News
Monarch Hails Wike For Proscribing Community Youth Groups
The Paramount Ruler of Ikwerrengwo community in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, Eze Felix Onyeche, has commended the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for proscribing the various community youths’ associations in the state.
Onyeche made this commendation while speaking to journalists in his palance at Ikwerrengwo, last Thursday, on the vote of no confidence and the sack of the community youth president, Mr Felix Amadi, by the people, recently.
The traditional ruler said the community ousted the youth president through a vote of no confidence on the basis of alleged illegal selling of the community land without authorization.
He thanked the governor for banning all the community-based youth associations across the state as it came barely two days after their community youth president was removed by the people through a vote of no confidence.
The paramount ruler urged security agents in the state to be vigilant and ensure that the governor’s directed was not flouted.
When contacted, the former youth president of Ikwerregwor, Mr Clifford Amadi, denied the allegations, adding that he did not commit any crime as alleged.
News
FG Begins 13% Derivation Template Review, HOSCON Confirms …Seeks $14bn Gas Flare Penalty Levy For Communities
The Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSCON), has disclosed that the Federal Government is currently working with oil-producing communities in the country to review the template for the payment of the 13 per cent derivation of revenue generated from oil and gas directly to host communities.
In an interview with newsmen in Abuja, National Chairman of HOSCON, Mr Mike Emuh, said this became necessary because the Constitution stipulates that proceeds from the 13 per cent derivation of revenues from oil be paid directly to oil-producing communities.
He stated that the review of the payment template was in addition to the approval granted the host communities to engage in pipeline surveillance across the length and breadth of the Niger Delta.
He said: “President Muhammadu Buhari also gave us approval for pipeline surveillance, and gave approval for the review of 13 per cent derivation template, based on the amended 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, which states that the money is the right of the host communities that produce oil and gas, and this is being extended to other minerals, including solid minerals. As we are talking now, we are working on the template.”
He called on President Buhari to ensure that the 13 per cent derivation goes directly to the oil-producing communities by creating a presidential 13 per cent derivation committee, while people from the host communities should be appointed to the committee.
Emuh further called on oil companies operating in the Niger Delta region to pay the outstanding $14billion gas flare penalty levy to the host communities, noting that most of the oil companies had not paid this fine for more than 10 years.
He said the Presidency had created an opportunity for collaboration between the oil-producing communities and the European Union, adding that the latter had advised oil-producing communities to work in synergy with both the international and indigenous oil firms to create an enabling environment for oil operations and economic growth.
He urged the president to mandate all oil companies to relocate their headquarters to the states from which they operate, adding: “The international oil companies should make sure that they relocate from Lagos to the areas of their operations. Their presence in Lagos is already adding to the many challenges of the state, such as in the area of population and traffic congestion.”
Emuh further called on the president to carry along indigenes of oil-producing communities in governance, as according to him, this would create a level playing field for the region and create an enabling environment for industrialisation, increased employment and improved agriculture.
On the issue of insecurity in the country, Emuh said, “I want to say that the issue of insecurity should not be an issue of religion neither should it be an issue of politics. It should be an issue of challenge”.
News
14-Day Ultimatum: FG Succumbs To NASU, SSANU Demands
There are indications that the Federal Government may have agreed to implement the demands of the non-teaching staff unions in the universities that necessitated the issuance of the 14-days ultimatum so as to avert the planned shutdown of the nation’s ivory towers.
The Joint Action Committee (JAC), comprising the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and Educational Institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) had issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government last week to either address their grievances or they will embark on total and indefinite strike.
The ultimatum was supposed to expire on August 19.
Among the contentious areas included the Earned Allowances which the non-teaching staff unions claimed that they were short-changed in the sharing formula.
They said that out of the N23billion released to the four unions in the university, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) allegedly took over about eighty per cent of the money, leaving only twenty per cent for the three unions.
They also lamented the inability of the government to obey court judgment, especially the judgment of the Industrial Court in 2016 that directed the government to reinstate sacked workers of staff schools which has not been complied with and the re-negotiation of the 2009 agreement.
In what may be described as a proactive measure, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr. Sonny Ochono, last week, summoned the leaders of the two unions under the umbrella of JAC at the ministry’s headquarters, Abuja, to discuss the problems in a bid to find a lasting solution.
It was gathered that the Federal Government through the permanent secretary alongside the directors in the ministry, promised to implement the three contentious issues.
In an interview with newsmen, yesterday, Chairman of JAC and President of SSANU, Comrade Samson Ugwoke said that the government has promised to address the issues by reversing the status quo in the sharing of the Earned Allowances, bring back the sacked workers of the University Staff Schools who are still alive and also begin renegotiation of the 2009 agreement with the unions.
But a member of the JAC and General Secretary of NASU, Comrade Peters Adeyemi said that despite the decisions reached at the meeting, it was difficult to trust government when it comes to keeping agreements.
However, Ugwoke said, “We had a meeting convened by the permanent secretary, Ministry of Education, over our 14-day ultimatum for government to implement all our demands or else by 19th of August, we proceed on one week total and comprehensive warning strike.
“In response to that, they invited us to a meeting yesterday at the Minister’s Conference Room, Ministry of Education. NASU and SSANU were well represented, the executive of JAC was there and we had a discussion with them. The permanent secretary tried to give us the update on major three items, vis-a-vis the Earned Allowances, the University Staff Schools matter and the renegotiation.
