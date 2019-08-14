Law/Judiciary
Focus More Attention On Crime Prevention, Group Tells Police
A Port Harcourt-based advocacy group, Advocacy for Peace, Good Governance and Social Justice, has accused the police of focusing m ore attention on the check of vehicle particulars instead of crime prevention.
Coordinator of the group, Mr. John Clement, who stated this at a peace rally held by his organisation in Rumuodomaya Community in Port Harcourt last Monday, pointed out that if the attention given to the check of vehicle particulars was given to crime prevention, the state would be the most peaceful in the country. He said there were several police checkpoints everywhere in the state yet, criminals roamed around unhindered.
Clement expressed regrets that most policemen at checkpoints were actually working for themselves collecting tolls from motorists whose vehicle particulars were in default instead of preventing crimes.
He noted that situation had become more precarious in recent times against the backdrop of worsening criminal activities in the state.
Clement averred that the police must be proactive in their crime prevention in order to checkmate the spate of crime in the state.
He said it was important for the police to have the profile of criminals ravaging a particular area as most of those criminals had their domain.
The president of the group urged the Federal Government to continue to retrain the police on modern ways of fighting crimes and terrarism.
Chidi Enyie
Law/Judiciary
Monarch Lauds Wike Over Anti-Cultism Unit
The Eze Ali Omokpirikwu, Eze Okechuwku Okah, has commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for the siting of the antti-cultism unit in Elele.
Eze Okah, who said this during a courtesy call on him by a non governmental organization: Elele Voice in his palace also commended the Governor for upgrading the Elele traditional stool to first class.
He said that the sitting of the anticultism unit in the community has made the area to be more secured for business activities.
According to him, the administration of Governor Wike is unprecedented especially in the areas of security, infrastructure and sanitation.
The traditional ruler who particularly commended the Governor for the unveiling of the Operation Sting security outfit, stressed that by the unveiling, the Governor has shown that Rivers State has no place for criminals adding that the Governor needs more supports to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.
Eze Okah also told them that his decision to donate transformers to the community was to ensure constant power supply as over 20 communties in Elele have not had power supply in the last five years.
Earlier, the leader of the group, Mr Smart Johnson said that the group was in his palace to thank him for the donation of transformers to Elele community.
Johnson said that the kind gesture has restored the economy of the area, adding that the group would not relent in mobilizing support for the traditional ruler.
Meanwhile, the Deputy leader of Ikwerre Legislative Assembly, Hon. Amadi Jacob has called on the police authorities to investigate the alleged extortion activities of men of Operation Sting along the Elele-Owerri road.
Speaking in an interview with newsmen, he said that the activities of the police officers have brought shame to the people and advised the outfit to resist the temptation of being compromised in the performance of their duties.
Law/Judiciary
We’re Making Progress Against Banditry -CAS
The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Saddique Abrubaka, says the military has substantially contained emerging banditry in some parts of the country in addition to the successes recorded in the fight against insurgency in the North East.
Abubakar said this on Tuesday in an interview with newsmen in Yola.
Abubakar was in Yola to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir with officers and men of the Air Task Force, engaged in the fight against insurgency in the north east.
He said the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) would continue to motivate its personnel to boost their morale in the task of keeping Nigeria and the society safe.
“We are making progress and all hands most be on deck to address the challenges, particularly the new challenge of banditry,” he said.
According to him, the NAF has established the quick Response Units in some states to bring security closer to the people.
The CAS lauded Nigerians for their understanding and urged the public to do more in terms of volunteering timely relevant information to security agencies.
He noted that the provision of adequate and effective security information to relevant authorities was the obligation of all Nigerians.
“I want to emphasize that security is not just about security agencies; everybody has a role to play to ensure Nigeria is secured,” Abubakar said.
While reiterating the commitment of NAF to ensuring the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Nigeria, the CAS lauded the Federal Government for doing a lot in equipping NAF in terms of aircraft and training to discharge its responsibility.
He lauded the performances of officers and men of the air task force, pointing out that his decision of always marking festive periods with them at the frontline was among others, to appreciate them and boost their morale to do more in discharging their assigned tasks.
Law/Judiciary
Bus Driver Commits Suicide At Mechanic Workshop In Lagos
The Lagos State Police Command says a 43-year-old commercial bus driver has been found dead at a mechanic workshop after allegedly taking a liquid substance suspected to be sniper.
The spokesman for the command, DSP Bala Elkana, confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday.
Elkana said the Shomolu Pedro Police Station received an information that one Kabiru Bello of No. 77, Owode Ibeshe, Ikorodu, Lagos State, allegedly drank a liquid substance suspected to be sniper.
He said that the incident happened on Saturday at about 12.56p.m inside his Volkswagen commercial bus with registration number AKD-724 XM while at a mechanic workshop at Ladylack Bus stop, Shomolu.
“He was rushed to Adesola clinic, Shomolu, where he was confirmed dead. Homicide detectives visited the scene. One empty bottle of chemical substances suspected to be sniper was recovered.
“The corpse has been deposited in mortuary for autopsy,” he said.
Similarly, the police at Ilemba Hausa area of Lagos have recovered two locally made single barrel guns with 12 cartridges, one laptop and one mobile phone inside a vehicle abandoned by suspected robbers.
The police spokesman said the recovery was made on Saturday at about 9.30 p.m. after the Ilemba Hausa Police Station received a distress call that one Wale Lawal was dispossessed of his laptop by some armed robbers.
Elkana said the policemen deployed to the scene gave the hoodlums “a hot chase where the suspected robbers abandoned their black Honda vehicle with registration number KJA-705 BU containing the recovered items.
“The vehicle was moved to the station for further investigation.” he said.
Trending
-
Featured5 days ago
Police Kill Notorious Kidnapper In Rivers …We’re Fully Prepared To Tackle Insecurity, Wike Assures …Donates 40 Patrol Vans To Security Agencies …Pledges N30m Bounty On Killers Of RSG Director
-
Politics2 days ago
Sanwo-Olu Urges Unity At Sallah
-
Politics2 days ago
PDP Chieftain Lauds Ihedioha For Engaging Technocrats
-
Politics2 days ago
Monarch Lauds Wike On Security
-
Sports2 days ago
We’re Ready To Host 2019 RIGAN Games – DG
-
News5 days ago
RevolutionNow: Court Permits DSS To Detain Sowore For 45 Days …EU, Ohanaeze, Afenifere, CSOs Kick, Blast Buhari
-
Sports2 days ago
Rivers Angels Coach Lauds Players …As They Beat Osun Babes 2-1
-
Sports2 days ago
CAFCL: Enyimba Confident Of Upstaging Rahimo