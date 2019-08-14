Transport
Motorists, Others Laud Wike On Road Rehabilitation
Residents of Rumuolumeni in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State have commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for his promise to embark on rehabilitation work on key roads in the area before the end of the month.
The Tide reports that before the governor’s promise, the people of Rumuolumeni had made several calls on the state government to rehabilitate the roads which they said have crippled the economy of the place as well as hampered their efforts to fight insecurity in the area.
Speaking to The Tide, a resident in the area, Bekwele Worlu, told TheTide that the deplorable condition of many internal roads in Rumuolumeni had slowed down economic activities in the area.
According to him, most tenants have relocated while many shop owners were out of business due to the inaccessibility of roads in the area.
He posited that Rumuolumeni has always been an economically viable town that contributed immensely to the economy of the state, but wondered why such a community would be neglected in the area of road infrastructure.
He therefore, appealed to the state government to create an enabling environment for business to thrive in the area.
Similarly, motorists plying Ada-George/Ngbuoba NTA route have also commended the efforts of Governor Wike for embarking on remediation work on the road.
A motorist, Ebuka Nwangbo, told our correspondent that before remediation work commenced on the road, the level of flooding experienced at the location junction was alarming.
He however, expressed joy that the ongoing work on the road would assuage the feelings of road users in the area.
Transport
Lagos Set To Tackle Transport Challenges
The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) says efforts have been intensified to introduce quality bus corridor in the metropolis to further tackle transport challenges.
An Assistant Director of LAMATA, Mr Kolawole Ojelabi made the disclosure in an interview with The Tide source on Monday in Lagos.
According to him, the state government is aware of the need for improved transport service as a direct consequence of migration to the state.
“In Lagos State, we have the issue of bus routing. “When you look at the number of buses we have, you will discover that they are not enough to service the population,” he said.
The official said that the state had a population of more than 20 million people, adding that “The past government brought in about 880 buses in a bid to improve the transport system.
“These buses are currently being redeployed by an agency of government known as the Lagos Bus Services Ltd., who are also in-charge of asset management,” he said.
According to him, road development in the state is being taken gradually for effective management and spread.
Ojelabi said that the government was therefore, working on quality bus corridors which would spread to more parts of the metropolis.
According to him, this will take effect before the end of the year.
He noted that Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) services had not got to every part of the state; hence, the need for creation of the corridors.
Ojelabi said that where the BRT services were not available, the government would provide new medium-sized buses to service the transportation needs of the people.
According to him, these will come with bus terminuses and shelters to ensure easy access.
He also said that the government had intensified efforts to speed up implementation of its Blue Line rail project from Okokomaiko to Marina.
“Currently, there is a lot of work going on on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.
“The whole essence is to fast-track the progress of work from the Lagos end here to at least Lagos State University, Ojo.
Ojelabi said that completion of the road and rail projects would discourage residents of the area from driving their cars to Lagos Island as they would prefer using train or BRT.
” Once this is done, it will also reduce cases of attacks by hoodlums on commuters who will now have the opportunity of riding in BRT or train. “It is a gradual process but we will surely achieve these.
“I can assure you that work has been intensified to realise this as the government is working to ensure the completion of the project and commencement of operations before the end of this administration,” he added.
Transport
Drivers Demand Trailer Park Along Eleme-Bori Road
Following the incessant road congestion experienced along Eleme-Bori road, commercial drivers have urged the Rivers State Government to build an alternative trailer park that would accommodate tankers and trucks that have been identified as major causes of the congestion on the road.
The Tide investigation revealed that due to lack of trailer park along the route, tankers and trailers resort to parking on both sides of the road, causing road congestion and traffic gridlock.
Apparently frustrated by this congestion, commercial drivers plying the route have appealed to the state government to provide an alternative trailer park that would accommodate trailers and tankers, and thus reduce the rate of road side parking by drivers.
Speaking to The Tide, a Bori bound commercial driver, Barile Deekor said the congestion was as a result of the indiscriminate parking on both sides of the road by tanker and truck drivers, in addition to numerous potholes along the road.
He said the gridlock at times caused delay for as much as two to three hours and in a way affected the daily financial turnover of the drivers.
Also speaking with our correspondent, Edet Udom, a commercial bus driver said “our vehicles keep breaking down, and it costs us some extra expenses to maintain the vehicles due to bad road, especially from Eleme junction to trailer park.
“People (drivers) are running one way and this has resulted to an accident that claimed one life recently. The Police and Federal Road Safety Corps are all there collecting toll from drivers, instead of clearing the road.
“Tanker and trailer drivers are the major players in this act as they occupy both sides of the road therefore, if government can provide an alternative park for them, the road will be decongested”.
In another development, a community leader in Eleme, Mr … Mene has urged the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to employ the services of notable construction companies like Julius Berger and Reynoid Construction Company (RCC) for the proposed rehabilitation of Aleto bridge that is presently caving in.
Mene who gave the charge in a chat with newsmen warned that if the rehabilitation contract was awarded to individuals based on political patronage, the desired results may not be achieved.
He however, commended the NDDC for indicating interest to carry out repair work on the Aleto bridge that is about to collapse.
Transport
FRSC Engages Mothers In Road Safety Advocacy In Enugu
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has started distributing over 5,000 fliers with road safety messages in its ongoing massive advocacy reach-out to mothers within Enugu State.
The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Ogbonna Kalu said in Enugu, yesterday that the corps was using the opportunity of the Communities’ August meeting in the state to reach out to mothers.
Kalu said that road safety fliers had safety tips as well as state’s emergency security, rescue and medical numbers to assist mothers and their families in times of emergencies.
He said that at each of the advocacy visit; there would be sketch drama to further dramatise and drive home the road safety message.
He said that the sector command, its five units command and outposts in Oji River had mapped out communities in the state to be sensitised on the need for mothers to be in the vanguard of road safety campaign at homes.
“Our major trust and objective is to win the mothers confidence to take the road safety message home as well as encourage their school children to join road safety club in their various schools.
“All these decades, FRSC has come to understand that our Kid/Children Road Safety Club is our major and important future bedrock.
“The FRSC has vowed to ensure that the club, including other civil vanguards meant to assist the corps, is maintained in order to catch-them-young and ensure that the road safety message transcend from one generation to another,” he said.
The sector commander also noted that the corps would also impress it on mothers to enjoin their husbands and children to shun night journeys and buying second-hand and wore-out tyres.
“Mothers are critical stakeholders in the road safety campaign as they have a lot of influence in homes and we are going to appeal to them to ensure their husbands and children do not drink alcohol and drive.
“The need to put on safety seat belts always; not to make call while driving as well as not to join an overloaded vehicle or overloading their own vehicle.
“The need for them to create the needed emotional balance at home for clear thinking for members of the family that might be driving, Kalu said.
Reports say that August meeting is an age-old annual event where women from mainly Southeast states gather to discuss development issues in their communities.
