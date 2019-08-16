Maritime
Passengers Decry Insecurity On Bonny/Bille Waterways
Following the spate of pirate attacks and insecurity along Bonny/Bille waterways, passengers plying the route are expressing worry over the security of their lives and property.
They described the rate of abduction and killings by suspected sea robbers in the area as worrisome.
Speaking with our correspondent on the situation on Wednesday, a boat passenger, Mr Jack Power, said the incident had caused low patronage to drivers as most boat operators were forced out of business by the act.
Power called on the state government, the Nigerian Navy and the marine police to beef up security at the waterways, saying regular patrol of the channels and deployment of gunboats to the routes would reduce crime rate on the waterways. Another passenger, Mrs Benedith Koko, noted that most boat drivers and passengers were now afraid to ply the Bonny/Bille route, insisting that the Bonny waterway is no longer safe and secured for business activities.
“Most boat drivers and passengers are scared of plying the Bonny/Bille route due to pirate attacks and abduction of passengers by the hoodlums on daily basis” she said.
She also said that piracy along the Bonny waterway had crippled socio-economic activities in Bonny Island and forced many companies and business outfits to close down and relocate from the area.
She appealed to the state government to come to the rescue of both drivers and passengers plying the waterways and put necessary security measures that would check piracy in the area.
Chinedu Wosu
Maritime
Boat Mishap Kills Four In Lagos
The Lagos State Wa
terways Authority (LASWA) has confirmed that four persons lost their lives to a boat mishap along the Irewe creek in Ojo Local Government Area of the state.
LASWA said the accident occurred at about 6:10pm on Tuesday when two passenger boats were returning from where they had gone to pick fun seekers that had visited some of the resorts in the riverine communities.
The authority said that the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency in conjunction with other relevant agencies were still searching for the missing passengers till late Tuesday night.
LASWA disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement made available to The Tide by its General Manager, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, saying 13 passengers had been rescued so far from the mishap.
According to him, the two passenger boats had a head-on collision along the Irewe Creek.
“There were 10 passengers in a boat coming from Ojo Jetty and eight passengers in another coming from the Irewe Community when the incident occurred.
“Eighteen passengers in total were involved, with 13 rescued during the operation. But we recorded three fatalities, and two passengers including an adult and child are still missing,” he said.
Emmanuel assured that search and rescue operation would be intensified by relevant state agencies and the local community who were the first responders at the scene.
According to him, preliminary investigations by LASWA and LASEMA revealed that the incident was caused by reckless driving and overspeeding on the part of boat drivers, as one of them was not in his right of way.
“Further investigations would be thoroughly carried out by the authority and those found wanting will be sanctioned accordingly,” he said.
The Tide recalls that Lagos State has recorded several boat mishaps in recent times, with one on June 29 and another one on the Lagos lagoon claiming 10 lives.
Chinedu Wosu
Maritime
Onne Port Assures Terminal Operators Of Improved Standards
The management of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Onne Port, has assured terminal operators and other stakeholders of continuous improvement on the standards of the port.
Port Manager, Onne. Alhassan Ismaila Abubakar, gave the assurance while addressing participants at the first quarter Safety Committee meeting held at the Port Manager’s Conference Hall at Onne Port last Wednesday.
He expressed satisfaction with the NPA for sustaining the tempo of enhanced safety and environmental standards at the port.
NPA, he said, was steadily on top of attaining appropriate safety standards in all its operations.
He urged terminal operators and other stakeholders to key into the vision of the authority to maintain high level of standards.
“At NPA, we are working to attain ISO 9001 and OH SAS 18001 certificate. By this, we are setting the agenda, we are also renewing our procedures, moving on to enhance Ease of Doing Business at the Port”, he said.
Abubakar assured the operators that there would be numerous benefits for NPA and all the stakeholders in the area of job execution, creating an organisation and wide performance with the standards of ISO..
Earlier, the Chief Port Safety Officer, Onne Port, Engr. Sule Wunti, had urged the stakeholders to review the performance of the port in the area of safety compliance.
He commended the NPA management as well as management of the Intel’s Services for recording improvement in safety within the period.
“Intel’s did not record any incident within the period. I commend them and urged others to emulate them”, Wunti said.
Chinedu Wosu
Maritime
Customs Nabs Five Over N1m Bribe …Impounds Illegally Imported Tramadol
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Port Harcourt 2 Area Command, Onne, Rivers State, has arrested five persons for attempting to bribe its officials with one milliom naira to release seized Tramadol drug at Onne Port.
The command said the officers rejected the bribe and the illegal consignment was impounded by its gallant officers.
Briefing newsmen yesterday at Onne Office, Customs Area Controller, Port Harcourt 2 Area Command, Comptroller Galadima Saidu, said full scale investigations into the bribery allegation and importation of the banned drug was ongoing .
Saidu said his gallant officers foiled the attempts to ferry the drug out of the port after the container that carried the seized drugs were broken into by his officers.
He added that the customs officers also rejected a bribe of N1million to release the drug consignment.
“On July 30, 2019 at about 2240hrs, the command arrested some men who broke and opened a 1x40ft seized container comprising of drugs constructively warehoused and loaded same into two vehicles, Mercedes Benz Jeep with registration number: EPE 828 AR (M/Benz) and Toyota Camry with registration number EKY159BD”, he said.
Saidu, however, declined to make public the names of the five suspects arrested in connection with the N1million alleged bribe and ferrying out of the Tramadol at the Onne Port.
. “It is regrettable to note that while the Nigeria Customs Service is working round the clock to free this country of illicit goods, some recalcitrant and unpatriotic citizens are not relenting in their desperate urge to sabotage our efforts by spreading harmful drugs.
‘The Nigeria Customs is poised to leaving no stone unturned at ensuring that these perpetrators know no sleep as long as they refuse to give up,” Comptroller Saidu assured.
Stories by Chinedu Wosu
Trending
-
Politics4 days ago
PDP Chieftain Lauds Ihedioha For Engaging Technocrats
-
Politics4 days ago
Sanwo-Olu Urges Unity At Sallah
-
Sports4 days ago
Women’s AfroBasket: Nigeria Thrashes Tunisia 75-26 In Opening Match
-
Politics4 days ago
Wike Proscribes Youth Groups
-
Sports4 days ago
Rivers Angels Coach Lauds Players …As They Beat Osun Babes 2-1
-
Politics4 days ago
CSO Wants Kaduna Budget To Address Poverty, Inequality
-
Politics4 days ago
N’East Govs, Clerics Seek More Prayers For Nigeria
-
Politics4 days ago
Lawmaker Faults Sack Of Political Appointees In Councils