One Die, 17 Injured In Auto Crash In Anambra

There are indications that the Federal Government may have agreed to implement the demands of the non-teaching staff unions in the universities that necessitated the issuance of the 14-days ultimatum so as to avert the planned shutdown of the nation’s ivory towers.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC), comprising the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and Educational Institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) had issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government last week to either address their grievances or they will embark on total and indefinite strike.

The ultimatum was supposed to expire on August 19.

Among the contentious areas included the Earned Allowances which the non-teaching staff unions claimed that they were short-changed in the sharing formula.

They said that out of the N23billion released to the four unions in the university, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) allegedly took over about eighty per cent of the money, leaving only twenty per cent for the three unions.

They also lamented the inability of the government to obey court judgment, especially the judgment of the Industrial Court in 2016 that directed the government to reinstate sacked workers of staff schools which has not been complied with and the re-negotiation of the 2009 agreement.

In what may be described as a proactive measure, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr. Sonny Ochono, last week, summoned the leaders of the two unions under the umbrella of JAC at the ministry’s headquarters, Abuja, to discuss the problems in a bid to find a lasting solution.

It was gathered that the Federal Government through the permanent secretary alongside the directors in the ministry, promised to implement the three contentious issues.

In an interview with newsmen, yesterday, Chairman of JAC and President of SSANU, Comrade Samson Ugwoke said that the government has promised to address the issues by reversing the status quo in the sharing of the Earned Allowances, bring back the sacked workers of the University Staff Schools who are still alive and also begin renegotiation of the 2009 agreement with the unions.

But a member of the JAC and General Secretary of NASU, Comrade Peters Adeyemi said that despite the decisions reached at the meeting, it was difficult to trust government when it comes to keeping agreements.

However, Ugwoke said, “We had a meeting convened by the permanent secretary, Ministry of Education, over our 14-day ultimatum for government to implement all our demands or else by 19th of August, we proceed on one week total and comprehensive warning strike.

“In response to that, they invited us to a meeting yesterday at the Minister’s Conference Room, Ministry of Education. NASU and SSANU were well represented, the executive of JAC was there and we had a discussion with them. The permanent secretary tried to give us the update on major three items, vis-a-vis the Earned Allowances, the University Staff Schools matter and the renegotiation.

“On the renegotiation, he observed that we are correct that since this year 2019, we have never met. He said that the ministry has written, discussed with the chairman to commence re-negotiation with us and ensure that the renegotiation is within six months. A copy of the letter will be given to us to that effect we said okay.

“But we informed him that we have not been contacted by the Secretariat of the renegotiation committee, he said he was going to repeat a call and a letter to the chairman to commence renegotiation immediately and end within six months.

“As for the University Staff Schools, yes, he repeated the stand of the government on the court judgment of 5th December, 2016, which he said, that government was not ready to appeal and that government was ready to implement.

“To this end, he said that from the advice of the Attorney General of the Federation and others, that government can go ahead and recall them.