.

Taneh Beemene