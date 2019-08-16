Featured
PDP, Experts Condemn Buhari’s Ban On Food Import …Say It’s Plot To Punish Nigerians
The Soil Science Society of Nigeria (SSSN) says Federal Government’s outright banning of food importation will lead to inflation and further impoverish the masses.
The President of the society, Prof. Bashir Raji, said this while reacting to the recent pronouncement of President Muhammadu Buhari, that Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) should not give “a cent’’ to importation of food.
In a telephone interview with newsmen, yesterday, he described the move as “a right policy, right timing but wrong approach.’’
It would be recalled that Buhari had, last Tuesday, in Daura, Katsina State, directed the CBN to stop providing foreign exchange for importation of food into the country with the steady improvement in agricultural production and attainment of full food security.
He said the foreign reserve would be conserved and utilised strictly for diversification of the economy, and not for encouraging more dependence on foreign food import bills.
The country had achieved food security, and for physical security, “we are not doing badly,’’ the President had said.
But Raji, who emphasised that the policy would be good if properly articulated, however, advised that the president should put into consideration the nation’s food production as well as consumption.
The don specifically noted that the country required about eight million tonnes of rice annually, adding that “currently, the country is producing just about 3.7million tones.’’
Raji decried that the country was not meeting up to 50 per cent of its needs.
“With the outright ban, there is no way the country can meet up with the required 50 per cent in one year,’’ he said.
He suggested that the Federal Government embark on the ban gradually over the next five years putting in place incentives and measurable targets to ensure that the 50 per cent shortfall was met during the period.
“But now the way was going, definitely there will be a lot of inflation, there will be high prices and considering the economy at the moment a lot of people will suffer.
“The president must have been fed the impression that because of the drop in the importation of rice through our ports, the rice we consumed in this country is produce locally which is not true.
“There is a lot of increase in the production of rice locally but there has been increasing smuggling from neighbouring countries which eventually ends up in Nigeria to complement what is produce locally.
“The policy if properly articulated will be beneficial on the long run but is quite clear that we still rely a lot on importation of food and outright banning is likely to bring about inflation.
“It will also bring about pressure on the black or parallel foreign exchange market and high cost of food, especially rice.
“We don’t import yam, we don’t import cassava, beans and we don’t actually import most of our staple food; the ones we import are basically rice maybe wheat, milk, sugar and some of the exotic foods.
“Unless we can produce one and a half times what we required, it will not be a good decision to ban outright importation of food, especially now that a lot of people are suffering economically,” Raji said.
The SSSN president decried that a lot of populace were currently not eating local rice as it ought to be due to series of complaints. He however advised the Federal Government to give incentives in terms of free seeds of the varieties to enable people to eat locally produced rice.
Raji urged the government to consider issues regarding production and processing by buying some of these medium scale processing mills and giving them to cooperative farmers at 50 per cent discount.
“Government should give incentives in terms of input and processing so that the rice can meet the standard required by the people.
“Such incentives will go a long way in assisting the country to meet the required target of rice production and consumption in the next five years before banning importation,” he said.
Raji pledged the readiness of the society to work with the Federal Government to ensure that land degradation and climate change mitigation safeguards were put in place following the envisaged massive farming activities the policy might generate.
In the same token, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, described President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), not to release forex for the purpose of food importation as a move by the Presidency and the All Progressives Congress to punished and further impoverish Nigerians.
The PDP said the directive would worsen food scarcity, “exacerbate the already harsh economic situation and the general depression, frustration, resentment and despair in our country under President Buhari’s watch.”
In a statement issued by party’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, the PDP said rather than formulating and implementing policies to make life suitable for Nigerians; the APC-led government is taking pleasure in inflicting more pains to its citizens.
The statement read: “It is indeed appalling that instead of bringing solutions to the depreciating living conditions in our nation, President Buhari is rather imposing more suffering by ordering the removal of subsidy on food even when it is manifestly clear that he had failed on all fronts to achieve any level of food security despite the huge resources available to his administration.
“The party says by the directive, the Buhari-led Presidency and the APC have again demonstrated their insensitivity towards millions of Nigerians who are already suffering from acute hunger and starvation due to severe food shortage and high prices brought by President Buhari’s misrule.
“The PDP states strongly that Nigerians do not, in any way, deserve such suffering being foisted on them by such directive on food.
‘Such situation will only breed further despondency among our citizens, heighten our security challenges and put more pressure on compatriots, many of who, in the face of suffering occasioned by APC misrule, are resorting to suicide and slavery mission as options.”
The party counselled that instead of removing subsidy on food and putting more suffering on Nigerians, President Buhari should cut the “billions of naira being wasted on luxuries in his Presidency and free the funds for the welfare of the masses.
