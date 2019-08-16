Politics
Don Seeks Political Parties’ Reform For Good Governance
Prof. Stephen Omodia of the Department of Political Science and Public Administration, Edo State University, Iyamho, has solicited reform in political parties to achieve credibility, accountability and good governance.
He made the call in his inaugural lecture of the institution entitled “Bourgeoisification of the Nigerian Political Process and the Search for Good Governance” on Thursday.
Omodia said that the call for reform of political parties in the country had become imperative, adding that political parties were characterised by ethnicisation, weak organisational network and poor democratic culture.
“If good governance is to be established and enhanced in the Nigeria political process, political elite recruitment must be reformed in such a way that allows for credibility, accountability and for people-centered governance.
“In order for political process to be transparent and credible, they have to reform the process of throwing-up candidates to make sure the best and most appealing candidates emerge.
“For Nigerian electoral body, the reform should focus on financial and administrative aspects.
“The financial aspect should be designed to make the body more financially autonomous through funding from consolidated revenue fund.
“The administrative should border on the appointment of the chairman of the body, I am of the conviction that the position should be advertised,” Omodia said.
However, Omodia said that the political process in the country was improving, but that good governance was still very far from the people and the culture.
The don attributed the poor state of Nigeria’s political process to divergent socio-economic and poor political leadership.
“Political parties are expected to be well structured to provide political mobilisation, education as well as aggregative functions, especially in a liberal democracy.
“The import of political parties to democratic governance could be best understood in their functional attributes in democratic system which includes political elite recruitment and political education and communication function.
“In order to have enduring and mature democratic process, there is need for electoral body to instill confidence in electoral system and provide a level-playing ground for stakeholders.
“This can be best achieved through reforms that are anchored on identifying the challenges of the present system and offering functional and practical solutions towards salvaging the identified challenges,” he said.
Politics
Tambuwal Tasks NASS On Electoral Reforms
Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has called on the leadership and members of the National Assembly (NASS) to consider electoral reforms and constitutional amendment.
“As a matter of urgency NASS should consider starting the process of electoral reforms and constitutional amendments in the interest of the nation,” Tambuwal pleaded.
The Governor made the plea on Wednesday in Sokoto when he received the EU Ambassador and Head of delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr Ketil Karsen, who visited him in Government House Sokoto.
Tambuwal said that the process would no doubt ensure that all the new innovations introduced in the current electoral process were captured constitutionally.
The Governor further said that the process would give legal framework that would go along in strengthening and deepening the nation’s democracy.
Amb. Karsen said he had come to dialogue with Tambuwal on various issues including security situation in the Northwest part of Nigeria.
He said that during their discussions Tambuwal informed him of the efforts being made by the Governors of the zone to curtail the menace of banditry and insecurity.
Karsen explained that peace effort provided opportunity for development pointing out that their discussions also focused on development challenges in Sokoto state and future support of EU to the state.
The Ambassador further said that they also discussed the need for early reform of the electoral act with discussions centered on how to deepen and consolidate the nation’s democracy.
He further said their discussions focused on general health, education, environment, women and gender streamlining among others.
Politics
NASS Ready To Work For Nigerians -Lawan
The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has said that with the recent constitution of the standing committees, the ninth National Assembly (NASS) is more prepared to work for Nigerians.
Lawan made the promise in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Ola Awoniyi, in Abuja yesterday.
The statement quoted Lawan making the remark at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, shortly on his return from this year’s Hajj (pilgrimage) to Makkah, Saudi Arabia, in the early hours of the day.
He was said to have been received on arrival by Senators Barau Jibrin, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele and his Deputy Chief of Staff, Mohammed Karage.
He said: “The ninth National Assembly has been properly constituted, especially with our committees in place.
“We are ready, we are willing, we are capable, we are enhanced to work as an institution, to ensure that we provide those ingredients and inputs that the executive would want for it to implement laudable projects to develop the country.”
Lawan departed Abuja on August 5 to perform the Hajj, the first since his emergence as the President of the Senate.
In his company were Senators Sahabi Alhaji Ya’u (Deputy Minority Whip), Teslim Folarin, Bello Mandiya, Ajibola Bashiru and Sani Musa.
The statement said Lawan was full of gratitude to God for the opportunity to be part of the over 60,000 Nigerians that participated in the pilgrimage.
“We prayed for our country to achieve optimal security, to have stability, peace and progress.
