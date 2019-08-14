online games
What Young Americans Need To Know About Politics
Just because you don’t like politics or anyone involved with the practice it doesn’t mean that politics won’t have an impact on you. This is especially true if you are young and living in America. Politics is a practice that will not only require you to be cynical without losing your whole concept of idealism, but it will also require you to learn to compromise with those people that you disagree with on almost every topic. Politics in America have become so confusing and complicated that most politicians aren’t even bothering reading bills anymore. Can you imagine where this could potentially leave the younger generation? What kind of example would this set?
Nothing Is Free
If you grow up in America, you will hear your entire life that you are born free. Not only this, but you will also notice that there is free housing, college, and even money available to those needy individuals. Well, what young Americans need to know is that the government might be calling these free amenities, but nothing in life is truly free. Someone somewhere will always pay for these expenses. And, if you are wondering who is paying then there is an even better chance that it isn’t coming out of your pocket. Even if you aren’t paying this time it doesn’t mean that you won’t be in the future. Know that nothing is free, know that you might end up being the one to pay, and know that there are many people that take advantage of these amenities.
Politicians Want To Get Elected
If you think about it, being a successful politician is like scoring the lead role in a movie or land a song on the Top 100. There are hundreds to thousands of talented individuals out there, but for some reason or another only one person will be lucky enough to play on this stage. The news and history show that some of these individuals are well-meaning and will try to put their countries first, but when all is said and done, they usually won’t do the right thing unless someone is watching closely. This isn’t even the type of person that you would want to leave a dog with, but for some reason, young American keeps turning to them to lead their nation.
Problems Usually Don’t Get Fixed
If you have been taking advantage of online casinos or recreational marijuana then you know that the government can make changes. Of course, this doesn’t mean that these changes don’t come without a lot of red tape and regulations. Just look how long it took before the nation legalized marijuana and legal gamble. And, this is not to even mention the fact that both online gambling and recreational marijuana use aren’t legal in all 50 states. This is why you will hear politicians spout and brag about bringing big changes. Someone is always promising something when they are running for office, but once they get in little changes. In fact, most American politicians have already proven that they are more effective at just making things worse.
Watch Out For Incentives
It really takes a lot to make a successful career in politics. To be lucky enough to be elected President would be like being lucky enough to get discovered by a talent agent at a local show. This happens, but the odds are slim to none for some. This is why when presented with the opportunity, most politicians will make drastic changes. Luckily, America is America and there are governing bodies that are set in place to kill harmful bills, but it is more than possible for some to pass. People will always respond to incentives and when you have politicians that are willing to go too far, you could end up with a nation in serious trouble.
Certain changes to certain policies could potentially kill certain industries while changing the culture as well. Just look at what Trump has done with all these recent tariffs. He has by all means shown his dominance by sticking to his guns, but it is the young Americans that are suffering. Just look at how much you are paying for a couple of pounds of hamburger meat the next time you are in the grocery store.
Path of Exile Releases New Leap Slam Effect
In truth, Path of Exile is no stranger when it comes to fresh content. After all, the popular action-role playing game has taken the world by storm since its initial release way back in October 2013. Subsequently, the much-celebrated hack and slash adventure has bridged the great divide, crossing platforms in the process.
And thus, has found its way onto both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, such is its wide-reaching appeal.
Today, we have some exciting news for all you PoE fanatics out there, related to in-game content. So, without delay, let’s delve into the heart of the matter.
Recently, Path of Exile took to Twitter to unveil its new leap slam celestial effect. But before we get over-excited by performing a string of celebratory cartwheels in sequence, let’s reminds ourselves of the leap slam itself. Hopefully, by doing so, we can politely inform any newbies along the way. Perfect for those first-timers, fresh on the scene.
At its core, the leap slam is an attack skill — however, it’s often, used for alternative purposes. But we’ll touch on that aspect in a second. Once initiated, the player leaps high into the air, casting down a devasting attack towards the target area. The effects of which deal decent damage and can impact multiple enemies at once.
But perhaps more importantly, it’s guaranteed to stun opponents with full health, allowing you to gain the initiative in battle.
Strike while the irons hot and gain the tactical advantage in the field of battle
But as hinted at previously, the leap attack also has other uses. Aside from its offensive-based qualities, the leap attack is one of only three skills, that grant the ability to traverse cliffs, gaps, and various obstacles. All of which are features/areas that would typically be inaccessible.
So, there’s a little background intel on the infamous leap attack. But what’s new this time around. Well, I know you’re all chomping at the bit to get a slice of the action. With that in mind, here’s what Path of Exile said via its official Twitter page regarding the new addition.
“We’ve just released the Celestial Leap Slam Effect. Designed in a cosmic theme, this Skill Gem effect creates an illusion of teleportation, making your character visually disappear while using Leap Slam.”
From a visual perspective, it looks great. What’s more, the community appears to be responding well to its implementation. So, what’s the catch? I hear you murmur in disbelief. What is it they say, everything comes at a price?
