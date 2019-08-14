What Young Americans Need To Know About Politics

Just because you don’t like politics or anyone involved with the practice it doesn’t mean that politics won’t have an impact on you. This is especially true if you are young and living in America. Politics is a practice that will not only require you to be cynical without losing your whole concept of idealism, but it will also require you to learn to compromise with those people that you disagree with on almost every topic. Politics in America have become so confusing and complicated that most politicians aren’t even bothering reading bills anymore. Can you imagine where this could potentially leave the younger generation? What kind of example would this set?

Nothing Is Free

If you grow up in America, you will hear your entire life that you are born free. Not only this, but you will also notice that there is free housing, college, and even money available to those needy individuals. Well, what young Americans need to know is that the government might be calling these free amenities, but nothing in life is truly free. Someone somewhere will always pay for these expenses. And, if you are wondering who is paying then there is an even better chance that it isn’t coming out of your pocket. Even if you aren’t paying this time it doesn’t mean that you won’t be in the future. Know that nothing is free, know that you might end up being the one to pay, and know that there are many people that take advantage of these amenities.

Politicians Want To Get Elected

If you think about it, being a successful politician is like scoring the lead role in a movie or land a song on the Top 100. There are hundreds to thousands of talented individuals out there, but for some reason or another only one person will be lucky enough to play on this stage. The news and history show that some of these individuals are well-meaning and will try to put their countries first, but when all is said and done, they usually won’t do the right thing unless someone is watching closely. This isn’t even the type of person that you would want to leave a dog with, but for some reason, young American keeps turning to them to lead their nation.

Problems Usually Don’t Get Fixed

If you have been taking advantage of online casinos or recreational marijuana then you know that the government can make changes. Of course, this doesn’t mean that these changes don’t come without a lot of red tape and regulations. Just look how long it took before the nation legalized marijuana and legal gamble. And, this is not to even mention the fact that both online gambling and recreational marijuana use aren’t legal in all 50 states. This is why you will hear politicians spout and brag about bringing big changes. Someone is always promising something when they are running for office, but once they get in little changes. In fact, most American politicians have already proven that they are more effective at just making things worse.

Watch Out For Incentives

It really takes a lot to make a successful career in politics. To be lucky enough to be elected President would be like being lucky enough to get discovered by a talent agent at a local show. This happens, but the odds are slim to none for some. This is why when presented with the opportunity, most politicians will make drastic changes. Luckily, America is America and there are governing bodies that are set in place to kill harmful bills, but it is more than possible for some to pass. People will always respond to incentives and when you have politicians that are willing to go too far, you could end up with a nation in serious trouble.

Certain changes to certain policies could potentially kill certain industries while changing the culture as well. Just look at what Trump has done with all these recent tariffs. He has by all means shown his dominance by sticking to his guns, but it is the young Americans that are suffering. Just look at how much you are paying for a couple of pounds of hamburger meat the next time you are in the grocery store.