“Furthermore, the PDP urges President Buhari to recover the over N14 trillion siphoned by APC interests under his administration including the stolen N9 trillion detailed in the leaked NNPC memo and channel the resources towards food security for Nigerians.
“The PDP states that it is a complete disservice to Nigerians for the government to place restrictive directives on food for the masses, while interests condoned by the same administration are frittering our common patrimony.
“The PDP wants to believe that while Mr. President enjoys the comfort, luxury, sufficiency and safety of the government house, he is barely aware of the sufferings of Nigerians.”
Also reacting, a Nigerian knowledge institution, Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), called on President Muhammadu Buhari to rescind his directive to the Central Bank of Nigerian (CBN), to stop issuing forex for food importation into Nigeria, warning that such restriction would increase the rate of suffering among majority of Nigerians.
‘Bobrisky’: Army’s Unfair Jab At Wike
Even the most casual exploration of the realm of paradoxes easily reveals the difference between lying and telling a lie. While in lying, there is the implication of willfulness, in the second case, the actor only delivers a message without liability for the content of such a message. A further exploration of this paradox easily betrays how much the modern world depends on reports and other communication that could easily fall into the category of half-truths, crass untruths and blatant lies. For instance, virtually all the books of fiction that define the literary culture of the contemporary world are chronicles of untrue situations. Taking it to specifics, who was Robinson Crusoe? Who was Gulliver of ‘Gulliver’s Travels’? Coming down to African literature who can trace the lineage of Mai Sunsaye, the lead character in the book, ‘Burning Grass’ by Cyprian Ekwensi? The common truth about these books is that they are mere fictional works built around typical figures that may not have existed and even if they did, may not have manifested exactly in the forms they were presented to the world.
Meanwhile, the world’s dependence on fictional reports is even more pronounced in the flood of daily briefings produced for top officials of government, business and clergy by subordinates, who could easily assert the liberty to forward mere figments of their imagination to higher authority, in place of credible eye witness accounts and associated dependable intelligence.
A recall of this paradoxical sojourn was spawned by a recent jab against the Rivers Governor, Chief Nyeson Wike by the Army in respect of one wanted ‘Bobrisky’ – presented in the public domain as a most wanted criminal. Incidentally, there is a real life Bobrisky whose birth name is Okuneye Idris, a male who straddles the internet with provocative posts of himself mimicking females and a portraying bohemian character. With an estimated networth of $250,000, Bobrisky’s show has a princely commercial value.
Meanwhile, acting out his missionary zeal in running the affairs of the Rivers State as the governor, Nyesom Wike had acted on the basis of otherwise credible security report, and placed a bounty of N30 million to be
paid to anyone who provides useful assistance to the capture of a fellow presented to the public domain also as ‘Bobrisky and who for the purpose of clarification in this piece will be assigned the name ‘Bobrisky 2’. The latter Bobrisky is reportedly a notorious criminals who with his gang terrorises the Ogoni axis of the state. Soon after the announcement of the bounty, the governor announced to an elated Rivers community that Bobrisky 2 had been arrested by the Army, and he was in the process of releasing the N30 million to the Army. No sooner had the words fallen out of the governor’s mouth that the same Army he was favouring turned against him by denying the arrest of Bobrisky2 by their men and specifically called him a liar.
The moral of the preview to this story is that even if Wike’s claim on Bobrisky 2 was false, he could not have been the author of the narrative. The entire package on Bobrisky2 could have been provided him by elements in the official Rivers State Security network of which the Army constitutes a critical component. And given that the Army was even the would-be primary beneficiary of the bounty, whatever report on the arrest that never took place could have come from military sources. By implication, therefore a lie was fed to a whole state governor who innocently paraded it to the entire state, only to be ridiculed by the very Army he was trying to favour.
While in the course of his busy schedule as governor, Wike may not be inclined to dwell exhaustively on such an issue, the public take on it goes beyond the governor’s response. The level of insecurity in the state has reached fever pitch with the governor launching a multi-faceted all-out war on the syndrome. Needless to note that in this onslaught against insecurity, the Army remains a most critical component. As the ultimate hard-blow response to wherever decisive physical action is required in taming the scourge and its sponsors, its contributions can never be over-emphasised. In that context, therefore, the Army occupies a pole position that renders their word and action of equal sanctity as gospel truth. Hence, having the Army portrayed as indulging in any circumstance that is associated with disparaging the governor of the state comes with a sour taste.
comes with a sour taste.
The Army can however still vindicate itself by clearing whatever mix up has come up in this saga, by arresting whoever the real character is, even with his obvious misrepresentation as Bobrisky, since even with another name, he is still the terror in the equation and needs a date with the soldiers. Especially,as the bounty is still intact.
