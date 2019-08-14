Politics
Lawmaker Seeks Executive, Legislature’s Cordial Relationship
Rep. Abdulmumini Ari (APC-Nasarawa/Toto) says cordial relationship between the 9th Assembly and the executive arm will take the country to the next level of development.
Ari stated this on Tuesday while fielding questions from newsmen in Nasarawa, Nasarawa Local Area of the state.
He said effective synergy between the executive and legislature would not only promote peace but would also enhance development across the country.
“The clear distinction between the 9th and 8th assemblies is about the leadership.
“If you look at the leadership of the 9th assembly in the House of Representatives under my boss, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, and Rt. Hon Ahmed Idris-Wase as Speaker and Deputy Speaker.
“There is that synergy and cordial relationship with the executive even before they emerged as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 9th assembly.
“You can see that when we are preparing to go on recess, Mr President has sent ministerial list for screening.
“We have done that in order to meet up with the aspirations and yearnings of Nigerians,” he said.
Ari pledged to initiate different policies and programmes that would empower the youths and other people of his constituency.
“By God grace, I will represent my people well and to assure of my readiness to key into good policies and programmes that will have direct bearing on the lives of my constituents.
“I also want to use this medium to assure the people of my constituency of inclusive and quality representation at the House of Representatives.
“This is to bring the much needed dividends of democracy to them so as to improve on their lives,” he said.
He called on the people of his constituency and the state to support President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Abdullahi Sule to succeed.
The lawmaker urged his constituents and other Nigerians to live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of their affiliations.
Politics
Gbajabiamila Pushes For Transformation Of Education
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, has urged governments at all levels to fashion out ways of transforming the educational sector to strengthen the capacity of Nigerian youth.
In a message to commemorate the International Youth Day, the speaker noted that the essence of education was to proffer solutions to challenges confronting society.
The statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Lanre Lasisi, was made available to newsmen last Monday in Abuja.
The theme for the 2019 International Youth Day is: ‘Transforming Education.’
According to him, governments at all levels have the primary responsibility of ensuring that every Nigerian is given access to basic and qualitative education.
He said that democracy and good governance would thrive in an atmosphere where a sizeable proportion of the populace was educated and well enlightened about their civic responsibilities.
While assuring Nigerians that the 9th House of Representatives under his leadership would prioritise issues concerning the education sector, Gbajabiamila emphasised that revamping the sector had become imperative.
Gbajabiamila had, in 2016, during his tenure as the House Majority Leader in the 8th assembly, sponsored a bill to provide access to higher education for Nigerians through interest-free loans.
The bill, which has been reintroduced in the 9th assembly and has gone through first reading, proposed a Nigeria Education Bank.
The bank, when established, is expected to provide educational support for all Nigerians without any discrimination.
“As we celebrate the International Youth Day, I intend to use the office of the speaker and the instrumentality of the law to fast-track passage of this and other bills that are capable of restoring hope to our youths.
“The idea is to reposition the youths for the tasks of nation-building and global competitiveness.
“It is indisputable that global economy is knowledge-driven, while the private sector has continued to play a leading and pivotal role in the economic development of states and nations.
“This is why we need to transform the Nigerian educational system and why the youths should be encouraged to broaden their skills,” he said.
Politics
‘2019 Rivers Poll Shows Rot In Nigerian Army’
An aide to the Rivers State Governor, Simeon Nwakaudu has insisted that the role allegedly played by the Nigerian Army in the 2019 governorship election in Rivers State was shameful and underscores the rot in the security agency.
Nwakaudu who is the Special Assistant to the State Governor on Electronic Media also described the governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Engr Biokpomabo Awara as a comedian following the latter’s comments during a radio programme in Port Harcourt last weekend.
Recall that Engr. Awara who was a guest on the said programme monitored by The Tide had said that he is loved and accepted by Rivers people as shown by the results of the election.