“We prayed for the National Assembly too. It is our prayer that the ninth National Assembly will be one to work for Nigerians and for the benefit of those who voted for us.
“Nigerians in Saudi Arabia came together with other Muslims worldwide to pray for global peace. I’m sure that with the message that we heard as part of this year’s pilgrimage and Eid generally, is a message of sacrifice, brotherhood and unity.
“Nigerians should thank God that we are still together, as such we should work to ensure that the unity of this country is not compromised,” Lawan said.
The president of the senate urged Nigerians to continue to pray for their leaders, pointing out that “leaders are meant to serve the people, and no leader would like to deliberately fail to perform.
“Also, in times of challenges like we are going through presently, Nigerians should continue to be behind their leaders with prayers and support, backed by understanding, and by the Grace of God, Nigeria will reach those great heights that for long we have prayed for”.
Lawan reiterated his appeal to the executive arm of government on the need to be on the same page with the NASS to reverse “the undesirable trend of the current budget cycle in Nigeria”.
“We need to work for a budget that will be passed by the National Assembly by December.
“That requires that we work assiduously with the executive arm of government, to have the budget laid before the National Assembly by the end of September, and for the National Assembly to lock up the whole of October this year for budget defence, so that it can be processed and passed before we go on Christmas break.
“It is doable, it is achievable and attainable.
“I’m sure if we are able to achieve that, Nigeria’s economy will witness a boost. Businesses in Nigeria will have something predictable to work with.
“I believe that together with the executive arm of government, we should be able to do this, as this is fundamental to us in the National Assembly, and I’m sure the executive arm is also looking forward to that,” Lawan said.
Politics
Rep Draws FG’s Attention To Constituency Roads
A member of the House of Representatives, Mr Ganiyu Johnson, yesterday, called on the Federal Government to fix some major roads in Oshodi/Isolo area of Lagos State.
Ganiyu, who represents Oshodi/Isolo 2 Federal Constituency, made this appeal in an interview with newsmen in Lagos.
He said some major roads in his constituency including Mushin and Okota roads were in deplorable state, thus hindering movement and causing hardships to people in the area.
“I am calling on the Federal Government to help fix Mushin road linking the Lagos State Polytechnic to the NNPC.
“The NNPC depot is in Ejigbo, motorists haul no fewer than 350 trucks through that road daily and the situation has always been very chaotic.
“Since there is an NNPC depot in Ejigbo, I am appealing to the federal government to take responsibility of upgrading that road and the bridge across.
“If that is done, there will be some relief because you can hardly drive on that road without a breakdown and there is always a gridlock in that corridor.
“The federal government should also intervene on Okota road by rehabilitating it from Pako to Cele to ease movements on the road,” he said.
Johnson lauded the state government for the dual carriageway on Isolo road, saying the intervention had improved the flow of traffic on the road.
The lawmaker added the state government’s intervention on Airport Road was good for the image of the country, as it would give visitors a good impression.
Johnson, a former commissioner for works in the state, called for the dredging of a major canal in the area to address the problem of perennial flooding.
‘The canal is supposed to be an asset to our constituency but today, as I speak, it is a death trap.
“Once there is a downpour, everywhere is flooded. So what we are pushing for is that they should dredge the canal, so that we will be able to have enough headroom.
“So that all the estates in the area including those in Ejigbo that are usually sacked by flooding will have a new lease of life.
“We can also dredge the canal for water transportation to move people from Ejigbo to Lagos via Mile 2,” he said.
The lawmaker said he would on his part, intervene in the fixing of some inner roads in the area as part of his constituency projects.
He assured the people of the area a quality representation at the House of Representatives, saying he would work hard for the progress of his constituency.
Trending
-
Politics4 days ago
PDP Chieftain Lauds Ihedioha For Engaging Technocrats
-
Politics4 days ago
Sanwo-Olu Urges Unity At Sallah
-
Politics4 days ago
Senate President Commiserates With Yobe Flood Victims
-
Politics4 days ago
Institute Tasks NASS On Legislation Against Quacks
-
Politics4 days ago
PDP Sweeps LG Polls In Bayelsa
-
Sports4 days ago
Women’s AfroBasket: Nigeria Thrashes Tunisia 75-26 In Opening Match
-
Politics4 days ago
Monarch Lauds Wike On Security
-
Politics4 days ago
Wike Proscribes Youth Groups