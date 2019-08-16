Ordega’s Goal Inspires Victory For Chinese Club

Francisca Ordega was on target as Shanghai thrashed Wuhan 3-0 in a Chinese Women’s Super League encounter on Wednesday.

The Nigeria international scored her first Chinese Women’s Super League goal in a 1-1 draw with holders Dalian Quanjian on July 25.

At the Tazihu Football Centre, Wuhan was aiming to pip Shanghai for second spot but the visitors were the eventual victors.

The 25-year-old Super Falcons striker opened the scoring for the Hongkou Football Stadium outfit in the first half.

After the restart, Camilla and Yang Lina netted what was their first of the season to get on the scoresheet to seal the crucial away win.

With her latest goal, Ordega has now scored three times in six games in the Chinese women’s top-flight on her debut season.

The result means Shanghai are second on the table on superior goals despite being tied on 13 points with Wuhan from six games.

They will take on seventh-placed Guangdong Meizhou in their outstanding match scheduled to be held on August 28.

In a related development, Asisat Oshoala scored twice for Barcelona in a 5-2 victory over her former club Arsenal in a high-profile pre-season friendly on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old was reuniting with her former side for the first time since she left in January 2017, after a season spent with the North London side.

Before her trip to England, she had scored four goals in the Spanish giants’ back-to-back warm-up wins over Amed [13-0] and Marseille [5-0].

With the first return to Meadow Park, Oshoala shone brightly as she fired the visitors in front after Patri Guijjaro cancelled Katie McCabe’s opener before half-time. Five minutes after the restart, the Nigerian extended the tally for Lluís Cortes’ side before Claudia Pina’s brace overshadowed Kim Little’s effort from the spot. With today’s brace, Oshoala has now scored six goals in three matches for the Liga Iberdrola side – fantastic form she will hope to take into the new season which begins on September 8.