But Nwakaudu in a statement wondered why Awara was commenting on an election he neither campaigned for nor presented himself to Rivers people, saying the AAC governoship candidate was not known before the March 9. 2019 poll.
The statement reads, “I must say that Amaechi’s boy, Engr Biokpomabo Awara is a comedian of some sort. Imagine him appearing on radio to talk about an election that he never campaigned for and did not present himself to the people for consideration on any platform. In the strictest sense of the word, Rivers people did not know Awara before the March 9, 2019 Governorship Election.
“This is a man who ran under a party that had no House of Assembly candidates anywhere in the state. The party virtually had no agents and had no posters of their Governorship candidate anywhere in the state. It is surprising that the same man continues to play the Ostrich just to please his defeated master.
Nationally and internationally, the truth about the 2019 Rivers State Governorship Election is known. Rivers people won. They stood firm and resisted the criminal alliance that attempted to steal their mandate.
“The 2019 Rivers State Governorship Election was a manifestation of the terrible rot in the Nigerian Army. Soldiers of the 6 Division were captured on video in different Constituencies attempting to rob election results and abduct Electoral Officials.
“In one case in Ogu/Bolo LGA, women were captured on video pulling down a soldier who invaded a Collation Centre. In Okrika, ONELGA, Abua/Odual, Ikwerre LGA similar videos outlined the criminal activities of soldiers.
“The most horrific was the failed attempt by soldiers of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army to invade INEC Headquarters in Port Harcourt. The aim was to abduct the REC and other officials and thereafter manipulate the electoral process. Like other previous attempts, it was foiled by vigilant Rivers people.
Awara has the right to appear on radio to express himself, but he should restrict himself to the financial fortunes that fell his way by virtue of the unfortunate AAC/APC/ARMY ALLIANCE.
“He (Awara) is a wealthy man today on that score. But he should continue to find an appropriate means to do penance for the several Rivers people murdered by the Nigerian Army and F-SARs, simply because they attempted to impose him on Rivers people.
”It is disingenuous to lie about an election where he had no political relevance. Till date, where are the political followers of Awara? Wike’s aide advised Awara to focus on the internal conflict of the AAC, a political party built on anti-people schemes. A party where her leaders are ever willing tools in the workshop of political crooks. In Rivers State, the AAC/APC/ARMY alliance will continue to fail.
Nwakaudu further said that it is shameful that Biokpomabo tried to insult the Judiciary because he lost at the Rivers State Governorship Election Tribunal, saying, “This is not surprising. He is following the footsteps of his sponsors. Whenever, they lose, they pull down the roofs. They throw around baseless allegations and rant aimlessly. Anyone associated or birthed by the APC is usually anti-Rivers. They strive to destroy the state.”
Dennis Naku
Politics
Group Begs Wike Over Youth Bodies’ Ban
President of Indigenous Youth Bodies of Nigeria, Comrade Bright Abali has made a plea to Rivers State Government to lift ban on youth activities in the state.
Abali made the plea during a chat with The Tide as part of it activities to mark this year’s World Youth Day on Monday.
The youth leader said rather than proscribing youth bodies outrightly, the governor should evolve measures to ensure that only recognised and screened youths are allowed to operate in their communities.
“We are begging him, because we know he is a father and he has a listening ear” Abali submitted.
Abali further suggested that formal youth bodies that are registered while those not registered should be banned from operating.
He agreed that though miscreants and cultists have infiltrated youth activism in the state but that it was hasty to give a blanket proscribtion on all of them.
Abali recalled that while he was president of Omoku Youth body, he championed the elimination of all forms of gangsterism and cultism in the area, stating that “ it was my effort that gave birth to OSPAC.”
Speaking in the theme of this year’s International youth day, which highlighted the importance of education as tool for youth development, Abali urged government to provide scholarships, and educational programmes for youths.
He also advised young people to shun cultism and embrace education as that is one tool that can arm them to contribute to governance and lead in the future.