On that rather costly note, the celestial leap slam effect will set you back a few pennies. That said, at 135 points, it’s quite an expensive microtransaction. But the killer cosmic theme gives it one hell of a kick-ass aesthetic, wouldn’t you say?

Huge season in La Liga for Nigeria duo
With Europe’s major footballing leagues gearing up for the 2019/20 season – some of which have already started – the next few months will be a crucial period for two of Nigeria’s brightest stars.
For Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze, their performances in Spain will be closely scrutinised by all Nigerian football fans – and it is still uncertain what opportunities await this duo in La Liga this season.
Simon is probably the more settled of the two, as he embarks on a second season with Levante.
The Valencia-based club avoided relegation from Spain’s leading division last season, finishing 15th in the table and seven points clear of the dreaded drop zone.
The 24-year-old striker played 24 first-team matches for Levante during 2018/19 and is viewed as a long-term prospect at the club, having joined on a five-year deal.
Simon’s international career is also on an upslope having played in five of Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations matches during the summer – including the country’s narrow 1-0 victory over Tunisia in the third-place play-off match.
“Nigeria fans” (CC BY 2.0) by manbeastextraordinaire
This made up, in some part, for his disappointment the previous year when he was named in Nigeria’s preliminary 30-man squad for the 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia. However, injury meant he was unable to make the final 23.
Simon’s chances of collecting silverware with Levante this season is highly unlikely and, according to La Liga betting, the club are currently 2,500/1 with bet365 to lift the title.
Once again their main target will be to finish inside the top 17, so escaping relegation to tier two.
Around 40 miles north of Valencia is Villarreal, where Chukwueze is also embarking on a second campaign in La Liga.
The 20-year-old winger enjoyed a successful debut campaign in 2018/19, having completed a promising season for the club’s ‘B’ team in the Spanish Third Division.
Chukwueze netted eight times for Villarreal in all competitions, including one in a 2-0 Europa League victory over Spartak Moscow in December.
“Nigeria in Action” (CC BY 2.0) by John Pavelka
He also scored the opener in their memorable 4-4 draw with Barcelona during April, when the Catalan giants rescued a point thanks to last-minute goals by Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.
Chukwueze went on to feature in six of Nigeria’s seven games at the Africa Cup of Nations, scoring the opening goal of their 2-1 win over highly-fancied South Africa in their quarter-final encounter in Cairo.
He had made his debut for Nigeria’s senior team on November 20th, 2018, when he was named in the starting line-up ahead of their 0–0 friendly draw against Uganda.
Chukwueze was later selected in Nigeria’s squad for the Under-20s World Cup but Villareal said he could not play in both this competition and the Africa Cup of Nations during the same close-season period.
“Nigeria at the 2018 World Cup” (CC BY-ND 2.0) by Andrea Munich
As for his chances of winning a medal this forthcoming season; they are certainly better than Simon’s but still an unlikely prospect.
Villareal are ranked as the sixth-best bet for the La Liga title in 2019/20, rated 250/1 with bet365, but, once again, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid head the market by quite some distance.
Livescore tennis from professionals
Thanks to the development of technologies, livescore tennis has become a reality for every fan. Now, when the season has already gained momentum, it is always easy to find dozens of games from all over the world in the line of events of the presented site.
If during the season the men’s part of the rating is distinguished by the dominance of the renowned leaders (Federer, Nadal, Djokovic), then women category always have a place for sensation. This was confirmed by Roland Garros tournament. Thus, none of the top-7 female athletes managed to get into the semifinals. Moreover, 2 participants of the semifinal round set their own records. Such competition makes following the development of the matches even more interesting, because it is always very difficult to predict who will be lucky at this time.
All tennis livescores are available in the special section. A big advantage is an attention paid not only to top tournaments, but also to local matches from around the world. You can monitor their results in real time and quickly find the most interesting information.
Monitoring of data in live mode is especially convenient at the initial stages of confrontation, when the number of matches is counted in hundreds. Now, thanks to the informational resource, you will be the first to learn about all the changes in the courts, even despite the fact that events are developing very quickly.
Advantages of choosing the 777score
It is convenient to use the 777score via both a computer and a mobile phone, which is facilitated by a well thought-out interface. All statistical information on matches is updated in real time.
Here, fans can also find the schedule of upcoming matches from around the world. It is their result that determines the place of the athlete in the world ranking. Despite the fact that the intensity of the competition is rapidly increasing, you will always have the latest picture of events, which is repeatedly checked. Transitions between sections on the 777score site are very simple and convenient, so if you visit it to monitor data on several sports at once, then it is not difficult.
There are still dozens of tennis tournaments ahead, the details of which can be found with just a couple of clicks. The rationality of this option to track events has already been appreciated by many fans who have chosen to cooperate with the professionals. Keep up with them to always learn more from the world of your favorite sports. Here you will always find:
- high speed of data updates;
- wide coverage of tournaments;
- ability to track personal statistics of athletes.
Due to all these reasons, the presented resource is so popular among sports fans.