“On the renegotiation, he observed that we are correct that since this year 2019, we have never met. He said that the ministry has written, discussed with the chairman to commence re-negotiation with us and ensure that the renegotiation is within six months. A copy of the letter will be given to us to that effect we said okay.
“But we informed him that we have not been contacted by the Secretariat of the renegotiation committee, he said he was going to repeat a call and a letter to the chairman to commence renegotiation immediately and end within six months.
“As for the University Staff Schools, yes, he repeated the stand of the government on the court judgment of 5th December, 2016, which he said, that government was not ready to appeal and that government was ready to implement.
“To this end, he said that from the advice of the Attorney General of the Federation and others, that government can go ahead and recall them.
News
Rivers ALGON Donates N12m For Late EFCC’s Children’s Education …As Rivers Politicians Pay Last Respects, Today
The Chairman of All Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Rivers State and the Mayor of Port Harcourt City, Hon Ihunwo Victor Nyeche, has announced the sum of N12million as the association’s support for the education of the daughters of Engr. Ekelegbe Fyneface Cohen Chikobi (EFCC); Godiva and Nina Chikobi.
The Mayor, who spoke at the Service of Songs in honour of the late Ahoada West Legislative Assembly Leader and the unveiling of Educational Trust Fund for his daughters which held at the Obi Wali International Conference Centre in Port Harcourt, paid glowing tribute to the late EFCC, describing him as one of the founding fathers of the New Rivers Vision Social Media group.
He prayed for the repose of his soul, and asked God to heal all grieving hearts.
The remains of the late EFCC, who was gruesomely murdered on January 31, 2019, along the Ahoada/Emohua stretch of the East-West Road, would be laid to rest, today.
Similarly, the Executive Chairman of Ahoada West Local Government Council, Hon. Hope Ikiriko has led the good people of Ahoada West, family, friends and well wishers to pay their last respects to late councillor, where he graciously unveiled the Ekele Educational Trust Fund to cater for the education of the children he left behind.
According to him, “We are here today to honour an extraordinary gentle man, brother and leader per excellence.
“In this memorable, yet, painful occasion, we pay tribute to a loving, determined, passionate and progressive politician who epitomized the best of humanity and proved so often the power of politics to make our world a better place.
“Councillor Ekeledirichukwu Fyneface Cohen Chikobi (EFCC), as he was fondly called was a voice of compassion whose irrepressible spirit and boundless energy lit up the lives of all who knew him and saved the lives of many he never ever met.
“Any death in such awful circumstance is an outrage and a tragedy, yet this death, in this manner, of this person, democratically elected leader of our Legislative Council, Ekeledirichukwu Fyneface Cohen Chikobi is particularly shocking and repugnant.
“An attack of this nature strikes not only at an individual but at our collective freedom. That is why we have assembled here to honour EFCC and to redouble our dedication to democracy”, Ikiriko added.
Until his death, Councillor Ekele Fyneface Cohen Chikobi was the leader of the 6th Legislative Assembly of Ahoada West Council, whose life was cut short at the peak of his career by men of the underworld around the Rumuji axis of the East-West Road.
The highlight of the event was the unveiling by Hon. Hope Ikiriko of the Education Trust Fund for the children of the late EFCC which will help to secure their future.
Speaking further while unveiling the trust fund, Ikiriko appealed for support to enable the children of the late Legislative leader continue their education.
Other respected dignitaries who supported the Ekele’s Education Trust Fund were the state Party Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah, member representing Obio/Akpor in the House of Representatives, Hon. Kingsley Chindah; member representing Port Harcourt I in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ken Chikere; all LG chairmen in the state; Senator representing Rivers West Senatorial District, Mrs Betty Okagua-Apiafi, who was represented by Barrister Esel Omeghara; Rivers State House of Assembly member representing Bonny Constituency, Hon. Blessing Abinye-Pepple; House of Assembly member representing Ahoada West Constituency, Hon. Prince Nwanaka Okpokiri; and other Rivers State House of Assembly members who donated bountifully to the trust fund.
Others include councillors, the Rivers State Social Media Community, members of the alumni association of Northingham University in the United Kingdom, who massively graced the event and other high-profile dignitaries who supported the trust fund as well as made commitments to support the family of the deceased while praying God to give the family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.
Trending
-
Featured5 days ago
Police Kill Notorious Kidnapper In Rivers …We’re Fully Prepared To Tackle Insecurity, Wike Assures …Donates 40 Patrol Vans To Security Agencies …Pledges N30m Bounty On Killers Of RSG Director
-
Politics2 days ago
Sanwo-Olu Urges Unity At Sallah
-
Politics2 days ago
PDP Chieftain Lauds Ihedioha For Engaging Technocrats
-
Politics2 days ago
Monarch Lauds Wike On Security
-
Sports2 days ago
We’re Ready To Host 2019 RIGAN Games – DG
-
News5 days ago
RevolutionNow: Court Permits DSS To Detain Sowore For 45 Days …EU, Ohanaeze, Afenifere, CSOs Kick, Blast Buhari
-
Sports2 days ago
Rivers Angels Coach Lauds Players …As They Beat Osun Babes 2-1
-
Sports2 days ago
CAFCL: Enyimba Confident Of Upstaging Rahimo