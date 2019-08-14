Health
WHO Considers Two Of Four Ebola Drugs More Effective
The World Health Organisation (WHO) considers two of four Ebola treatment drugs have been determined “more effective” than the others and will be the only ones used on patients going forward, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced.
WHO announced in a statement that two of the four Ebola treatment drugs were determined more effective in treating patients than others in a trial which began as part of the emergency response in the Democratic Republic of Congo on November 20, 2018.
The trial was called the Pamoja Tulinde Maisha study.
ZMapp, remdesivir, mAb114 and REGN-EB3 were the four drugs used in the trials. During trials, REGN-EB3 and mAb114 were determined to be more effective in treating Ebola than the other two, and will be the only two used going forward, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases announced in a statement.
As part of an emergency response team in the Congo, the “Together Save Lives” trial was done with a collaboration of organisations, including the Congo’s National Institute for Biomedical Research, the Ministry of Health, the NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the Alliance for International Medical Action and other organisations.
Although the final analysis of data will be completed in late September or early October of this year, the NIAID said the effectiveness of REGN-EB3 and mAb114 was “compelling enough to recommend and implement” the changes immediately.
Health
Council Chairman’s Wife Tasks Women On Breast Feeding
The wife of Chairman of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers State, pastor (Mrs)Jemima Victor, says exclusive breast feeding of children will impact in the development of their intelligence quotient and enhance their educational growth.
She stated this in an interview with The Tide on the sidelines of the flagging- off of Breast Feeding campaign programme in Ogu, head quarters of the local government recently and assured that the campaign would be a continuous programme in the area until the women are acquainted and adapt with the practice.
She averred that exclusive breast feeding was crucial for growth and development of every child, adding that it was key for mothers and women to breastfeed their children .
The Ogu/Bolo first lady opined that when the babies are breastfed with the right milk, they would be able to develop the right features God deposited in them and with a right character and attitude.
She attributed the various social vices happening in the society today as to lack of intimacy between mother and child during the infancy stage, adding that breast feeding will bridge such gap between mother and child at the developing stage of every child.
“When you give a child the natural milk which is gotten from the woman’s breast milk, you get the best from such child. Let us stop giving our babies chemicals and animal milk, it will make them manifest characters like animals when they grow,” she said.
Let us breastfeed our children so that we can have generations that have been fed well and not with cow milk”, she stated.
The Ogu first lady, was decorated with the champion of nutrition breast-feeding of the local government area during the programme by the representative of the Permanent Secretary, state primary health care board at the occasion .
She assured that the award would spur her tocontinue to support and sustain the breastfeeding campaign and awareness in the area, even as she called on women in the local government area to embrace the practice for the betterment of the society.
Also speaking, the Medical Health Officer in the local government area, Dr (Mrs) Loliya Koko advised women to ensure the breastfeeding of their new born babies exclusively within the first six months without water and artificial milk, adding that it will save them from infections and diseases.
She thanked the wife of the council chairman for ensuring the success of the programme in the area.
Health
Breast Implants’ll Not Prevent Sagging – Obstetrician
An Abuja – based Obstetrician, Dr Dauda Adekunle, has advised women who intend to go for breast implants that breast augmentation would not prevent their breast from sagging.
Adekunle gave the advice in interview with newsmen last Monday in Abuja.
According to him, women who believe breast augmentation will correct sagging breast should have a rethink, because they will also need a breast lift in addition to the breast augmentation.
“You might need additional surgery after breast implant removal. If you decide to have your implants removed, you might need a breast lift or other corrective surgery to help restore your breasts’ appearance,” he said.
He said that breast implants were not guaranteed to last a lifetime, stating that the average life span of an implant was 10 years.
“Implant rupture is a possibility, also, your breasts will continue to age, and factors such as weight gain or weight loss might change the way your breasts look,” he said.
The obstetrician also stressed that these issues would likely lead to more surgeries.
“You might need an MRI scan, which is a recommended routine monitoring with MRI after three years”, he noted.
Health
Ulcer And Nature’s Cure
I listened to a friend recently, who narrated his wife’s ordeal with ulcer for the past five years. The story was quite pathetic. It got to a point where the lady could not stand erect or sleep without serious pains.
According to him, from her shoulders to her waist, a serious tingling pain riddles through her body and takes away her vigour.
The truth is that many people don’t know they have ulcer until they go for test, and most times they are treated of another ailment, while ulcer eats away their internal system.
Ulcer can be sleek and disguising. Many a time pains from ulcer has been misconstrued to be rheumatic, lumbago and all such.
The key to understanding ulcer is to know what causes it. Research has revealed that when a bacteria called” helicobacter pylori” eats up the walls of the intestine or guts they create sores and this causes weight loss, bloating, chest and back pains even nausea.
It also comes with a choking heartburn and sharp pain in the chest once one eats something that touches wounds inside.
Without good treatment ulcer can be a torn in one’s flesh through lifetime and in extreme cases lead to death.
Those who suffer from ulcer need not lose hope. Nature has provided remedies that can eliminate or contain the malaise.
One thing one must bear in mind is that when one starts having those signs such as recurrent chest pain or heartburn after eating some foods, they need to make a change of diet.
Many foods spark ulcer attack. For instance, popcorn, nuts, roasted yams and plantain, which can scrape the intestinal walls including some fried foods.
To start healing, one is advised to embrace natural foods or vegetables. Carrot juice for instance is soothing to ulcerated stomach lining.
Aloe Vera is very effective. Aloe Vera gel according to natural food experts soothes sores in the inside. One is advised to take one teaspoonful twice a day.
Cabbage according H K Bakru, a popular herbalist is a top anti ulcer herb. Cabbage juice contains an anti ulcer factor, vitamin U. This vitamin is destroyed in cooking.
The treatment consists of taking 90 to 180gm of cabbage juice three times daily. To make the juice more palatable to drink, one can add celery or little orange juice to taste.
If the raw juice is repulsive then eat lots of raw cabbage slices made into a salad. Make it a habit and be sure the cabbage is fresh.
An infusion of cinnamon sticks can be drained and drank as well.
Finally, don’t stay hungry or fast too long as these can start a fresh attack. Always, eat light meals to keep the stomach lining working. Reduce alcohol and smoking as well.
Trending
-
Featured5 days ago
Police Kill Notorious Kidnapper In Rivers …We’re Fully Prepared To Tackle Insecurity, Wike Assures …Donates 40 Patrol Vans To Security Agencies …Pledges N30m Bounty On Killers Of RSG Director
-
Politics2 days ago
Sanwo-Olu Urges Unity At Sallah
-
Politics2 days ago
PDP Chieftain Lauds Ihedioha For Engaging Technocrats
-
Politics2 days ago
Monarch Lauds Wike On Security
-
Sports2 days ago
We’re Ready To Host 2019 RIGAN Games – DG
-
News5 days ago
RevolutionNow: Court Permits DSS To Detain Sowore For 45 Days …EU, Ohanaeze, Afenifere, CSOs Kick, Blast Buhari
-
Sports2 days ago
Rivers Angels Coach Lauds Players …As They Beat Osun Babes 2-1
-
Sports2 days ago
CAFCL: Enyimba Confident Of Upstaging Rahimo