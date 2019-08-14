Rivers: Our State, Our Responsibility

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, took a bold, determined and decisive step towards taking down all strands of security challenges, thus paving way for accelerated economic development of the state when he inaugurated the new security outfit code-named ‘Operation Sting’ on Friday, July 26, 2019, in Port Harcourt.

Speaking while launching the initiative which has already received wide acceptance and acclaim, Wike said the new outfit was the government’s response “to effectively tackle both the sources and drivers of insecurity in their diverse criminal manifestations and operations”.

Fully funded by the government, the governor explained that the main aim of ‘Operation Sting’ is to tackle criminals head on and reduce crime and criminality to the barest minimum in the State. To this end, the State Chief Executive unveiled some operational equipment among which were 76 patrol vehicles fitted with communication gadgets, eight armoured-fitted gunboats, two Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) and 450 hand-held mobile radios.

Furthermore, the governor disclosed that operational bases had already been established in all the 23 local government areas while workable command and control structures had also been put in place for effective coordination that guarantees a comprehensive security cover for all residents of the State.

“To achieve quick, timely and effective response, we have established 30 toll-free emergency call centres with capacity to support and transmit 30 concurrent calls from the public during distress situations and or during ongoing criminal activities in or around our neighourhood”, Governor Wike said.

Evidently, even the most caustic critics of the present administration in the State cannot controvert the fact that the governor has demonstrated an undeniable sincerity of purpose and a very strong will to, not only stoutly address the security challenges, but to create the needed atmosphere and favourable environment for a peaceful State where people live and do business with ease and satisfaction by the introduction of the security outfit.

The Tide, therefore, joins the teeming well-meaning Rivers indigenes and residents in commending and appreciating the governor for the courageous and well intended initiative to give the people a fresh lease of life and a conducive atmosphere for economic prosperity and general well-being and development of the State.

We express this conviction believing that ‘Operation Sting’ has adopted adequate measures to address inherent weaknesses, functional contradictions and operational lapses that attended and eventually shot down its predecessors like Op Flush, S.O.S, C41, among others. Without a doubt, a well-trained, motivated, dedicated and professional personnel is a sine-qua-non for the operational success of any security outfit.

One thing Rivers people will not like to see happen again is a situation where operatives trained with State government resources are withdrawn whimsically from the service of the State by their federal employers as we will like to believe that the federal authorities whose constitutional responsibility it is to provide security of lives and property of the citizenry have signed up to allow Rivers State and her people enjoy the benefits of the huge resources deployed in this direction.

We hope that the governor’s commitment to adequately compensate operatives of the outfit in the event of any eventuality will not only assure their dedication, focus and total commitment, but as well make them optimally professional in their relationship with members of the public. Behaviours and attitudes that have discredited and raised public outcry against similar bodies like FSARS must not be allowed to infest ‘Operation Sting’. Measures must be taken to avoid abuse and misuse of the men and materials of the outfit so that they can enjoy utmost cooperation and confidence of the people which in turn will guarantee success.

Of course, even as we encourage the incorporation of the personnel of the Neigbourhood Safety Watch into the operations of this initiative, the state government’s input alone cannot be sufficient to deliver the desired dividends of the mandate of ‘Operation Sting. The leadership of the 23 local government councils must not hesitate to buy into this initiative. The councils’ authorities must adjust their priorities to ensure that people of their localities maximally feel the impact of the existence and operations of the outfit. This they can do by working in complete synergy with the state government and provide logistics support for the seamless take off and full functional presence of this security measure in their constituencies.

Finally, it is the firm belief of The Tide that no initiative, no matter how ingenious, will be adequate to provide effective security for the people if the people themselves do not wholeheartedly participate in its operations. This is why we insist that every Rivers man or woman and all others resident and doing business in Rivers State, must make it as a personal duty to make ‘Operation Sting’ work and achieve its objectives.

Everyone must arm themselves with the toll free emergency call centres as soon as they are released to the public, even as we urge the State government to give adequate publicity and visibility to ‘Operation Sting’ and its activities to make the people embrace it, own it and achieve desired results.

The task of keeping lives and property safe and secure in any society is one that requires the active participation of all members of that society. The government of Rivers State has done the needful and the ball is now in the court of the people to play their part well towards the overall goal of achieving a crime-free, peaceful and prosperous State. It is a collective responsibility.