Ken Saro-Wiwa Poly Students Cry Out As Bandits Lay Siege On Bori …SUG Calls For Help, Plans Protests …Police Sue For Calm, Assure Adequate Security
As bandits lay siege on Bori, unleashing incessant attacks on residents mostly students of the Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, the Rivers State Police Command has assured students of the Polytechnic, and indeed, the people of the area of its commitment and determination to ensure protection of lives and property in the area.
Our correspondent reports that the police reaction was at the instance of an online report by the affected students, which has gone viral in the social media.
The Chief Judge of the Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic Students Union Government (SUG), Comrade Manson Dumlebabari, had, in an online report tagged, “Rescue Ken Poly Students”, alleged that students of the institution, residing within Bori metropolis, have been facing armed attacks on a daily basis, adding that banditry and cultism have taken control of the entire community without any reprieve from the local government authorities as well as the security agencies operating in the area.
He listed the areas affected to include, Miami lodge, MTN mast area, M-Republic, all of Macro Street, all of Agbani Street, all of Princey-Bara, and all of Bori community where they said the bandits had constantly attacked and injured students and robbed them of their belongings on daily basis without any form of interference by security forces.
The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, gave this assurance while speaking to The Tide yesterday on the alarm raised by the students on the increasing wave of criminality and banditry within the polytechnic community in Bori, the headquarters of khana LGA in the state, recently.
Omoni said that efforts have been intensified by the command to address the incessant harassment and banditry going on in the area, adding that relevant security agencies have been notified and put on red alert.
The police image maker, while sympathising with the affected students, urged them to bear with the police as the command has put in place machineries to neutralize every untoward situation and ensure that adequate tranquillity and peaceful environment are enthroned in the area.
“I just got the information, today, and have contacted all the relevant authorities within the affected areas. Let me assure the students, and indeed, the entire polytechnic community that we are committed to bringing the situation under control. Just bear with us a while, soon, there will be calm”, he stated.
The student union leadership further alleged that several efforts made by the SUG to meet with the local government chairman have not yielded any positive result as the Khana council boss has allegedly continued to avoid meeting with the students’ executive, adding that the students would have no other option than resort to a peaceful demonstration if nothing is done to assure their safety.
He averred that the continued silence on the issue by the council chairman, whose primary duty was to protect lives and property of residents of the LGA amounts to abdication of his responsibilities, and an affirmation of his readiness to destroy the institution.
Dumlebabari,, therefore, called on the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike as well as the state Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura, to come to their aid and save the students and staff of the institution from the hands of the hoodlums now terrorising the entire community.
El-Zakzaky Arrives India For Treatment …As Indian Shi’a Group Foots His Medical Bill
Shi’ites leader in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky has arrived New Delhi, Indian capital, for medical treatment.
He was received by a medical team who conveyed him on a wheelchair to the hospital.
El-Zakzaky and his wife travelled out of Nigeria on Monday at about 6:30pm Nigerian time.
The duo moved from Kaduna to Abuja on Sunday, and had been in government detention since 2016.
It would be recalled that the Kaduna State Government had released conditions that must be met before El-Zakzaky was allowed to leave Nigeria.
Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement, said though the state government will appeal the ruling of the Kaduna High Court allowing El-Zakzaky to travel, it will not seek a stay of execution because it believes that people should have access to treatment.
In his reaction, legal luminary, Femi Falana SAN, criticised the Kaduna government’s stringent conditions.
Meanwhile, an Indian-based Muslim group, Anjuman e-Haideri, has said it will bear all medical costs incurred by the leader of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Shiekh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky.
Sheikh El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenah, were on Monday flown out on medical leave to India where they are expected to undergo treatment for multiple health conditions.
They were received by medical doctors and wheeled into Medanta Hospital, New Delhi upon arrival yesterday morning.
However, Anjuman e-Haideri Islamic group, in a letter signed by its General Secretary, Mr. Bahadur Naqvi, and addressed to the Managing Director and Chief Surgeon of Medanta Hospital, Dr. Naresh Trehan, offered to foot all the medical costs incurred by the El-Zakzakys in India.
A copy of the letter dated 12th August, 2019 and obtained by The Tide reads: “Maulana Ibrahim Al-Zakzaky, who is a prominent Shi’a Muslim leader having a large following worldwide will be treated in your hospital.
“The Executive Committee of Anjuman e-Haideri, Jorbagh, New Delhi, by the direction of our Chief Patron, Maulana Kalbe Jawad Naqvi, has decided unanimously to bear all the medical costs incurred in India for his treatment. Kindly consider our request, do the needful and oblige.”
Sheikh El-Zakzaky, who is over 66 years old, suffers from Ischaemic heart disease, chronic hypertension, right eye severe visual impairment with progressive open glaucoma, mental toxicity, lead poisoning among other illnesses.
